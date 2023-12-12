If you ask us, holiday gift sets are the best kind of beauty gift. Curated with fan-favorite skincare, makeup and fragrances, they take all the guesswork out of shopping with someone else’s beauty routine in mind. Plus, they can be an ideal way to save money and try new products without committing to the full size.

When it comes to beauty gift sets, science-focused skincare brand Paula's Choice has some of this year's best kits for everyone. Even better, Paula's Choice is offering 25% off all six of its exclusive holiday kits packed with best-selling skin care essentials right now.

Shop the Paula's Choice Holiday Kits

Paula’s Choice makes some of our favorite products for about every complexion concern, from the brand's best-selling C15 Super Booster to the TikTok-viral Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant. With the exclusive holiday kits, you can gift the beauty lover on your list — or yourself, of course — their brightest, firmest, smoothest skin this Christmas.

Whether you want to treat yourself to a little something special for the holidays, or get your presents and stocking stuffers shipped in time, Paula's Choice's section of skincare gift sets has you covered. Ahead, save 25% on all the holiday sets from Paula's Choice to gift and keep. Act fast though as these limited-edition kits will be gone after the holidays.

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

