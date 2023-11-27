Black Friday is behind us but the deals aren't stopping, because now it's Cyber Monday.

Many brands have been rolling out deals for weeks leading up to Cyber Week, and right now is a perfect opportunity to score deep discounts on home upgrades, tech, and more. If you're looking to do some holiday gift shopping, numerous retailers have early Cyber Monday going on, featuring substantial markdowns on wonderful gift ideas. With so many sales, things can get a little hectic. But thanks to the popularity of online shopping, there's no wake up at the crack of dawn or skip work to take advantage of great deals.

So many retailers have released Cyber Monday deals even before today. Beloved department stores Macy's and Nordstrom are tried and true destinations for fashion and beauty sales, while Amazon and Samsung are our go-to's for all things tech. If you're looking to update your home ahead of the holidays, Wayfair, Walmart, and Target are offering discounts on Apple products, furniture, cookware, and decor.

Some of our favorite retailers have knocked down prices in honor of the Cyber Week event. Among them are luggage brand Monos, athleisure brand lululemon, bedding and loungewear brand Cozy Earth and so many more.

With so many sales in the mix, make a plan to treat yourself and save on gifts for all of your loved ones before to cut down on the stress Cyber Week can bring. Below, we've gathered everything you need to know in order to score the best Cyber Monday deals of the season.

When Is Cyber Monday 2023?

The second most important date of Cyber Week (after Black Friday) kicked off today, November 27. Some deals will continue beyond Cyber Monday and through the week, but be sure to check the dates so you don't miss your opportunity to save.

The Best Cyber Monday Sales Happening Now

There are already several Cyber Monday deals going on right now from some of our favorite brands, offering an excellent opportunity to get ahead on holiday gift shopping.

These Amazon Cyber Week deals span fashion, tech, kitchen, home and more categories so you can get all of your gift shopping done.

Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale is happening right now. Save on laptops, headphones, TVs and more during the biggest shopping season of the year.

Give your bedroom a refresh with up to 35% off all of Brooklinen's sheets, comforters, duvets, and more bedding during their Cyber Monday sale, happening now.

Shop Samsung's Cyber Monday deals on their impressive lineup of TVs, earbuds, appliances, tablets, Galaxy Watches and more.

Snoop Dogg doesn't want that smoke, and neither do you! Right now, Solo Stove's best smokeless fire pits and bundles with accessories are on sale for up to $150 off. With the Solo Stove Cyber Monday deals, score up to $245 off fire pits and bundles. Get free starters for a year when you add to your cart and use code FREESTARTERS. Get a 4-pack of starters for Ranger, or Bonfire, and 6-pack for Yukon.

Solo Stove Mesa Solo Stove Solo Stove Mesa With Solo Stove's new Mesa fire pit, anyone can easily enjoy a smokeless fire right on their table. Available in 6 colors, the fire pit is just under 7″ tall and just over 5″ wide. $90 $70 Shop Now

You can start shopping Wayfair's Cyber Week sales event for 70% off seasonal decorations, furniture, and home appliances and more. Some pieces have even deeper discounts right now, so get your home ready for the holidays by taking advantage of these Wayfair steals. Start shopping these incredible deals here.

Walmart has been rolling out discounts for weeks in honor of Black Friday, and the massive retailer continues this with Cyber Monday deals on Playstation consoles, TVs, furniture, kitchen tools and more.

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals

For beauty lovers, Cyber Monday means major markdowns on luxury skin care and makeup, beauty Advent calendars and iconic perfumes. We’re eyeing remarkable discounts from editor-loved brands to start saving now.

SkinCeuticals Skincare SkinStore SkinCeuticals Skincare Right now, the rare SkinCeuticals Cyber Monday sale include every best-selling product at a discount. All you have to do is use the code SKINC15 at checkout to take 15% off the highly effective serums, retinols, and anti-aging creams. Save 15% w/code SKINC15 Shop Now

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury For beauty lovers, a sale on Charlotte Tilbury's viral beauty products is a major moment, so we're running to save big. Charlotte Tilbury has Cyber Week deals — up to 30% off — on best-selling makeup and skincare kits. Up to 30% Off Shop Now

e.l.f. Cosmetics e.l.f. Cosmetics e.l.f. Cosmetics e.l.f. Cosmetics is offering up to 40% off all orders over $35 (exclusions apply). Up to 50% off e.l.f. With code SINGLESDAY Shop Now

The Best Cyber Monday Fashion Deals

Stocking up on stylish finds for the winter and the new year or grabbing fashionable gifts for loved ones ahead of the holiday gift-giving season is easier on the wallet thanks to these 2023 fashion Cyber Week sales.

AllSaints

The high-fashion brand known for quality leather jackets, luxurious sweaters and trend-setting pieces just launched a Cyber Monday sale with 30% off across categories.

lululemon

Athleisure brand lululemon launched a rare markdown event in honor of Cyber Week.

Align Jogger lululemon Align Jogger These butter-soft jogger pants are bestsellers for a reason, and this is your last shot to get them at an incredible price. $118 $79 Shop Now

Coach Outlet

Shop incredible Cyber Week discounts on long-lasting, high-quality handbags, wallets and more from the brand you know and trust: Coach.

REI

REI's Cyber Week sale is packed with deals on top brands like The North Face, Patagonia and More.

Nike

Right now, savvy shoppers can save up to 60% on sneakers and workout apparel from Nike.

Reebok

The shoe brand is offering 50%-60% off sneakers, apparel and accessories.

Reebok Identity Leggings Reebok Reebok Identity Leggings At just $12, these women's Reebok leggings are soft and comfortable from morning until night thanks to stretchy cotton with a body-hugging feel. $35 $12 Shop Now

The Best Cyber Week Mattress Sales

Cyber Week is one of the best times of the year to buy a new mattress. If you'd like to make sure you have a nice bed upgrade before the tryptophan works its magic, check out the best Cyber Monday mattress deals happening now.

Mattress Firm's Cyber Monday Sale is here. Get a king bed for a queen price and save up to $700. Plus, you'll also receive a free adjustable base with select mattresses using code PLATFORM.

Shop Mattress Firm

For Cyber Week, the Nectar mattress sale is taking 40% off everything. Save big on a premium memory foam mattress starting at $359 that feels like sleeping on a cloud.

Shop Nectar

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Nectar Sleep Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Nectar's memory foam mattress features a quilted cooling cover, gel-infused memory foam, and Dynamic Response Split Layer to provide breathable support, plus crucial rebound and bounce. Snag this Cyber Monday mattress deal before time runs out. $1,099 $659 Shop Now

Save up to $750 on Leesa mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend. You'll also get two free pillows worth $120 with your purchase of select adult-size mattresses.

Shop Leesa

Shop the Casper Cyber Monday sale and take up to 25% off everything, including the Original Mattress. Now's your chance to save on Casper's best-selling pillows and mattresses with balanced support and cooling.

Shop Casper

Relax and save with 35% off Nolah's award-winning mattresses during the brand's Cyber Monday Sale. From hybrid mattresses to all-foam and natural latex mattresses, you don't want to sleep on these sitewide deals.

Shop Nolah

You can take up to $900 off a mattress and base set at Purple's biggest sale of the year. Whether you prefer to read, work, or watch TV in bed, Purple's smart bases allow you to find the perfect position for ultimate relaxation.

Shop Purple

Purple NewDay Mattress Purple Purple NewDay Mattress The NewDay Mattress features 2'' of Purple’s GelFlex Grid technology to give you the best cushioning and support. The Grid cradles pressure points like hips and shoulders while keeping the rest of your body fully aligned. $1,295 $995 Shop Now

At the Saatva mattress Cyber Monday sale, you can get 15% off orders of $1,000 or more. Choose any of Saatva's luxurious mattresses that are handcrafted when you order them.

Shop Saatva

During Avocado's Cyber Monday Sale, you can save up to $940 on best-selling certified organic mattresses. Use code HOLIDAY to take 10% off your mattress purchase.

Shop Avocado

Awara's Cyber Monday Sale is here. Get up to 50% off all of Awara's eco-friendly hybrid mattresses for luxurious sleep and comfort without a luxurious price tag.

Shop Awara

Save 35% off sitewide at Bear and score two free pillows, a sheet set and mattress protector with your mattress purchase.

Shop Bear Mattress

Save 30% off sitewide at Tempur-Pedic and save 25% on pillows and bedding.

Shop Tempur-Pedic

Tuft & Needle's Cyber Monday Sale is bringing savings up to $800 off mattresses. Plus, save up to 25% on bedding and accessories.

Shop Tuft & Needle

Helix is giving 25% off everything and two free pillows with a mattress purchase using code CYBER25.

Shop Helix

