BÉIS Maple Collection Launch: Shop the Seasonal Luggage Shade

Shay Mitchell's luggage brand, Béis, was founded by the world traveler in 2018 and quickly took the internet by storm. It's no wonder, as the brand's hard-side suitcases, travel totes and versatile weekender bags are not only extremely high quality, they're also sleek and stylish.

Now Béis is bringing back the beloved Maple Collection after 55,000 people joined the waitlist for the coveted color. This brown hue is anything but drab—The Maple Collection stands out with a shimmering hot chocolate shade that glows like maple syrup. Along with the pieces available in the previous roll-out, Béis is adding in more best-selling luggage to complete the Maple Collection for those who want a full matching travel set for their next getaway.

Shop the Béis Maple Collection

With so many people on the waitlist for this seasonal shade, we expect the Maple Collection to fly off the shelves and sell out fast. To stay trendy in your travels this fall, we've rounded up the pieces from this latest Béis release below.

The Mini Weekender Béis The Mini Weekender This bag is a minimalist's dream and is perfect for your personal item, an overnight trip or even a weekend away. $98 Shop Now

The Weekender Béis The Weekender The Béis Weekender Bag features a dedicated lower compartment designed for shoe storage, a generous main compartment and a convenient trolley strap that allows you to easily attach it to your carry-on luggage. It's the ideal travel accessory for long weekend getaways. $108 Shop Now

The Backpack Béis The Backpack This backpack from Mitchell's luggage line is equal parts practical and pretty with vegan leather accents, a padded laptop sleeve and an abundance of pockets. $88 Shop Now

The Carry-On Roller Béis The Carry-On Roller A trolley handle with a cushioned, silicone grip ensures your hand never feels the stress of travel. Plus, the interior expands an extra two inches, so wherever you go, you can bring a little something back. $218 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: