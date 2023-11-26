Black Friday 2023 may be over, but it is still the best time of the year to score discounts on streaming services. The Hulu Black Friday deal is still live for Cyber Monday. Between now and Tuesday, November 28, you'll pay only $0.99 a month for the first year — a major price drop from Hulu's usual price of $7.99 a month that saves you $84 over a 12-month period.

Get the Hulu Deal

In addition to getting the basic ad-supported Hulu subscription for 88% off with this Hulu Cyber Week deal, you can also add a Disney+ subscription for an extra $2 per month. That means you can get access to both platforms' full libraries of movies and TV shows, including Star Wars and Marvel franchises, for just $3 per month for twelve months.

The holidays are a great excuse to kick back and binge-watch your favorite shows (or Christmas movies) on the streaming service of your choice. But with all of the options for streaming services out today, it can be tough to not only decide which one is right for you and your family but also keep track of the monthly streaming budget. This incredible Black Friday deal helps on both accounts by offering Hulu's giant library of shows, films and events while saving you money.

Unlike streaming deals of past Cyber Mondays, new and previous Hulu subscribers who have been unsubscribed for one month or more can all take advantage of these savings.

If you have yet to add Hulu to your streaming roster, the platform's selection of TV shows and movies is one of the best out there. Binge-worthy shows for a relaxing day indoors include The Bear, The Kardashians, Only Murders in the Building, and more. There are also entire seasons of Emmy Award-winning series like The Dropout, Atlanta, Schitt's Creek, and Abbott Elementary.

Additionally, Hulu is offering a Black Friday streaming deal for one of its premium add-ons. New and existing Hulu subscribers can sign up for the STARZ add-on for just $0.99 per month for six months. With access to STARZ’s hit original shows, you can watch fan favorite time-traveling drama Outlander, The Serpent Queen, critically acclaimed series P-Valley and more. Plus, there is variety of theatrical releases including John Wick: Chapter 4 and Jumanji: The Next Level.

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT: