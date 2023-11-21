Sales & Deals

Sarah Jessica Parker Picked This Anti-Aging Serum as a Top Holiday Gift — And It's on Sale

By Sydney Sweetwood
Published: 1:43 PM PST, November 21, 2023

Save on Sarah Jessica Parker's favorite anti-aging serum. Plus, shop more of the star's curated holiday gift ideas from Amazon.

When it comes to discovering the perfect holiday gifts, who better to turn to for inspiration than star Sarah Jessica Parker? The Sex and the City actor and fashion icon recently teamed up with Amazon to curate a collection of her favorite gifts that will surely be a hit this season.

Shop Sarah Jessica Parker's Gift Guide

Whether you're searching for quality skincare to spoil the beauty lover in your life or a new gadget for the tech-savvy loved one, Sarah Jessica Parker's gift guide features options catering to various budgets and tastes. Some of Parker's preferred gifts are even on sale at Amazon, such as the RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow 10% Active Vitamin C Serum, currently available for just $18.

RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow 10% Active Vitamin C Serum

Packed with a powerful 10% active Vitamin C Blend and energizing nonapeptides, this anti-aging skin care serum is said to work wonders on revitalizing tired, lackluster and sensitive skin.

$35 $18

Shop Now

The daily serum is not only a remarkable addition to your skincare routine but also makes for an excellent holiday gift. Infused with Vitamin C, it works to target deep wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, and more to visibly smooth the skin and impart a radiant glow.

Sarah Jessica Parker's gift guide showcases best-sellers from top brands like Beats, Dyson, Samsonite, Nespresso and more. Get ready to check off your gift list and shop more of the fashionable star's curated holiday gift ideas from Amazon.

More Picks from Sarah Jessica Parker’s Amazon Gift List

Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones

Beats' custom acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls.

$350 $170

Shop Now

Baimei Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha

Surprise the ultimate skincare enthusiast with a rose quartz face roller and gua sha skincare tool kit this holiday season.

$16 $8

Shop Now

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine

Treat the coffee lover in your life to the Nespresso Pixie, featuring a space-saving design that effortlessly complements any kitchen, thanks to its 11cm width.

$230 $170

Shop Now

URPOWER 2nd Gen 300ml Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser

Enhance the air quality in any room with this ultrasonic essential oil diffuser, offering seven changing colors of LED lights, four mist timer modes and a working duration of six- to seven hours.

$36 $24

Shop Now

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long

The advanced hair tool comes with five detachable brushes, barrels and a hairdryer — with intelligent heat control technology — for all hairstyling needs. Unlike a typical flat iron that will sizzle and damage strands, this product is made to be used on wet hair.

$599 $480

With Coupon

Shop Now

anmao 6 Pairs Stud Earrings Se

Sarah Jessica Parker is a fan of this set of stainless steel earrings, which includes six pairs of dazzling studs.

$10 $9

Shop Now

Samsonite Andante 2 Wheeled Rolling Duffel Bag

Searching for the perfect gift for someone who is always jetting off to new destinations? Enhance their travel experience with the Samsonite Andante 2 Wheeled Rolling Duffel Bag.

$100 $79

Shop Now

Timex Women's Watch

Gift yourself or a loved one this elegant and timeless watch and add a personalized touch with Timex's interchangeable quick-release straps.

$50 $31

With Coupon

Shop Now

JBL Charge 4 - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Set the vibes while you're relaxing with this waterproof Bluetooth speaker. 

$150 $105

Shop Now

Guerlain Eau de Toilette Vetiver 100 ml

Present the special man in your life with a citrus-infused, crisp, woody fragrance — ideal for everyday wear.

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

Tags: