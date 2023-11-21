Sales & Deals

Kiehl's Best-Selling Skincare Is Up to 50% Off for Black Friday — Here's What We're Buying

Kiehl's
Kiehl's
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 5:46 AM PST, November 21, 2023

Save up to 50% on Kiehl's skincare must-haves just in time for the holiday season.

With winter on the way, your skincare routine could use a refresh before the dry, cold air sinks in. Luckily, now is the perfect time to replenish your skin saviors as Kiehl's just stepped up its Black Friday sale.

From powerful moisturizers and eye creams to face masks and hand salves, every best-selling Kiehl's product is 30% off for Cyber Week. In addition to the sitewide Kiehl's deals, each day of the sale will feature 50% off discounts on select bestsellers.

Shop the Kiehl's Black Friday Sale

Kiehl's has been a trusted name since the 1850s and consistently delivers all-natural, scientifically-proven skincare, hair care, and body care products. With Black Friday deals on Vitamin C serums and hydrating facial cleansers, you can build a routine targeting your skincare concerns, like dryness, sensitivity, or oiliness.

You really can't go wrong with anything from this tried-and-true brand's lineup of skincare products. For some celeb-approved steals, Kaley Cuoco has long raved about Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream while both Ashley Graham and Oprah have sung praises of the hydrating Creme de Corps Whipped Body Butter — both of which are now 30% off.

This holiday season, treat yourself (and your skin in the process) to top-quality skincare on your wishlist and shop our top picks from the Kiehl's Black Friday sale below.

Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum

Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum
Kiehl's

Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum

The Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum works as a hyper-charged eye cream that aims to address brown dark circles through vitamin C-infused ingredients. 

$55 $39

Shop Now

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil
Kiehl's

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil

A moisturizing face oil formulated with Lavender Essential Oil and Evening Primrose Oil to restore skin while you sleep.

$56 $39

Shop Now

Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men

Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men
Kiehl's

Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men

This men’s face moisturizer re-energizes and revives fatigued, dull skin. Formulated with Caffeine and Vitamin C, Kiehl's face cream provides antioxidant protection in addition to softening and hydrating skin.

$39 $32

Shop Now

Avocado Eye Cream

Avocado Eye Cream
Kiehl's

Avocado Eye Cream

Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream is a gentle, hydrating eye treatment whose ingredients list actually sounds kind of delicious. Hydrating avocado oil restores moisture to the skin, cocoa butter adds softness and shea butter provides youthful suppleness.

$60 $42

Shop Now

Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum

Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum
Kiehl's

Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum

Diminish fine lines with this potent Vitamin C serum formulated with 12.5% Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid. 

$100 $70

Shop Now

Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck

Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck
Kiehl's

Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck

Treat your face and neck to this super-charged, anti-aging skincare cream that's powered by ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid, vitamin A and Chaga Mushroom.

$95 $67

Shop Now

Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Kiehl's

Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

If you're constantly washing or working with your hands, this shea butter, avocado oil and sesame seed oil-enriched lotion is a must for tackling extreme dryness.

$22 $15

Shop Now

Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter

Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter
Kiehl's

Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter

Kiehl's Creme de Corps body moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated especially in cold or dry climates.

$58 $29

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

