We know it's only October, but the holidays are coming up quicker than you think. With the season of gift shopping galore and lots of travel not too far off, there's no better time to shop for some new luggage — and Monos is offering a major deal on its best-selling suitcases.

Now through Monday, October 9, you can save $100 when you bundle a Carry-On and large Check-In suitcase. You can choose between 13 stylish colors to create a matching luggage set or mix and match your favorites.

Shop the Monos Luggage Sale

Monos luggage features thoughtful designs that are built to last, with clever touches such as plenty of pockets and TSA-approved locks for a seamless travel experience. Arguably best known for its Carry-On suitcase with high-performance gliding wheels and a durable polycarbonate shell, Monos is home to some of our favorite luggage and travel bags.

TikTok and travel enthusiasts rave about the brand's fashionable designs and high-quality luggage options, so this Monos sale is the perfect opportunity to save on suitcases with ultra-convenient organization and style. From rose quartz to ocean blue and olive green, Monos suitcases come in a bunch of beautiful colors that will get you even more excited to travel. Ahead, add a Monos carry-on and checked suitcase to your cart to unlock $100 in savings this weekend.

Carry-On Monos Carry-On Outfitted with an unbreakable polycarbonate shell, ultra-sturdy telescopic handle, TSA-approved lock, whisper-quiet wheels, vegan leather details, and all-premium materials, the Monos Carry-On suitcase is the perfect travel companion. $255 Shop Now

Check-In Large Monos Check-In Large An ultra-durable polycarbonate shell, TSA (transportation security administration)-approved locks, quiet wheels and vegan leather details make for a seamless traveling experience. This checked baggage has the right amount of packing space for a long trip. $355 Shop Now

Carry-On Monos Carry-On Monos' carry-on suitcase is 22x14x9 inches, meaning it meets the approved dimension requirements for almost every major airline. $255 Shop Now

Check-In Large Monos Check-In Large "My wife and I took about a dozen trips last year that took us all over the United States, Asia and Europe," wrote one 5-star reviewer. "We absolutely love our Monos luggage. They’ve held up very well and we love the look. By far the best piece of luggage we’ve owned." $355 Shop Now

For even more savings on suitcases, check out all the best October Prime Day luggage deals you can shop at Amazon now along with Samsonite's sale to plan your fall getaway.

RELATED CONTENT: