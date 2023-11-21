When it comes to discovering the perfect holiday gifts, who better to turn to for inspiration than star Sarah Jessica Parker? The Sex and the City actor and fashion icon recently teamed up with Amazon to curate a collection of her favorite gifts that will surely be a hit this season.

Shop Sarah Jessica Parker's Gift Guide

Whether you're searching for quality skincare to spoil the beauty lover in your life or a new gadget for the tech-savvy loved one, Sarah Jessica Parker's gift guide features options catering to various budgets and tastes. Some of Parker's preferred gifts are even on sale at Amazon, such as the RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow 10% Active Vitamin C Serum, currently available for just $18.

The daily serum is not only a remarkable addition to your skincare routine but also makes for an excellent holiday gift. Infused with Vitamin C, it works to target deep wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, and more to visibly smooth the skin and impart a radiant glow.

Sarah Jessica Parker's gift guide showcases best-sellers from top brands like Beats, Dyson, Samsonite, Nespresso and more. Get ready to check off your gift list and shop more of the fashionable star's curated holiday gift ideas from Amazon.

More Picks from Sarah Jessica Parker’s Amazon Gift List

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long Amazon Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long The advanced hair tool comes with five detachable brushes, barrels and a hairdryer — with intelligent heat control technology — for all hairstyling needs. Unlike a typical flat iron that will sizzle and damage strands, this product is made to be used on wet hair. $599 $480 With Coupon Shop Now

Timex Women's Watch Amazon Timex Women's Watch Gift yourself or a loved one this elegant and timeless watch and add a personalized touch with Timex's interchangeable quick-release straps. $50 $31 With Coupon Shop Now

