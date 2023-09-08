Everyone can use some good rest and relaxation, and we're more than looking forward to getting away for a stress-free vacation this fall.

But between airlines losing luggage, long waits for picking up checked baggage and general travel woes plaguing our airlines this past year, it might be time to simplify your summer journeys this season by packing all of your belongings in a carry-on bag. Not sure how you'll fit a week's worth or more of essentials into a TSA-approved 22x14-inch suitcase? TikTok is here to help.

The video-sharing app is chock full of travel hacks for condensing your clothing and other must-haves into your carry-on luggage. Convenient and affordable products such as packing cubes, refillable toiletry bottles and shoe bags make it easier than ever to pack small. We've also found plenty of little luxuries for making even the longest flights bearable: compact neck pillows, noise-canceling headphones and packable footrests, to name a few. And of course, smooth traveling starts with a great suitcase, so we've included our favorite carry-ons to shop.

Below, we've rounded up the best products to shop on Amazon and around the web to help you skip the dreaded check-in line and avoid bag fees, from vacuum-sealed travel bags to the internet's favorite carry-on suitcases. For even more travel hacks, check out the best luggage deals to shop, Amazon luggage sales and our favorite Calpak's luggage to snag on sale.

Best Packing Essentials for 2023

It's not really about the luggage, it's about how you pack your luggage that makes the difference. We've found all kinds of nifty packing gear that will have you more organized and more streamlined than ever.

OlarHike 6 Set Packing Cubes for Travel Amazon OlarHike 6 Set Packing Cubes for Travel These packing cubes are a best seller on Amazon for keeping all your essentials organized, especially for carry-on luggage. $25 $23 Shop Now

Vonpri Leak Proof Squeezable Refillable Travel Bottles Amazon Vonpri Leak Proof Squeezable Refillable Travel Bottles Bring your favorite products on board with you using these carry on-approved silicone bottles. $9 $8 Shop Now

Calpak Terra Hanging Toiletry Bag CALPAK Calpak Terra Hanging Toiletry Bag To save space in your luggage, this travel bag can hold all of your essentials in one place — plus, it's water-resistant and can hang on the wall using the hanging hook for easy access to your toiletries. $56 Shop Now

Yamiu Travel Shoe Bags Set of 2 Waterproof Nylon with Zipper Amazon Yamiu Travel Shoe Bags Set of 2 Waterproof Nylon with Zipper These zippered bags keep your dirty shoes from touching the rest of your luggage. $11 Shop Now

Shappy 2-Piece Large Travel Laundry Bags Amazon Shappy 2-Piece Large Travel Laundry Bags Separate your dirty laundry from your clean clothes with this two-pack of waterproof laundry bags. $12 Shop Now

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag On the off chance you become separated from your luggage, keep an AirTag in your carry-on for security. $29 Shop Now

Dagne Dover Frankie Jewelry Case Dagne Dover Dagne Dover Frankie Jewelry Case Keep your necklaces, bracelets, earrings and more safe and secure with this jewelry travel case. $55 Shop Now

Travel Sunglasses Organizer Amazon Travel Sunglasses Organizer There is finally a solution to keeping your sunglasses from breaking in your travel bags. This sunglasses organizer can store up to 5 pairs for your next trip. $15 Shop Now

Best Travel Accessories for 2023

Now that you're packed your carry-on, here's everything you'll want nearby to make your day of travel go as smoothly as possible.

Twelve South AirFly SE: Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter for AirPods Amazon Twelve South AirFly SE: Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter for AirPods Many of us use wireless headphones these days, meaning when you want to watch the in-flight entertainment on the built-in screen, you have no way of plugging in to listen. The AirFly allows you to connect via bluetooth with your preferred wireless headphones, including the popular AirPods, and plugs into the screen so you can listen in seamlessly. $35 Shop Now

iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone Amazon iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone Keep phones alive throughout the day with the help of this compact mini phone charger. $26 $23 with coupon Shop Now

MZOO Sleep Eye Mask Amazon MZOO Sleep Eye Mask Get some shut-eye in style with a classic sleeping mask complete with cozy contoured cushions. $30 $22 Shop Now

Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest Amazon Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest Kick your feet up and relax during your flight with this ergonomic memory foam footrest that hangs from your tray table. $34 $23 Shop Now

Jergens Cloud Creme Hand Cream for Dry Hands Amazon Jergens Cloud Creme Hand Cream for Dry Hands Dry skin can happen anywhere, including in the air. Appropriately named Cloud Creme, this hydrating lotion from Jergens is the perfect size for airplane travel. $9 Shop Now

SEMETOR Collapsible Water Bottle Amazon SEMETOR Collapsible Water Bottle Stop overpaying for bottled water at the airport and switch to a reusable one instead. This water bottle is smaller than a deck of cards when collapsed for easy storage. Keep it empty while checking in through security, then fill it up before boarding. $20 $13 Shop Now

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L lululemon lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L This TikTok-approved belt bag is perfect for anyone on the go. It keeps essentials such as keys, wallet, passport, plane ticket and phone handy. $38 Shop Now

Trtl Travel Pillow Trtl Trtl Travel Pillow Avoid waking up with dreaded neck pain when you use this top-rated travel pillow that's easy to slip in your personal item. $50 $45 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Enjoy your go-to entertainment on the school bus with the AirPods Pro (Second Generation). With longer battery life and greater noise canceling abilities, you will be able to tune out to your favorite song, podcast, movie or TV series. $249 $199 Shop Now

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Best Buy Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones If you prefer larger headphones, get a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling to actively block external noise. The stylish Beats Studio 3 have Apple's W1 chip, which makes them pair perfectly with Apple devices. They also have an impressive battery life up to 40 hours in low-power mode. $350 Shop Now

Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks Wander Beauty Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks These foil patches from Wander Beauty give tired eyes a refresh with hydrating ingredients that can help reduce the appearance of dark circles. $26 Shop Now

Dental Source Travel Toothbrush and Crest Toothpaste Kit Amazon Dental Source Travel Toothbrush and Crest Toothpaste Kit Finally, give yourself the opportunity to freshen up during a flight with a travel toothbrush and mini toothpaste — you'll be glad you did. $12 Shop Now

Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Nike Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Sweats with a matching hoodie in case it gets cold on the plane is a trendy and ultra-comfy outfit choice. We love this set from Nike that has 16 different colors you can mix and match. $70 Sweatpants Shop Now $75 1/2-Zip Crop Sweatshirt Shop Now

Best Travel Entertainment for 2023

If you're in for a long flight, you'll need some on-board entertainment. Here our are top choices.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet For a smooth flight, keep your kids entertained with the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet. This product includes a 1+ year subscription to Amazon Kids+, so your little ones can stay engaged with the content they love. $200 $140 Shop Now

ProCase iPad 10.2 Anti-Spy Tempered Screen Film Guard Amazon ProCase iPad 10.2 Anti-Spy Tempered Screen Film Guard Before we suggest awesome shows and films for your trip, we recommend securing this iPad protector on your tablet that will black out your screen to those sitting next to you. $18 Shop Now

'Barbie' Movie Warner Bros. Studios 'Barbie' Movie “Thanks to Barbie, all problems of feminism have been solved.” Pop the popcorn and celebrate with a Barbie movie night. $30 Pre-Order Now

The Bear Hulu The Bear A fine-dining chef (heavy on the fine), played by Golden Globe-winner Jeremy Allen White, returns home to run his family's sandwich shop in Chicago in The Bear. Watch as his upscale dining experience shakes up the old restaurant. The first two seasons are streaming now on Hulu. Plans starting at $8/Month Free One-Month Trial Watch on Hulu

'Peter Pan & Wendy' Disney 'Peter Pan & Wendy' For a movie the whole family can enjoy, embark on a magical adventure back to the enchanted island of Neverland. Peter Pan & Wendy is now streaming on Disney+. Starting at $10/month Watch Now

Winning Moves Games Scrabble to Go Board Game Amazon Winning Moves Games Scrabble to Go Board Game The classic board game Scrabble has been miniaturized and modified to be the ideal trip companion. All you need is a travel buddy or some kiddos to play along with you. $40 $29 Shop Now

The Fun and Relaxing Adult Activity Book Amazon The Fun and Relaxing Adult Activity Book Sudoku, crosswords, trivia and more will keep you entertained for hours with this adult activity book. $11 Shop Now

Best Carry-On Suitcases for 2023

Now that you have all your other essentials, it's time to get a carry-on suitcase that ideal for your specific needs. Here are some of the best carry-on luggage options from around the web.

Away The Carry-On Away Travel Away The Carry-On This Away bag boasts flashy features such as a durable polycarbonate hard shell, spinner wheels and a TSA-approved, ejectable USB charger. The classic rolling hardside luggage with retractable handle is designed to fit in most major airlines' overhead compartments, making it a great go-to Carry-On bag for travel, regardless of your destination. $335 Shop Now

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry On Amazon Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry On With over 5,000 positive reviews, this lightweight carry-on will ease your overpacking worries. $190 $119 Shop Now

VGCUB Carry on Backpack Amazon VGCUB Carry on Backpack This carry-on back pack is loved by TikTok travelers for its many compartments and ability to fit everything you need. Best feature? You can take it on board as your personal item. $37 $32 Shop Now

Beis The Weekender Beis Beis The Weekender The Beis Weekender Bag features a dedicated lower compartment designed for shoe storage, alongside a generous main compartment and a convenient trolley strap that allows you to easily attach it to your carry-on luggage, making it the perfect travel accessory for weekend getaways or longer vacations. $108 Shop Now

iFLY Hardside Luggage Fibertech 20" Walmart iFLY Hardside Luggage Fibertech 20" The internet-famous suitcase features 360-degree rotating wheels, an inner lining pocket and elastic straps for keeping clothes in place. $78 Shop Now

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage Amazon Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage This Travelpro Maxlite softside luggage has spinner wheels and is lightweight, making it easy to maneuver airport terminals and your flight's overhead storage bins. $170 $144 Shop Now

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Amazon Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage This Rockland Melbourne Spinner Luggage makes traveling easier by being extremely lightweight. While protecting your items, the wheels rotate 360 degrees for a smooth and seamless stride in the airport. Although it is compact, this carry-on luggage has the ability to hold everything you need for a short vacation. $140 $44 Shop Now

