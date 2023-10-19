Sales & Deals

Tatcha Is Having a Rare Sale Right Now: Save 20% On Celeb-Loved Luxury Skin Care

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Tatcha Sale
Tatcha
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 4:58 PM PDT, October 19, 2023

Tatcha is kicking off Black Friday early with a sitewide sale. Save 20% on products used by Selena Gomez and Meghan Markle.

Skincare enthusiasts, get your routines ready for the impending winter. For a cold-weather beauty refresh, Tatcha's The Gratitude Event is here. The Japanese beauty brand, which counts Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston as fans, is offering 20% off every single one of its skin care products. 

Shop the Tatcha Sale

Now through Sunday, October 22, you can save on everything from Tatcha's sitewide sale — yes, everything! Just use the code THANKYOU23 to unlock the discount on moisturizers, eye creams, cleansers and more. The luxurious Japanese-inspired skin-care products rarely go on sale, so it's the perfect time to stock up on your favorites or try out a new release. 

Meghan Markle swears by The Rice Enzyme Powder, so much so that she reportedly gifted her favorite product to those who attended her baby shower a few years back. Selena Gomez told Vogue UK that she relies on Tatcha moisturizers and cleansers to keep her skin as healthy as possible. Even Jennifer Aniston revealed she relied on the Tatcha Serum Stick to help prep her skin for The Morning Show

For skincare staples loved by both dermatologists and celebrities alike, check out the must-have products to shop from Tatcha's Gratitude Event below before the weekend's over.

The Dewy Skin Cream Moisturizer

The Dewy Skin Cream Moisturizer
Tatcha

The Dewy Skin Cream Moisturizer

Selena Gomez once called this hydrating, plumping formula from Tatcha "yummy" — and revealed to British Vogue that it's her favorite moisturizer.

$85 $71

with code THANKYOU23

Shop Now

The Rice Polish: Classic

The Rice Polish: Classic
Tatcha

The Rice Polish: Classic

Tatcha's beloved, water-activated exfoliant is a favorite of Meghan Markle's. The water-activated exfoliant of nourishing Japanese rice bran and silk protein transforms to a creamy foam for a smooth polish and healthy glow.

$68 $54

with code THANKYOU23

Shop Now

The Silk Sunscreen

The Silk Sunscreen
Tatcha

The Silk Sunscreen

Tatcha's best-selling Silk Cream gets an SPF-infused makeover in this Silk Sunscreen formula.

$62 $50

with code THANKYOU23

Shop Now

The Rice Wash

The Rice Wash
Tatcha

The Rice Wash

This rice powder-infused cleanser gently cleanses daily buildup while leaving your skin moisturized and soft.

$40 $32

with code THANKYOU23

Shop Now

The Serum Stick

The Serum Stick
Tatcha

The Serum Stick

Tatcha's famous Serum Stick is so good, it's Jennifer Aniston-approved.

$49 $39

with code THANKYOU23

Shop Now

The Kissu Lip Mask

The Kissu Lip Mask
Tatcha

The Kissu Lip Mask

Get soft, supple lips with this squalane and Japanese peach-infused jelly lip mask.

$29 $23

with code THANKYOU23

Shop Now

The Water Cream

The Water Cream
Tatcha

The Water Cream

For lightweight hydration that won't clog your pores, this moisturizer nourishes your skin with a blend of Japanese wild rose and leopard lily.

$70 $58

with code THANKYOU23

Shop Now

The Dewy Serum

The Dewy Serum
Tatcha

The Dewy Serum

Over 1,200 five-star reviewers love this deeply hydrating serum that works to tone and plump with lactic acid and hyaluronic acid.

$89 $71

with code THANKYOU23

Shop Now

Luminous Deep Hydration Firming Eye Serum

Luminous Deep Hydration Firming Eye Serum
Tatcha

Luminous Deep Hydration Firming Eye Serum

Tatcha created its first eye serum using hydrating Okinawa red algae to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles as well as caﬀeine from green tea to reduce puﬃness and ﬁrm up that delicate under eye skin. Instead of using your finger, apply this serum with its cooling ceramic applicator.

$88 $70

With Code THANKYOU23

Shop Now

The Texture Tonic

The Texture Tonic
Tatcha

The Texture Tonic

Wild rose, niacinamide, Japanese mugwort, and fruit AHAs work to provide skin-smoothing benefits through chemical exfoliation.

$62 $50

With Code THANKYOU23

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 23 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023

Gifts

The 23 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023

Walmart’s Early Holiday Sale Is Here with Can't-Miss Beauty Deals

Sales & Deals

Walmart’s Early Holiday Sale Is Here with Can't-Miss Beauty Deals

The Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets for Every Beauty Lover in Your Life

Gifts

The Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets for Every Beauty Lover in Your Life

Save 25% on Gwyneth Paltrow and Hailey Bieber's Avène Skincare Go-To's

Sales & Deals

Save 25% on Gwyneth Paltrow and Hailey Bieber's Avène Skincare Go-To's

The Best Beauty Sales and Deals to Shop Right Now

Beauty & Wellness

The Best Beauty Sales and Deals to Shop Right Now

The Best Anti-Aging Eye Creams — ILIA, Sunday Riley, Laneige and More

Best Lists

The Best Anti-Aging Eye Creams — ILIA, Sunday Riley, Laneige and More

Get Glowing and Save 25% On Best-Selling Peter Thomas Roth Skincare

Sales & Deals

Get Glowing and Save 25% On Best-Selling Peter Thomas Roth Skincare

Bobbi Brown's 12 Days of Glow Advent Calendar Is Available Now

Beauty & Wellness

Bobbi Brown's 12 Days of Glow Advent Calendar Is Available Now

Augustinus Bader Just Dropped the Most Luxurious Holiday Skincare Sets

Beauty & Wellness

Augustinus Bader Just Dropped the Most Luxurious Holiday Skincare Sets

The 20 Best Beauty Launches of Fall 2023

Beauty & Wellness

The 20 Best Beauty Launches of Fall 2023

Tags: