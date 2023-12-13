Make your beauty wishlist and check it twice, because Sephora's Fragrance for All Event has finally returned. If you missed out on Sephora’s Black Friday discounts, don’t fret, there’s now a major sale on nearly every fragrance the mega beauty retailer offers.

Now through Sunday, December 24, Sephora's Fragrance for All Event is offering 20% off full-size perfumes and colognes with the code FRAGRANCE20 at checkout. The discounts are only available for Beauty Insider members, but it is free and easy to sign up if you want to take advantage of the holiday deals.

Unlike other Beauty Insider-exclusive sales at Sephora, you can take part in this savings event, no matter your tier in the rewards program. Even better, Sephora is also offering free same-day delivery from December 15 to 24 at 12 p.m. PT with the code GETGIFTS. This way you don't have to worry about shipping deadlines so all your gifts will arrive just in time for Christmas.

This is the perfect sale event to stock up on your tried-and-true perfume or cologne or grab holiday gifts for loved ones. With Christmas just around the corner, there's no better time to get a head start on the end-of-year savings than now. From Maison Margiela and Tom Ford to Gucci and Dior, shop our top picks from Sephora's massive fragrance sale below.

Chloé Eau de Parfum Sephora Chloé Eau de Parfum Intimate and sensual, the signature Chloé fragrance draws on the classic rose, the ultimate feminine scent, to create a modern and timeless perfume. $132 $106 With code FRAGRANCE20 Shop Now

