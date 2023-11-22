Amazon's Black Friday sale is not one to be missed. Check out our top deal picks for 2023.
The holiday season is here again, which means the biggest shopping days of the year are upon us.
For Amazon shoppers, Black Friday is in full swing. Amazon's Black Friday 2023 sale started November 17 and is running through Cyber Monday, That means you have 11 days to score some of the lowest prices of the year on top brands — and the clock is ticking on scoring the best deals before they're gone.
We've seen deals across the massive retailer's site from top brands like Cozy Earth, Keurig and KitchenAid. There are discounts on everything you need to host an epic holiday gathering, as well as gifts to make spirits bright.
Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or find something for everyone on your holiday gift list, everything from TVs and streaming devices to cookware, beauty, fashion and so much more will be on sale for as much as 80% off. To help you navigate the shopping extravaganza, here are all the best deals to shop now.
Amazon Black Friday Home and Kitchen Deals
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
With these sumptuously soft sheets by Cozy Earth, you might need to factor in more naps. Right now, save on the brand's best-selling bamboo sheets set during Amazon's Black Friday sale. Several colors are available on Amazon, or head to Cozy Earth, where you can save 20% on new colorways — including this luxurious stone color — with code ETONLINE at checkout.
Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Up your daily coffee game with this sleek coffee brewer from Keurig, which is currently marked down at Amazon. There are 8, 10, and 12 oz. cup sizes to choose from.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt
This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light-colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor the cooking progress while busy in the kitchen.
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Mix up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch and easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design that allows for better access to the bowl.
All-Clad Specialty Stainless Steel Roaster with Nonstick Rack
Planning to host Thanksgiving dinner? Ensure you're ready with the All-Clad Specialty Stainless Steel Roaster, known for its superior stick resistance and easy maintenance.
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
This small, quiet space heater is perfect for a desk at work or a smaller room in the home.
Balsam Hill Prelit Classic Blue Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree with Clear LEDs
Save $300 on one of the most popular Balsam Hill Christmas trees. The prelit tree includes 700 lights, a metal Christmas tree stand with rubber feet, storage bag, and gloves for fluffing.
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
Whether you need containers for meal prep or to store your leftovers, this glass set is a fabulous deal for any home. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty.
Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven
Reheat leftovers to their original glory (or better!) in this kitchen counter device that can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat with little to no preheating time, so your food can go from cold to golden in minutes.
Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids, 15 pcs
This 15 piece storage container set will give your pantry that aesthetically pleasing look. The set comes with 24 reusable labels to switch contents whenever needed.
Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting and Cookbook
One-pot cooking means there are fewer dishes to clean, plus the lid and removable stoneware are dishwasher safe. Throw in your leftover produce and favorite seasonings for a quick and easy meal.
Sweejar Porcelain Soup Bowls with Handle
Filled with veggies and typically not too much work besides throwing things in a pot, soup is good for the soul. When you make your favorite stews and bisques this autumn, serve them in these deep green soup bowls with a handle to keep your hands from burning.
KitchenAid Gingham Mini Oven Mitt (2-Pack Set)
Less bulky than your traditional oven mitts, these mini oven mitts from KitchenAid make pulling hot pans out of the oven a breeze.
Amazon Black Friday Tech Deals
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Apple's earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge, and are the perfect companion to your iPhone. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price.
75" Samsung The Frame TV
Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR which delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone.
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker.
JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones
The Ambient Aware technology allows you to safely walk busy streets by increasing ambient sounds, while with TalkThru music is lowered and speech is amplified so you can easily chat while keeping your headphones on.
Apple iPad (10th Generation)
They'll love the latest version of the classic iPad, which is refreshed and recharged with a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and A14 Bionic chip.
65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.
LG C2 Series 55" OLED TV
Experience beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, deep black, and over a billion colors — now even brighter, thanks to LG's 8 million self-lit OLED pixels.
Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls.
Apple AirPods Max
Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and booming bass with high treble.
Samsung 43" Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV
Every detail bursts to life with the realistic contrast and brilliance the director intended — even in well-lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV.
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.
Amazon Black Friday Beauty Deals
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete
The Dyson Airwrap not only comes with six different attachments to create any hairstyle at home, but also a presentation case, travel pouch, and complimentary gift for a total value of $760.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-used lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.
PMD Clean Mini
Get a deeper clean with PMD's facial cleansing device that uses gently vibrating rubber bristles to exfoliate and tone skin.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream
Keep your skin looking supple and hydrated every day. This unique water gel-cream formula absorbs quickly, like a gel, but has the long-lasting moisturizing power of a cream to quench your extra-dry skin’s thirst.
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.
L'Oreal Paris Skincare 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid
Infuse your skin with this 10% pure Vitamin C concentrate, recommended by dermatologists to keep your sensitive face vibrant and glowing.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Give yourself a salon-quality blowout at home without the fuss by sectioning off damp hair and wrapping it around the brush for fast drying, curling and volume.
Neutrogena Pink Grapefruit Oil-Free Acne Wash
Help treat breakouts while gently exfoliating your skin with Neutrogena's face wash. Designed for acne-prone skin, this foaming facial scrub helps to clear breakouts and blackheads.
Amazon Black Friday Fashion Deals
Michael Kors Tote
The signature Michael Kors tote crafted with saffiano leather is impressively roomy.
Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets
Perfect for cold weather, these fleece-lined leggings are comfortable for any activities outdoors during the winter season.
Steve Madden Lawrence Loafer
Kick the Y2K trend up a notch with these patent leather-wrapped, chunky lugged loafers from Steve Madden.
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets
Perfect for anyone on the go, these best-selling leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items.
Marc Jacobs The Medium Tote Bag
Crafted from sturdy canvas and styled with bold block lettering, this classic The Marc Jacobs tote is a simple and spacious utilitarian design finished with a contrast black strap and the label's signature patch.
Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover
You can never have too many hoodies.
UGG Classic Clear Mini
Warm on the inside and waterproof on the outside, UGG's Classic Clear Mini gives you the best of both worlds and stands out in all levels of downpour. Updating the iconic original, this new waterproof boot delivers fashion, function, and feel – all in one.
Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses
If you're going for retro vibes, the round Ray-Ban sunglasses will give you the style you're searching for.
Tory Burch Blake Tote
Elevate your style with this tote bag and wristlet set from Tory Burch.
Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Runners will love the comfort and support provided by Adidas Ultraboost, available in 41 different colorways.
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Energize your daily run with these men's Adidas shoes built with an almost sock-like Adidas PRIMEKNIT+ upper and responsive BOOST cushioning for supportive comfort.
Adidas Men's Supernova+ Running Shoe
With an upper made of at least 50% recycled content, these running shoes from Adidas feature a hybrid midsole for a springy feel.
Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours.
Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe
Level up your training with this comfy athletic sneaker.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
