Best Buy's Black Friday Sale Is Here: Shop Deals on TVs, Laptops, Appliances and More

Best Buy Black Friday Sale 2023
Best Buy
By Brittany Vincent
Updated: 10:25 AM PST, November 17, 2023

Get your holiday shopping started early at Best Buy's Black Friday sale. Here are all the deals worth shopping.

Best Buy's Black Friday Sale is officially here. With deep discounts on everything from TVs and headphones to gaming gear and home appliances, you can save on your holiday shopping before the big day. Whether you're looking for a tech gift or something for the chef at home, Best Buy has you covered.

Shop Best Buy's Black Friday Sale

Best Buy just dropped a new batch of Black Friday deals with hundreds of dollars off some of the biggest names in electronics and appliances. From Apple and Samsung to Dyson, LG and KitchenAid, holiday doorbusters are live for all shoppers. To make things easy for you, we've rounded up the best deals from Best Buy's Black Friday sale. 

If you have a paid My Best Buy membership, you have access to even more Black Friday savings with exclusive member deals. However, with hundreds of unbeatable deals already available in the sale, you don't need to spend the yearly fee if you haven't already joined.

As we get closer to Thanksgiving, check out all the best Black Friday deals at Best Buy to start crossing off names on your holiday gift list.

Best Buy Black Friday TV Deals

LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV

LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV
Best Buy

LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV

Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors thanks to LG's advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching. It also features built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more.

$1,300 $550

Shop Now

LG 55" UQ70 Series 4K TV

LG 55" UQ70 Series 4K TV
Best Buy

LG 55" UQ70 Series 4K TV

Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that is engineered to amaze by transforming your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail.

$500 $300

Shop Now

LG C3 Series 65" Class OLED 4K Smart TV

LG C3 Series 65" Class OLED 4K Smart TV
Best Buy

LG C3 Series 65" Class OLED 4K Smart TV

Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG C3 Series blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.

$2,100 $1,600

Shop Now

LG 86" UR7800 LED 4K TV

LG 86" UR7800 LED 4K TV
Best Buy

LG 86" UR7800 LED 4K TV

This gorgeous, larger-than-life display is perfect for enjoying your favorite movies and TV shows as if you were in the theater. Get eye-popping color, crisp visuals, and fantastic audio, all for a low price during Best Buy's Early Black Friday  Sale. 

$1,250 $900

Shop Now

Best Buy Black Friday Headphone Deals

Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Best Buy

Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Sony's noise-cancelling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities.

$350 $250

Shop Now

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
Best Buy

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls.

$375 $259

Shop Now

Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbud Headphones

Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbud Headphones
Best Buy

Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbud Headphones

The CX True Wireless lets you enjoy superior crystal-clear sound, great battery life and effortless ease of use for an outstanding everyday audio experience. 

$130 $70

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Wireless Earbuds

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Wireless Earbuds
Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Wireless Earbuds

Comfortably listen to superior sound quality with these expertly designed wireless headphones from Samsung.

$150 $100

Shop Now

Sony WHCH720N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

Sony WHCH720N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
Best Buy

Sony WHCH720N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

These premium over-the-ear headphones offer exceptional bass and fantastic treble. They're also well-padded and comfortable enough to wear for lengthy stretches of listening. 

$150 $100

Shop Now

Best Buy Black Friday Appliance Deals

iRobot Roomba i7+ with Self-Emptying Base

iRobot Roomba i7+ with Self-Emptying Base
Best Buy

iRobot Roomba i7+ with Self-Emptying Base

Save $400 on this Roomba that makes it easy to keep your floors clean. Just set it on a schedule and not only will it vacuum your floors, it will also empty itself out when done to take another chore off your hands.

$900 $375

Shop Now

Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator

Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator
Best Buy

Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator

Store more groceries — including big, bulky items — in the Samsung Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door refrigerator. The Dual Auto Ice Maker makes two types of ice (cubed or Ice Bites) that chill your drink faster. 

$1,800 $1,300

Shop Now

Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum

Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum
Best Buy

Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum

The Dyson V15 Detect Extra is engineered with the power, intelligence, versatility, and run time to deep clean your whole home. Dyson illumination reveals invisible dust on hard floors.

$800 $600

Shop Now

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator
Best Buy

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator

Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from five chill to freeze options with one quick touch. 

$3,600 $2,800

Shop Now

Best Buy Black Friday Laptop Deals

MacBook Air 13" Laptop

MacBook Air 13" Laptop
Best Buy

MacBook Air 13" Laptop

Apple's most versatile MacBook comes packing a powerful M1 chip that makes it primed and ready to handle work, homework, or even extensive media editing tasks. 

$999 $750

Shop Now

Lenovo Ideapad 3i

Lenovo Ideapad 3i
Best Buy

Lenovo Ideapad 3i

With a 15.6-inch screen, a 256GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM, the Lenovo Ideapad 3i  is a great laptop for day-to-day work.

$500 $280

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Laptop
Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Laptop

This flexible laptop is the perfect portable workstation. Powered by an Intel processor, it boasts a lengthy battery life, Samsung S Pen support, and a touchscreen. 

$1,650 $1,000

Shop Now

HP OMEN - 16.1" Full HD Gaming Laptop

HP OMEN - 16.1" Full HD Gaming Laptop
Best Buy

HP OMEN - 16.1" Full HD Gaming Laptop

Get desktop-level gaming with you outside of your home with this HP OMEN laptop.

$1,400 $1,000

Shop Now

Best Buy Black Friday Gaming Deals

Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Tournament Edition Keyboard

Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Tournament Edition Keyboard
Best Buy

Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Tournament Edition Keyboard

Get 50% off the Razer Chroma that not only looks great, but also has fast response time, anti-ghosting capabilities, and a nice wrist wrest to keep you comfortable for long gaming sessions.

$140 $70

Shop Now

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch Gaming Monitor

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch Gaming Monitor
Best Buy

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch Gaming Monitor

Because Quantum HDR2000 produces peak brightness of 2000 nits, this Samsung gaming monitor produces more precise details and color accuracy than monitors with a lower HDR score. It also boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response rate.

$2,200 $1,300

Shop Now

Xbox Series X 1 TB Diablo IV Bundle

Xbox Series X 1 TB Diablo IV Bundle
Best Buy

Xbox Series X 1 TB Diablo IV Bundle

Get an Xbox Series X 1 TB edition console bundled with the hellish Diablo IV, one of the year's top action RPGs. Delve into nightmarish dungeons solo or with friends to take down the evil Lilith before Hell invades the world as we know it.

$560 $500

Shop Now

ASUS ROG Ally Gaming Handheld

ASUS ROG Ally Gaming Handheld
Best Buy

ASUS ROG Ally Gaming Handheld

Play some of the hottest games of the year on the go with this handheld gaming PC, which comes bundled with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free. 

$700 $620

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

