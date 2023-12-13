Sales & Deals

Sephora's Fragrance for All Event Is Here Just in Time for Last-Minute Christmas Gift Shopping

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:31 PM PST, December 13, 2023

Save 20% on full-sized perfumes and colognes at Sephora's Fragrance for All Event through December 24.

Make your beauty wishlist and check it twice, because Sephora's Fragrance for All Event has finally returned. If you missed out on Sephora’s Black Friday discounts, don’t fret, there’s now a major sale on nearly every fragrance the mega beauty retailer offers.

Shop Sephora's Fragrance Sale

Now through Sunday, December 24, Sephora's Fragrance for All Event is offering 20% off full-size perfumes and colognes with the code FRAGRANCE20 at checkout. The discounts are only available for Beauty Insider members, but it is free and easy to sign up if you want to take advantage of the holiday deals. 

Unlike other Beauty Insider-exclusive sales at Sephora, you can take part in this savings event, no matter your tier in the rewards program. Even better, Sephora is also offering free same-day delivery from December 15 to 24 at 12 p.m. PT with the code GETGIFTS. This way you don't have to worry about shipping deadlines so all your gifts will arrive just in time for Christmas.

This is the perfect sale event to stock up on your tried-and-true perfume or cologne or grab holiday gifts for loved ones. With Christmas just around the corner, there's no better time to get a head start on the end-of-year savings than now. From Maison Margiela and Tom Ford to Gucci and Dior, shop our top picks from Sephora's massive fragrance sale below.

Maison Margiela ’REPLICA’ By the Fireplace

Maison Margiela ’REPLICA’ By the Fireplace
Sephora

Maison Margiela ’REPLICA’ By the Fireplace

Perfect for winter, this unisex cologne blends aromatic chestnuts, smoky clove oil, and sweet vanilla to recreate the signature warmth and coziness of a crackling fire.

$160 $128

With code FRAGRANCE20

Shop Now

Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum

Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum
Sephora

Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum

Gucci Bloom’s notes of natural tuberose and jasmine create an unexpectedly rich white floral scent on the skin.

$133 $106

With code FRAGRANCE20

Shop Now

Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum

Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum
Sephora

Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum

"Black orchid is a rich blend of spice and darkness to revolve around you, to be closer, and closer to you. Unleash its perfect power - both rare and extraordinary." - Tom Ford

$155 $124

With code FRAGRANCE20

Shop Now

Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Eau So Sweet

Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Eau So Sweet
Sephora

Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Eau So Sweet

Sweet and fresh, the sparkling white raspberries of Daisy Love Eau So Sweet reveal a soft floral airiness and delicate musk.

$137 $110

With code FRAGRANCE20

Shop Now

Chloé Eau de Parfum

Chloé Eau de Parfum
Sephora

Chloé Eau de Parfum

Intimate and sensual, the signature Chloé fragrance draws on the classic rose, the ultimate feminine scent, to create a modern and timeless perfume.

$132 $106

With code FRAGRANCE20

Shop Now

Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Cologne

Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Cologne
Sephora

Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Cologne

Jo Malone London colognes are meant to be combined. This means you can layer and mix more than one fragrance to create your own unique, individual scent.

$80 $64

With code FRAGRANCE20

Shop Now

Dior J'adore Eau de Parfum

Dior J'adore Eau de Parfum
Sephora

Dior J'adore Eau de Parfum

Irresistibly seductive and feminine, this perfume combines the floral notes of ylang-ylang with the warmth of Damasus rose and jasmine.

$160 $128

With code FRAGRANCE20

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

