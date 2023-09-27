BÉIS Maple Collection Launch: Shop the Seasonal Luggage Shade

Acts fast with this new Béis release as 55,000 customers have signed up for the Maple Collection waitlist.
Shay Mitchell's luggage brand, Béis, was founded by the world traveler in 2018 and quickly took the internet by storm. It's no wonder, as the brand's hard-side suitcases, travel totes and versatile weekender bags are not only extremely high quality, they're also sleek and stylish.
Now Béis is bringing back the beloved Maple Collection after 55,000 people joined the waitlist for the coveted color. This brown hue is anything but drab—The Maple Collection stands out with a shimmering hot chocolate shade that glows like maple syrup. Along with the pieces available in the previous roll-out, Béis is adding in more best-selling luggage to complete the Maple Collection for those who want a full matching travel set for their next getaway.
Shop the Béis Maple Collection
With so many people on the waitlist for this seasonal shade, we expect the Maple Collection to fly off the shelves and sell out fast. To stay trendy in your travels this fall, we've rounded up the pieces from this latest Béis release below.
The Mini Weekender
This bag is a minimalist's dream and is perfect for your personal item, an overnight trip or even a weekend away.
The Weekender
The Béis Weekender Bag features a dedicated lower compartment designed for shoe storage, a generous main compartment and a convenient trolley strap that allows you to easily attach it to your carry-on luggage. It's the ideal travel accessory for long weekend getaways.
The Backpack
This backpack from Mitchell's luggage line is equal parts practical and pretty with vegan leather accents, a padded laptop sleeve and an abundance of pockets.
The Carry-On Roller
A trolley handle with a cushioned, silicone grip ensures your hand never feels the stress of travel. Plus, the interior expands an extra two inches, so wherever you go, you can bring a little something back.
The 29'' Large Check-In Roller
Keep everything organized with two inches of optional expansion, compression flaps and straps with pockets galore. The TSA-approved combination lock is the cherry, and peace of mind, on top.
The 26'' Check-In Roller
This smooth rolling 26" luggage holds everything you need without going over the baggage weight limit, thanks to the handy weight limit indicator.
The Convertible Mini Weekender
The Convertible Mini Weekender bag has everything you love about the original with one change: The bottom completely zips off for versatility.
The Convertible Weekender
The original weekender bag size also comes in a convertible option.
