These are the best makeup and skincare gift sets to spoil your loved ones this year.
They say the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, and we think that sentiment rings especially true for makeup, skin care and fragrance lovers. From this year's best beauty Advent calendars to gift-ready sets and stocking stuffers, there are numerous ways to give the gift of glam come Christmas and Hanukkah.
If you're overwhelmed trying to hunt down the perfect present for all the women on your list, beauty gift sets are an easy way to put a smile on anyone's face during the holidays. Filled with bestsellers from beloved brands, these curated boxes have already started flying off the shelves because they allow you to try multiple products without committing to the price of full-sized items.
Shopping for yourself? Beauty gift sets are also a great way to save money while stocking up on your own go-to's or discovering new products. Not only does the packaging look adorable under the tree, but most of the value sets are priced under $100. From Tatcha and Kosas to Fenty Beauty and Charlotte Tilbury, we've rounded up all the best holiday beauty gift sets to shop this season, whether you're planning to keep them all for yourself or not.
The Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets of 2023
Tatcha Dewy Skin Essentials Set
Reveal plump, dewy skin with Tatcha's deeply hydrating formulas. Valued at $124, this set includes full sizes of the brand's plumping serum and bestselling moisturizer.
Laneige Midnight Minis Lip Sleeping Mask Set
The viral Lip Sleeping Mask from Laneige is one of the best products for defeating dry, winter lips. Try all five versions including berry, gummy bear, mango, mint choco, and vanilla.
Peter Thomas Roth The Gift of Bright Eyes
With options to hydrate, lift and firm, this three-piece kit of full-size, bestselling Hydra-Gel Patches is perfect for the busy holiday season.
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic + Science Recipe Gift Set
Get glowing this holiday season with four of Charlotte Tilbury's skin-loving products, from Charlotte’s Magic Cream to the Magic Serum Crystal Elixir.
Fenty Beauty Eau de Parfum Perfume Set
"I just want to get inside of this. To dive into an ocean of it. What began as a garden walk in the global center of perfume became an unapologetic expression of my full and true essence. The experience begins as soon as you lay eyes on the bottle."—Rihanna
Kosas Mini Most Wanted Nude Lipstick Set
This trio of Kosas’ most popular shades of lipsticks makes a great gift itself or can be three perfect stocking stuffers. They are loaded with nourishing butters and botanical oils to ensure your pout doesn't dry out with extended wear.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Mini Blush & Glow 4-Piece Set
We know that just a tiny bit of Selena Gomez's cult-favorite Rare Beauty liquid blush goes a long way, so this mini blush and highlighter set packs a serious punch.
Olaplex Strong Days Ahead Hair Kit
Give the gift of good hair days with this limited-edition value set from Olaplex, featuring the brand’s best-selling No. 3 Hair Perfector, No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On the Go Kit
Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk gift set is back with a new edit of nude-pink icons for on-the-go makeup magic. This set included travel-sized mascara, eyeliner, liquid blush, lip liner and lipstick.
Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse Volume 6.0 Full-Size Gloss Bomb Trio
Rihanna would want you to have juicy lips with irresistible shine this holiday season. The set features three cream, shimmer, and heat Gloss Bomb formulas in shades Fenty Glow, Glass Slipper Heat, plus one set-exclusive shade, Pink Dragonfly.
SkinCeuticals Anti-Aging Skin System
Luxury gifts are a hit for those who appreciate the finer things. This set features SkinCeuticals’s legendary C E Ferulic treatment along with a bottle of Resveratrol B E and a tub of A.G.E. Interrupter.
Maison Margiela REPLICA' By the Fireplace Set
Warm and spicy these scents were designed to make you feel calm and comforted with a fragrance reminiscent of a crackling fire.
Tatcha Day & Night Moisture Duo
Give the gift of Tatcha's two award-winning moisturizers. In the morning, plump and hydrate with Dewy Skin Cream that layers beautifully under makeup. At night, visibly calm and strengthen the skin barrier with Indigo Overnight Repair.
OPI Terribly Nice Holiday Nail Lacquer 10-Piece Mini Pack
Give the gift of salon-ready nails with this 10-piece limited edition set of OPI's most iconic shades.
Tatcha Clarified & Balanced Trio
Tatcha's The Deep Cleanse, The Texture Tonic and The Water Cream work in harmony to gently exfoliate, refine pores, minimize excess oil and provide lightweight hydration.
Sephora Collection At Home Spa Set
Enjoy a spa experience right at home with this six-piece set including a mini face roller, a mini gua sha, an eye roller, reusable eye patches, a headband and a dry body brush.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Care Kit
Keep your loved one's brows looking smoother, tamer, fuller-looking, and detailed with this everyday duo. The set includes a Mini Brow Genius Conditioning Brow Serum and full-size Brow Wiz Ultra-Slim Precision Brow Pencil.
Drunk Elephant The Littles Kit
Drunk Elephant's The Littles Kit is a set of six travel-friendly essentials to cleanse, exfoliate, hydrate, brighten and replenish, helping reset your skin to its happiest, healthiest state.
Drunk Elephant Day Dream Kit
Any beauty lover would be pumped to find this cute duo from Drunk Elephant in their stocking. It features the brand's vitamin C serum and ultra-hydrating serum.
PHLUR Missing Person Perfume Set
Said to evoke the scent of your lover's skin, PHLUR's Missing Person is perfumed with skin musk, bergamot nectar, and blonde wood. This gift set includes a full-size and travel spray of the scent.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
