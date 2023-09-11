Travelers can save big on reliable luggage during the Samsonite Fall Getaway Event.
Freeform Carry-On Spinner
Jump to details
$200 $150 Samsonite
Just Right Carry-On Spinner
Jump to details
$250 $187 Samsonite
Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner
Jump to details
$280 $210 Samsonite
Voltage DLX 2-Piece Set
Jump to details
$400 $300 Samsonite
Just Right Weekend Wheeled Duffel
Jump to details
$220 $165 Samsonite
Summer is synonymous with vacation, but fall might just be the best time to travel. With cooler temperatures, bright colors and fewer tourists, autumn inspires travelers to embrace the outdoors. No matter the season, the key to smooth travel is quality luggage. Whether you have a fall wedding to attend or are planning a quick trip out of town this fall, upgrading your checked luggage and carry-ons can make traveling way less stressful.
Just in time for your next trip, Samsonite's best-selling luggage is on sale for 25% off. You can save on more than a dozen durable and reliable styles from Samsonite during the Fall Getaway Event.
Shop Samsonite's Fall Getaway Event
If your suitcase has seen the world, it's also probably seen better days. In that case, now's a great time to check out the Samsonite luggage deals on suitcases, backpacks and duffle bags. The best-selling Freeform Carry-On Spinner is extremely lightweight without compromising on strength and maneuverability. It even comes compete with a TSA-approved lock for added security. For extra peace of mind, throw an AirTag in your suitcase, which will prove to be the ultimate travel companion.
Below, check out the best Samsonite deals for traveling throughout the fall with ease.
Freeform Carry-On Spinner
Samsinite's newest lightweight carry-on comes complete with a TSA 3-dial combination recessed lock.
Just Right Carry-On Spinner
This carry-on has everything. Features include a padded, tech storage panel to hold a laptop up to 15”, a removable pouch, multiple zip close storage pockets to hold smaller essentials, a USB Charging Port, and a 2-Sided TSA lock.
Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner
Side-mounted TSA lock ensure your belongings arrive safely to your destination. With a built in combination lock, the Samsonite cases are good to go no matter where you are.
Voltage DLX 2-Piece Set
Never confuse bags at the luggage carousel again with artfully designed Voltage bags that also resist abuse from baggage handling. The three-dimensional exterior opens to a spacious interior that further expands for extra packing capacity.
Just Right Weekend Wheeled Duffel
This duffel is easy to carry and after you've packed all your souvenirs, the duffel is also easy to roll.
Andante 2 32" Wheeled Duffel
As well as providing maximum durability for the toughest travel, the Andante 2 has added features for convenience. This Andante 2-wheeled duffel features a locking pull handle, smooth rolling wheels, and water-resistant polyester construction. Due to its multiple grab handles on the exterior, this duffel can be handled from various angles and carried in numerous ways.
Detour Convertible Wheeled Hybrid Backpack
The Hybrid Wheeled Travel Backpack is perfect for any adventure. You can carry this new addition to the Detour family as a backpack or roll it along with you wherever your travels take you.
Mobile Solution Deluxe Backpack
This chic, traveling backpack will carry all your tech in style.
Tote-A-Ton Duffle Bag
Great for kids going to summer camp and students heading off to college, you will be amazed at how much can be carried in this duffle.
RELATED CONTENT: