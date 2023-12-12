Gifts

15 Best Skincare Gift Sets to Give and Receive This Christmas: Tatcha, Elemis, Laneige and More

Tatcha Gift Set
Tatcha
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 8:47 AM PST, December 12, 2023

Shop the best skincare gift sets to spoil your loved ones this holiday season.

As the hustle and bustle of the holiday season blasts into full swing, the countdown is on to wrap up your gift shopping.

For the beauty-obsessed loved ones on your list who know that the gift of good skin is priceless, the best skincare gift sets are undeniable crowd-pleasers. Luckily, Sephora, Ulta, Nordstrom and more have skincare holiday gift sets available that will still arrive in time to wrap under the Christmas tree. 

To help you cross a few items off your shopping list, we’ve rounded up the best skincare gift sets for every skin type. Find reviewer-loved lip treatments, exfoliants, moisturizers, eye creams and more. From affordable viral products like Laneige's lip masks to full regimens from SkinCeuticals, there's also an option for every budget. 

Some of the sets and kits included already come in festive holiday boxes, so you can skip the hassle of gift wrapping. These coveted beauty sets tend to sell out, so we recommend snatching your presents and stocking stuffers up now.

ELEMIS The Pro-Collagen Cleansing Trio

ELEMIS The Pro-Collagen Cleansing Trio
ELEMIS

ELEMIS The Pro-Collagen Cleansing Trio

Worth $120, this trio of award-winning Pro Collagen Cleansing Balms melts away makeup, daily pollutants and impurities for a soft and glowing complexion. Enhance their cleansing routine with this skin-softening gift from ELEMIS.

Dr. Jart+ 10 Face Mask Must-Haves Gift Set

Dr. Jart+ 10 Face Mask Must-Haves Gift Set
Sephora

Dr. Jart+ 10 Face Mask Must-Haves Gift Set

Perfect for the sheet mask lover on your list, this set comes with 10 different types of Korean skincare masks for hydration, brightening, firming, calming, purifying, and more. The two Cryo-rubber masks that will make them feel like they're getting a spa treatment.

$68 $51

Shop Now

Tatcha Day & Night Moisture Duo

Tatcha Day & Night Moisture Duo
Tatcha

Tatcha Day & Night Moisture Duo

Give the gift of Tatcha's two award-winning moisturizers. In the morning, plump and hydrate with Dewy Skin Cream that layers beautifully under makeup. At night, visibly calm and strengthen the skin barrier with Indigo Overnight Repair.

Tula Eye Balm Extravaganza 3-Piece Kit

Tula Eye Balm Extravaganza 3-Piece Kit
Tula

Tula Eye Balm Extravaganza 3-Piece Kit

Tula's moisturizing, calming, brightening, and firming eye balm works overtime to reduce dark, puffy under-eye bags almost instantly. This set also includes the radiance-boosting Rose version and line-reducing 24-7 Power Swipe Day & Night Treatment Eye Balm.

$120 $66

Shop Now

Kiehl's Brighten Up & Glow Set

Kiehl's Brighten Up & Glow Set
Nordstrom

Kiehl's Brighten Up & Glow Set

Kiehl's three-piece, full-size set features a dark spot corrector, 24-hour moisturizer and Vitamin C eye serum for a brighter, more even complexion this winter.

$93 $65

Shop Now

Laneige Holiday Hydration Gift Set

Laneige Holiday Hydration Gift Set
Amazon

Laneige Holiday Hydration Gift Set

Looking for the perfect gift for the skincare enthusiast in your life? Laneige's Heavenly Hydration Set features the brand's best-selling Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer, Water Sleeping Mask and Lip Sleeping Mask.

$33 $30

Shop Now

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Discovery Travel Size Kit

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Discovery Travel Size Kit
Ulta

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Discovery Travel Size Kit

K-beauty fans will love this four-piece Peach & Lily set containing the Power Calm Hydrating Gel Cleanser, Wild Dew Treatment Essence, Glass Skin Refining Serum, and Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream. The travel-friendly routine is the key to glass skin.

Osea Bestsellers Discovery Set

Osea Bestsellers Discovery Set
Nordstrom

Osea Bestsellers Discovery Set

Gift the next best thing to a relaxing day in Malibu with Osea's ocean-inspired skincare. This set includes an Undaria Algae Body Oil, an Ocean Cleanser, a Hyaluronic Sea Serum and a Seabiotic Water Cream.

Paula's Choice Limited-Edition 2023 Best of the Best Kit

Paula's Choice Limited-Edition 2023 Best of the Best Kit
Paula's Choice

Paula's Choice Limited-Edition 2023 Best of the Best Kit

Unwrap your best skin this season with five all-time best sellers for every skin type and concern. This kit includes Optimal Results Hydrating Cleanser, 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, 1% Retinol Treatment, 10% Azelaic Acid Booster and C15 Super Booster.

$216 $162

Shop Now

Supergoop! Everyday SPF Faves

Supergoop! Everyday SPF Faves
Sephora

Supergoop! Everyday SPF Faves

Give them the gift of sunscreen that doesn't leave a white cast and is gentle on skin. This Supergoop gift set comes with an Unseen Sunscreen, a Glowscreen Sunrise, a Glowstick and a (Re)setting Mist.

Sunday Riley Power Couple Advanced Retinol and Lactic Acid Duo

Sunday Riley Power Couple Advanced Retinol and Lactic Acid Duo
Sephora

Sunday Riley Power Couple Advanced Retinol and Lactic Acid Duo

The powerful duo of Sunday Riley's Luna Sleeping Night Oil and Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment work together to beautifully smooth the skin and enhance its radiant glow.

Drunk Elephant The Littles Kit

Drunk Elephant The Littles Kit
Ulta

Drunk Elephant The Littles Kit

Drunk Elephant's The Littles Kit is a set of six travel-friendly essentials to cleanse, exfoliate, hydrate, brighten and replenish, helping reset your skin to its happiest, healthiest state.

Dermalogica Best Sellers Holiday Skincare Kit

Dermalogica Best Sellers Holiday Skincare Kit
Sephora

Dermalogica Best Sellers Holiday Skincare Kit

This gift set includes a full-size Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator. It's a gentle exfoliant powder that you can mix into your face wash. This exfoliant is excellent even for those with sensitive skin. This set includes a travel-size Precleanse Cleansing Oil and Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50 Moisturizer.

$74 $65

Shop Now

Kate Somerville Radiant Skin Set

Kate Somerville Radiant Skin Set
Nordstrom

Kate Somerville Radiant Skin Set

Find Kate Somerville's beloved ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment in this gift set. The brand promises a "fresh-from-the-clinic complexion" after use. The set also comes with a Goat Milk Cleanser and +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer Cream.

SkinCeuticals Anti-Aging Skin System

SkinCeuticals Anti-Aging Skin System
SkinCeuticals

SkinCeuticals Anti-Aging Skin System

Luxury gifts are a hit for those who appreciate the finer things. This set features SkinCeuticals’s legendary C E Ferulic treatment along with a bottle of Resveratrol B E and a tub of A.G.E. Interrupter.

 For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list. 

Tags: