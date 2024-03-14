Best Lists

18 Best Beach Reads for Spring Break Travel: Explore New Non-Fiction, Memoirs, Romance and More

The 19 Best New Books to Read on Spring Days
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 10:28 AM PDT, March 14, 2024

We've sorted through the thrillers, fantasy novels, true crime books and more to find the best options to read this spring.

Soaking up the sun while reading a book you can't put down is something to look forward to this spring. Outside of deciding which insulated tumbler to fill up to keep hydrated in the heat and finding a comfy spot on the beach or in a hammock, the most challenging part about settling in for a riveting read is choosing the novel itself.

E-readers and overnight online deliveries have put a library of unlimited books at our fingertips. From non-fiction to science fiction genres and celebrity memoirs to book-to-screen adaptations, there are all kinds of incredible pages to peruse this spring. One of Amazon's biggest bestsellers in March is a historical fiction novel by Kristin Hannah about a woman struggling with the divided nation she finds herself in after returning from the Vietnam War, where she served as a nurse.

The Women: A Novel by Kristin Hannah

The Women: A Novel by Kristin Hannah
Amazon

The Women: A Novel by Kristin Hannah

Kristin Hannah, author of The Nightingale, has a new book that's made its way on four of the top bestseller lists. The Women tells the story of Frances, a field nurse who enters the Vietnam War to return home only to find rising political tensions. 

$30 $19

Shop Now

Your spring library doesn't end there, because we've rounded up plenty of other newly released book picks, from steamy romance novels to chart-topping non-fiction books to edge-of-your-seat thrillers to magical worlds filled with sorcery and everything in between. Whether you read to enter a new world or to learn more about the world you live in, we've found a book you'll want on your reading list.

The Best Spring Reads of 2024

First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston

First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston
Amazon

First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston

A Reese's Book Club Pick, First Lie Wins is a thriller that centers around Evie Porter, who is actually someone else and was given her identity by the mysterious Mr. Smith. Evie wants a new life, but one slip-up will change her future forever.

$28 $18

Shop Now

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride
Amazon

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride

While digging a foundation for a new development in the 1970s, the residents of Pottstown are shocked to find a skeleton. James McBride's novel The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store intertwines the lives of the townspeople and their community during these times.

$28 $18

Shop Now

Bad Therapy: Why the Kids Aren't Growing Up by Abigail Shrier

Bad Therapy: Why the Kids Aren't Growing Up by Abigail Shrier
Amazon

Bad Therapy: Why the Kids Aren't Growing Up by Abigail Shrier

Currently No. 1 on Amazon's Most Sold Non-Fiction Books for the week, Bad Therapy: Why the Kids Aren't Growing Up by Abigail Shrier explores the rising mental health crisis happening specifically in the Gen Z population. Interviewing experts in the field, Shrier explores some of the serious side effects of popular therapeutic approaches.

$30 $20

Shop Now

The House of Hidden Meanings: A Memoir by RuPaul

The House of Hidden Meanings: A Memoir by RuPaul
Amazon

The House of Hidden Meanings: A Memoir by RuPaul

Save 30% when you shop RuPaul's new memoir on Amazon right now. Because reading is what? Fundamental! 

$30 $21

Shop Now

The Hunter: A Novel by Tana French

The Hunter: A Novel by Tana French
Amazon

The Hunter: A Novel by Tana French

This much-anticipated book by Tana French tells the story of Cal Hooper, who develops a quiet life in Ireland with Lena and her unruly son Trey after retiring early from the Chicago P.D. When Trey's absent father shows up, the couple will do whatever they must to protect the boy.

$32 $21

Shop Now

Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere

Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere
Amazon

Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere

TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie explores how her belief in God can help her grapple with the challenging times happening in our world in her new book Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere.

$30 $19

Shop Now

The Teacher: A Psychological Thriller by Freida McFadden

The Teacher: A Psychological Thriller by Freida McFadden
Amazon

The Teacher: A Psychological Thriller by Freida McFadden

Last year, a huge scandal hit Caseham High School when the news of an inappropriate student-teacher relationship came to light. However, nothing is what it seems in Freida McFadden's newest thriller.

 

$18 $13

Shop Now

Expiration Dates: A Novel by Rebecca Serle

Expiration Dates: A Novel by Rebecca Serle
Amazon

Expiration Dates: A Novel by Rebecca Serle

New York Times best-selling author Rebecca Serle just released a new heart-wrenching story that made Amazon's best books of March. 

$27 $13

Shop Now

A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams

A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams
Amazon

A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams

New York Times best-selling author Tia Williams' latest book is a No. 1 pick on Amazon. In A Love Song for Ricki Wilde, misfit Ricki Wilde moves to Harlem to open a flower shop where a mysterious stranger sets her world ablaze. 

$29 $15

Shop Now

Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself

Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself
Amazon

Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself

Crystal Hefners’ new memoir Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself gives an inside look into her time at the Playboy Mansion, where she was one of Hugh Hefner's selected girlfriends. Her candid memoir gives insight into the infamous mansion while documenting her transformative journey since those days.

$30 $21

Shop Now

The Heiress by Rachel Hawkins

The Heiress by Rachel Hawkins
Amazon

The Heiress by Rachel Hawkins

When a married couple moves into their family estate, they start to question the life of the late heiress who previously owned the home — specifically the truth about the death of her four husbands — in Rachel Hawkin's new novel The Heiress.

$29 $20

Shop Now

Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum by Antonia Hylton

Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum by Antonia Hylton
Amazon

Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum by Antonia Hylton

Award-winning journalist Antonia Hylton explains the 93-year-old history of Crownsville Hospital — a segregated asylum that still stands in Maryland — in her book Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum, which was one of Amazon Editor's Best Book Picks.

$30 $19

Shop Now

The Fury by Alex Michaelides

The Fury by Alex Michaelides
Amazon

The Fury by Alex Michaelides

Lana is a former movie star who invites her closest friends on a vacation to her private Greek island. But things suddenly take a turn when one of them is murdered in Alex Michaelides' new thriller The Fury.

$29 $17

Shop Now

Horse: A Novel by Geraldine Brooks

Horse: A Novel by Geraldine Brooks
Amazon

Horse: A Novel by Geraldine Brooks

Horse, which was released in mid-January, is already an award-winning novel that focuses on race, art and history.

$19 $14

Shop Now

Good Material: A Novel by Dolly Alderton

Good Material: A Novel by Dolly Alderton
Amazon

Good Material: A Novel by Dolly Alderton

Struggling comedian Andy is rendered homeless after his girlfriend breaks up with him. He wonders why everyone else around him has managed to grow up in Dolly Alderton's latest novel, Good Material

$28 $23

Shop Now

American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden

American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden
Amazon

American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden

Educate yourself during Women's History Month and learn about the changing roles of America's First Ladies in Katie Rogers' new book.

$30 $26

Shop Now

Bride by Ali Hazelwood

Bride by Ali Hazelwood
Amazon

Bride by Ali Hazelwood

A paranormal romance about an Alpha werewolf and a Vampyre bride whose dangerous alliance turns into something more is what Bride is all about.

$29 $25

Shop Now

Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange

Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange
Amazon

Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange

Telling stories from those at the Sand Creek Massacre of 1864 and the Carlisle Indian Industrial School, Wandering Stars tells the story of three generations of a family detailing their struggles and hopes for the future.

$29 $19

Shop Now

