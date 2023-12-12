Gifts

Paula's Choice Holiday Kits Are the Perfect Stocking Stuffers — And They're 25% Off Right Now

Updated: 9:21 AM PST, December 12, 2023

Shop all of the limited-edition holiday kits from Paula's Choice and save 25% on skincare gifts.

If you ask us, holiday gift sets are the best kind of beauty gift. Curated with fan-favorite skincare, makeup and fragrances, they take all the guesswork out of shopping with someone else’s beauty routine in mind. Plus, they can be an ideal way to save money and try new products without committing to the full size.

When it comes to beauty gift sets, science-focused skincare brand Paula's Choice has some of this year's best kits for everyone. Even better, Paula's Choice is offering 25% off all six of its exclusive holiday kits packed with best-selling skin care essentials right now.

Shop the Paula's Choice Holiday Kits

Paula’s Choice makes some of our favorite products for about every complexion concern, from the brand's best-selling C15 Super Booster to the TikTok-viral Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant. With the exclusive holiday kits, you can gift the beauty lover on your list — or yourself, of course — their brightest, firmest, smoothest skin this Christmas.

Whether you want to treat yourself to a little something special for the holidays, or get your presents and stocking stuffers shipped in time, Paula's Choice's section of skincare gift sets has you covered. Ahead, save 25% on all the holiday sets from Paula's Choice to gift and keep. Act fast though as these limited-edition kits will be gone after the holidays.

Paula's Choice Limited-Edition 2023 Best of the Best Kit

Paula's Choice Limited-Edition 2023 Best of the Best Kit

Unwrap your best skin this season with five all-time best sellers for every skin type and concern. This kit includes Optimal Results Hydrating Cleanser, 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, 1% Retinol Treatment, 10% Azelaic Acid Booster and C15 Super Booster.

$216 $162

Shop Now

Limited-Edition All Is Bright Set

Limited-Edition All Is Bright Set

Mix, match and gift radiant skin with the brand's full suite of vitamin C innovations clinically proven to improve glow, firmness, sun damage and dark circles.

$201 $150

Shop Now

Limited-Edition Hydration Discovery Set

Limited-Edition Hydration Discovery Set

Ready to find your perfect AM & PM moisturizers? Protect, hydrate, brighten and firm with travel-size favorites hydrators for 24/7 glow no matter where you go.

$44 $33

Shop Now

Limited-Edition Radiance Reset Kit

Limited-Edition Radiance Reset Kit

Ring in next-level radiance with three glow-getting essentials bundles together exclusively for the holiday season: 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, 25% Vitamin C+ Glutathione Clinical Serum, and RESIST Hydrating Fluid SPF 50.

$135 $101

Shop Now

Limited-Edition Try Our Top Retinols Set

Limited-Edition Try Our Top Retinols Set

Retinol is one of the most effective anti-aging ingredients—but which formula is right for you? Try four of Paula's Choice's most-loved retinols in a range of textures and concentrations.

$54 $40

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

