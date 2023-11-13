With Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Max, Paramount+, Netflix, Peacock, Discovery+, Starz and even more streaming services, there’s no shortage of options when choosing what to binge-watch in your free time. However, sometimes the amount of great film and television available to stream can be overwhelming and lead to scrolling aimlessly — hoping to land on that perfect piece of content.



Scroll no more! To help you out, ET has rounded up the best movies and TV shows to stream this week, including new arrivals, nostalgia-filled favorites, and screen adaptations of classic novels. Two highly anticipated documentaries providing inside looks into some of the biggest names in Hollywood are premiering this week: House of Kardashian and Maxine's Baby: The Tyler Perry Story.

There's plenty more in store to stream during your downtime. Get into the holiday spirit with new star-packed movies Dashing Through the Snow and Best. Christmas. Ever!. Then it's time to bow down because The Crown returns with season 6 part 1. Needless to say, we've got your content covered. Here are the best TV shows and movies to stream this week.



The Crown (Season 6)

Part one of the final season of The Crown premieres on Netflix on November 16. Inspired by true events, this season centers around Queen Elizabeth II and her relationship with daughter-in-law Diana. Despite no longer being part of the royal family, Diana still steals the public spotlight before her untimely and tragic death.

House of Kardashian

How did the Kardashians become the dynasty they are today? House of Kardashian is a three-part documentary that examines the rise of the family. Featuring interviews from those closest to them, including Caitlyn Jenner, the documentary streams on Peacock on November 16.

Dashing Through the Snow

Not only does this look like the perfect Christmas movie to watch with the family, but it's also got major star power. In the film featuring Lil Rel Howery, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Teyonah Parris and Oscar Nuñez, a "non-believer" (Bridges) and his daughter must help Santa Claus (Howery) escape those chasing him. The festive film premieres on Disney+ on November 17.

Best. Christmas. Ever!

Charlotte (Heather Graham) takes a surprise trip with her husband (Jason Biggs) and son to prove that her friend Jackie's (Brandy) life isn't as good as it seems in her holiday newsletter. But if Jackie's life really is better than Charlotte's, can their friendship survive? The heartwarming holiday movie premieres on Netflix on November 16.

NCIS: Sydney (Season 1)

The NCIS team is going global in CBS's new spin-off NCIS: Sydney. The large patch of ocean that surrounds the island continent will be monitored by the multinational task force to keep naval crimes at bay. Can the Americans and Aussies put their differences aside and work together? Find out when the series premieres on Paramount+ on November 14.

FX's A Murder at the End of the World (Limited Series)

Darby Hart (Emma Corrin) is a hacker and an amateur sleuth. When she is invited to a billionaire's (Clive Owen) party in a remote location, she must put her skills to the test when another guest is found dead. Can she find the killer before another person ends up dead? The two-episode series premiere streams on Hulu on November 14.

Maxine's Baby: The Tyler Perry Story

Director, writer, actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry has made his mark on Hollywood with hit film after hit film. Explore the life of the media titan in the new documentary Maxine's Baby: The Tyler Perry Story, premiering on Prime Video on November 17. From his traumatic childhood to his rise in Hollywood, viewers will gain insight into the mogul's life.

The Buccaneers (Season 1)

A group of young American ladies make their way to London in the 1870s. Due to their new-world upbringing, they are not familiar with the traditions of the old money society in England. But their unexpected charm intrigues some of the most promising suitors. Watch the new series full of romance and drama on Apple TV+.

The Killer

In this new David Finch film, Michael Fassbender plays a ruthless assassin who begins to lose his mind. He seeks retribution by targeting his employers. The action thriller premiered on Netflix on Friday, November 12.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Season 8)

Fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac can stream the first episode of season 8 on Peacock on Monday, November 6 — the day after the show premieres on Bravo. A new housewife is on the scene this season, adding to the heaps of drama these ladies need to work through.

BTS: Yet to Come

Premiering on Prime Video on November 9, BTS: Yet to Come brings the boy band's iconic performance in Busan, South Korea in October of 2022 to the masses. RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook performing in front of 50,000 adoring fans was a moment in K-Pop history, and now the ARMY and new fans alike can watch the concert event at home again and again.

The Santa Clauses (Season 2)

Tim Allen is back as Scott Calvin — who also happens to be Santa Claus — in season 2 of Disney+'s The Santa Clauses. This season, a mad Santa (Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet) previously banished from the North Pole comes back to wreak havoc. Find out how the Calvins take on this challenge by watching the series streaming now on Disney+.

Quiz Lady

When their mom goes missing from a nursing home without paying her gambling debts, estranged sisters Annie (Akwafina) and Jenny (Sandra Oh) must work together to earn the large sum of money owed. Their only hope to score the cash is entering a game show across the country, but they run into numerous problems along the way. The hilarious film is streaming now on Hulu.

Fingernails

In this film, a love institute run by Duncan (Luke Wilson) determines whether couples are truly in love through scientific testing. The test confirms that Anna (Jessie Buckley) and Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) are meant for each other, but when Anna begins working for the institute and develops feelings for her coworker (Riz Ahmed), everything is put into question. The film premiered on Apple TV+ on November 3.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Season 1)

Executive producers Taylor Sheridan and David Oyelowo are bringing a new show to Paramount+ viewers. Lawmen: Bass Reeves tells the story of one of the first Black U.S. Marshal deputies and his fight for justice in the Old West. The series premiered on Paramount+ on November 5.

All the Light We Cannot See (Limited Series)

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, All the Light We Cannot See tells the story of a blind French girl and a German soldier who meet as WWII ends. Starring Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie and Aria Mia Loberti, we know this limited series on Netflix won't disappoint. The highly anticipated adaptation dropped to Netflix on November 2.

Black Cake (Season 1)

Based on the New York Times bestseller, Black Cake: A Novel, Hulu's Black Cake series tells the story of estranged siblings coming back together after their mother's death to learn jaw-dropping details about their family's history. Produced by Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Films, the Black Cake adaptation premiered on Hulu on November 1.

The Real Housewives of Miami (Season 6)

Reality TV lovers, the sixth season of The Real Housewives of Miami starts this week. The whole gang is back on Bravo's hit show which premiered Wednesday, November 1 on the cable network. The following day (each Thursday), viewers can stream the new episodes on Peacock.

Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles

The Wiggles took children's television by storm in the '90s. See how this group of guys became arguably the most popular music group in the world, and how they continue to inspire future generations. Stream Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles beginning October 24 on Prime Video.

FX's American Horror Stories Huluween Event

With Halloween just over one week away, fright nights are in full swing. Celebrate by screaming — err, streaming FX's American Horror Stories four-episode event. Enjoy four new, uniquely terrifying episodes on Hulu now.

The Gilded Age (Season 2)

The late 19th-century drama is back for season 2. This season, the struggle between the old guard and the new age boils over as the country rushes toward change. See it all by watching episodes of the HBO original series streaming now.

Cobweb

Previously only available to watch in theaters or via purchase, look no further than Cobweb for your scary movie night. In the horror movie, a young boy investigates the knocking coming from the walls of his house only to discover a dark secret his parents (Lizzy Caplan and Antony Starr) have been keeping from him. The movie premiered on Hulu on October 20.

Wolf Like Me (Season 2)

In season 2, Mary (Isla Fisher) and Gary (Josh Gad) are celebrating a pregnancy, but the question of whether the child will be human or wolf looms over them. New secrets are revealed when Mary's college professor comes into the picture. All episodes of the new season of Wolf Like Me are available to stream on Peacock now.

Big Mouth (Season 7)

The students from Bridgeton Middle School that we know and love are on their way to high school in season 7 of Big Mouth. The new changes these youngsters face also mean new hormone monsters for these teens to figure out. Watch the new season on Netflix now.

Upload (Season 3)

Season 2 of Upload was released in March of 2022, so here's a quick refresh ahead of season 3: Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell) has finally escaped the virtual world he was uploaded to after his mysterious death. As he navigates the human world while trying to take down Freeyond, life gets more complicated when an old copy of Brown gets re-uploaded to the system.

Bosch: Legacy (Season 2)

Harry Bosch is back for a second season of Bosch: Legacy. The former homicide detective — who is now a private investigator — is on the hunt for a killer who is also after him. See what twists and turns await by streaming the series. Since the series streams on Freevee, there's no cost to watch as long as you don't mind a few commercial breaks.

Lessons in Chemistry (Limited Series)

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name, Lessons in Chemistry follows the journey of Elizabeth Zott (Brie Larson) after she's fired from her job as a chemist and begins her career as a cooking show host. Set in the 1950s, when many women did not have a voice, Zott uses her platform to inspire women. Lessons in Chemistry premiered on October 13 on Apple TV+.

Frasier (2023)

Kelsey Grammer is back as Dr. Frasier Crane in the Paramount+ reboot of Frasier. Returning to Boston for his next chapter in life, Frasier will make new relationships and sustain old ones, like with his son Freddy. Watch all the hijinks that are surely in store by streaming the first episodes now.

The Burial

Starring Tommy Lee Jones and Jamie Foxx, The Burial tells the story of a funeral home owner who must enlist the help of an outlandish lawyer to save the family business. Inspired by true events, the film hit Prime Video on October 11.

Shining Vale (Season 2)

After moving from a Brooklyn apartment to a spacious home in Connecticut, the Phelps family tries to heal after Pat's (Courteney Cox) affair. Upon seeing the ghost of the former owner who died in the home, Pat begins to lose her grasp on reality. In season 2, Pat believes she has moved past these visions, but have they just come back stronger? Find out by streaming the new season on Starz.

The Mill

Lil Rel Howery stars in a new creepy and highly disturbing film, The Mill, streaming on Hulu now. When a businessman (Howery) awakes in an open-air room surrounded by towering concrete walls, a voice through a speaker tells him he must do physical labor and that whichever worker performs the worst will be punished. Watch the gripping movie on Hulu.

The Fall of the House of Usher (Season 1)

Mike Flanagan, creator of The Haunting of Hill House, is serving up another spooky series on Netflix: The Fall of the House of Usher. Based on Edgar Allen Poe's short story by the same name, the show centers around a powerful wealthy family with many dark secrets. When a mysterious woman starts to kill members of this dynasty, their secrets become uncovered. The series is now streaming on Netflix.

Loki (Season 2)

The God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) is back for season 2 of Marvel Studio's Loki. Loki must work with the Time Variance Authority (Owen Wilson and Ke Huy Quan) to save the timeline. Season 2 premiered on Disney+ on October 5.

Our Flag Means Death (Season 2)

Season 1 of Our Flag Means Death left viewers of the quirky period comedy on a big cliffhanger. Can Bonnet repair his relationship with Blackbeard in season 2? Catch up on season 1, then stream the first episodes of the new season on Max.

