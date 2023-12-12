Shop the best skincare gift sets to spoil your loved ones this holiday season.
As the hustle and bustle of the holiday season blasts into full swing, the countdown is on to wrap up your gift shopping.
For the beauty-obsessed loved ones on your list who know that the gift of good skin is priceless, the best skincare gift sets are undeniable crowd-pleasers. Luckily, Sephora, Ulta, Nordstrom and more have skincare holiday gift sets available that will still arrive in time to wrap under the Christmas tree.
To help you cross a few items off your shopping list, we’ve rounded up the best skincare gift sets for every skin type. Find reviewer-loved lip treatments, exfoliants, moisturizers, eye creams and more. From affordable viral products like Laneige's lip masks to full regimens from SkinCeuticals, there's also an option for every budget.
Some of the sets and kits included already come in festive holiday boxes, so you can skip the hassle of gift wrapping. These coveted beauty sets tend to sell out, so we recommend snatching your presents and stocking stuffers up now.
ELEMIS The Pro-Collagen Cleansing Trio
Worth $120, this trio of award-winning Pro Collagen Cleansing Balms melts away makeup, daily pollutants and impurities for a soft and glowing complexion. Enhance their cleansing routine with this skin-softening gift from ELEMIS.
Dr. Jart+ 10 Face Mask Must-Haves Gift Set
Perfect for the sheet mask lover on your list, this set comes with 10 different types of Korean skincare masks for hydration, brightening, firming, calming, purifying, and more. The two Cryo-rubber masks that will make them feel like they're getting a spa treatment.
Tatcha Day & Night Moisture Duo
Give the gift of Tatcha's two award-winning moisturizers. In the morning, plump and hydrate with Dewy Skin Cream that layers beautifully under makeup. At night, visibly calm and strengthen the skin barrier with Indigo Overnight Repair.
Tula Eye Balm Extravaganza 3-Piece Kit
Tula's moisturizing, calming, brightening, and firming eye balm works overtime to reduce dark, puffy under-eye bags almost instantly. This set also includes the radiance-boosting Rose version and line-reducing 24-7 Power Swipe Day & Night Treatment Eye Balm.
Kiehl's Brighten Up & Glow Set
Kiehl's three-piece, full-size set features a dark spot corrector, 24-hour moisturizer and Vitamin C eye serum for a brighter, more even complexion this winter.
Laneige Holiday Hydration Gift Set
Looking for the perfect gift for the skincare enthusiast in your life? Laneige's Heavenly Hydration Set features the brand's best-selling Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer, Water Sleeping Mask and Lip Sleeping Mask.
Peach & Lily Glass Skin Discovery Travel Size Kit
K-beauty fans will love this four-piece Peach & Lily set containing the Power Calm Hydrating Gel Cleanser, Wild Dew Treatment Essence, Glass Skin Refining Serum, and Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream. The travel-friendly routine is the key to glass skin.
Osea Bestsellers Discovery Set
Gift the next best thing to a relaxing day in Malibu with Osea's ocean-inspired skincare. This set includes an Undaria Algae Body Oil, an Ocean Cleanser, a Hyaluronic Sea Serum and a Seabiotic Water Cream.
Paula's Choice Limited-Edition 2023 Best of the Best Kit
Unwrap your best skin this season with five all-time best sellers for every skin type and concern. This kit includes Optimal Results Hydrating Cleanser, 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, 1% Retinol Treatment, 10% Azelaic Acid Booster and C15 Super Booster.
Supergoop! Everyday SPF Faves
Give them the gift of sunscreen that doesn't leave a white cast and is gentle on skin. This Supergoop gift set comes with an Unseen Sunscreen, a Glowscreen Sunrise, a Glowstick and a (Re)setting Mist.
Sunday Riley Power Couple Advanced Retinol and Lactic Acid Duo
The powerful duo of Sunday Riley's Luna Sleeping Night Oil and Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment work together to beautifully smooth the skin and enhance its radiant glow.
Drunk Elephant The Littles Kit
Drunk Elephant's The Littles Kit is a set of six travel-friendly essentials to cleanse, exfoliate, hydrate, brighten and replenish, helping reset your skin to its happiest, healthiest state.
Dermalogica Best Sellers Holiday Skincare Kit
This gift set includes a full-size Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator. It's a gentle exfoliant powder that you can mix into your face wash. This exfoliant is excellent even for those with sensitive skin. This set includes a travel-size Precleanse Cleansing Oil and Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50 Moisturizer.
Kate Somerville Radiant Skin Set
Find Kate Somerville's beloved ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment in this gift set. The brand promises a "fresh-from-the-clinic complexion" after use. The set also comes with a Goat Milk Cleanser and +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer Cream.
SkinCeuticals Anti-Aging Skin System
Luxury gifts are a hit for those who appreciate the finer things. This set features SkinCeuticals’s legendary C E Ferulic treatment along with a bottle of Resveratrol B E and a tub of A.G.E. Interrupter.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.