Black Friday shopping is in full-effect with our favorite brands releasing their Cyber Week luggage deals. From autumn weddings to holiday travel and all quick getaways in between, this holiday season calls for a luggage upgrade. To make your holiday travel less stressful, you'll want the right kind of luggage that's both high-quality and affordable with tons of storage space.

Black Friday is November 24 and we're already seeing Black Friday luggage sales and deals to help you save on brand-new carry-ons, checked bags, duffels and more for your next vacation or quick weekend getaway.

From Samsonite carry-ons to Amazon's best-selling luggage sets and even Google's top-searched checked bags from Away, shop all the best Black Friday 2023 luggage sales and deals to get ready for an adventure-filled fall and holiday season.

The Best Black Friday Luggage Sales to Shop Now

Amazon's Black Friday Sale is here with luggage deals on quality suitcases from our favorite brands. Shop Black Friday savings up to 70% off from Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more.

At their biggest sale ever, Away is taking 20% off all luggages, including the aluminum. Here's your chance to score one of the top-searched luggages of 2023 at a fraction of the price.

The Bigger Carry-On Away The Bigger Carry-On An Away bestseller in the limited-edition Holiday Chrome colorway, the Bigger Carry-On is designed to maximize packing space while still fitting in the overhead bin of airplanes. Away's award-winning Classic suitcases are built to withstand even the harshest of conditions, no matter where your journeys take you. $315 $252 Shop Now

The Large Away The Large The Large is Away's checked suitcase designed for 2 or more weeks away, or when you don't feel like compromising packing space. Thoughtful details like 360° spinner wheels ensure a smooth ride, and its interior compression system and water-resistant laundry bag make packing that much easier. $395 $300 Shop Now

As part of their Black Friday Sale, best-sellers from Calpak luggage is on sale for up to 60% off. Save on the carry-ons, luggage sets, backpacks, travel accessories you need for your holiday travel.

Astyll Carry-On Luggage Calpak Astyll Carry-On Luggage This tiny rolling suitcase from Calpak fits perfectly in an overhead compartment on a plane. At just 22 inches long by 14 inches wide and 9 inches deep, you can easily use it as a carry-on bag. Of course, the Calpak Astyll Collection comes in many different sizes, and every size is currently on sale. $195 $137 Shop Now

Evry Starter Bundle Calpak Evry Starter Bundle Bringing you everything you need for smooth travels ahead, this complete set includes a large and carry-on size luggage featuring built-in TSA approved locks, 3 packing cubes, 2 pouches, and 1 luggage tag. $545 $299 Shop Now

Save up to 30% on Monos luggage, bags, and travel accessories to inspire your long weekend and future adventures. Just use code EARLYBF at checkout to take advantage of the full discount.

Carry-On Pro Monos Carry-On Pro The Carry-On Pro has all the same convenient features as the regular Monos carry-on, plus a built-in front compartment with easy access to your essentials, such as a laptop. No need to pack an extra laptop bag; everything has its own place in this carry-on baggage. $295 $236 With code EARLYBF Shop Now

Carry-On Plus Monos Carry-On Plus For chronic over packers or longer trips, the Carry-On Plus has extra room while still fitting in the overhead storage of most major airlines. $275 $220 with code EARLYBF Shop Now

Cyber week deals are pouring in. Now through November 27, Pavel's Black Friday Sale is giving shoppers 30% off all luggages and travel accessories on the site.

Save 30% on the best Samsonite's suitcases and travel bags for your holiday weekend plus lifetime of adventures. Best-selling collections are all marked down right now for their Black Friday sale.

Freeform Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner Extremely lightweight and durable, Freeform has been created to bring the strength and maneuverability that customers have come to expect, combined with a truly unique design. $200 $140 Shop Now

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets. $190 $120 Shop Now

Get Black Friday deals up to 50% off durable and dependable Travelpro suitcases that make great holiday weekend travel.

Walmart's Black Friday Sale is here. No need to wait until the second part of the sale begins, take advantage of these Black Friday luggage deals now and score up to 65% off top-rated luggages.

Right now, save 25% off everything sitewide from the best Dange Dover travel duffel bags for your holiday travel to backpacks for a quick getaway. Shop all Best-selling collections as they're all marked down right now for their Black Friday sale.

Mila Toiletry Organizer Dagne Dover Mila Toiletry Organizer Keep your full-sized skincare organized when on the go or at home with the Mila Toiletry Organizer. $70 $53 Shop Now

Below, we've found the best Black Friday luggage deals available now to make the most of your early holiday shopping. Whether you've had your eyes on a spinner with TSA locks or an Instagram-worthy Dagne Dover bag, here are our favorites to save on new luggage now. To help keep track of your belongings, Amazon also have their Black Friday deal on Apple AirTags at their lowest price ever right now.

The Best Black Friday Luggage Deals

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner Samsonite Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner Side-mounted TSA lock ensure your belongings arrive safely to your destination. With a built in combination lock, the Samsonite cases are good to go no matter where you are. $279 $196 Shop Now

Monos Carry-On Monos Monos Carry-On Traveling is a breeze with the minimalist Monos carry-on, designed to fit in the overheard bin of almost any flight. $255 $174 with code EARLYBF Shop Now

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage Amazon Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage Save $90 on this Samsonite carry-on while keeping your personal information secure. The side-mounted TSA locks deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling, especially outside of the United States. $200 $108 Shop Now

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Carry-On Amazon Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Carry-On Get ready to go to your favorite attractions and other fun things. Affordable and travel resistant, Rockland bags are an ideal companion for traveling workers. Earn some extra style points in the airport with this magenta carry-on. $140 $64 Shop Now

Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner The shell suitcase is crafted with 100% polycarbonate material for maximum durability and versatility. Deceptively lightweight luggage equipped with a retractable handle and 4 multi-directional wheels, so you can whip around from airports to crowded New York City streets with ease. $210 $147 Shop Now

