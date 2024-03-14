We've sorted through the thrillers, fantasy novels, true crime books and more to find the best options to read this spring.
Soaking up the sun while reading a book you can't put down is something to look forward to this spring. Outside of deciding which insulated tumbler to fill up to keep hydrated in the heat and finding a comfy spot on the beach or in a hammock, the most challenging part about settling in for a riveting read is choosing the novel itself.
E-readers and overnight online deliveries have put a library of unlimited books at our fingertips. From non-fiction to science fiction genres and celebrity memoirs to book-to-screen adaptations, there are all kinds of incredible pages to peruse this spring. One of Amazon's biggest bestsellers in March is a historical fiction novel by Kristin Hannah about a woman struggling with the divided nation she finds herself in after returning from the Vietnam War, where she served as a nurse.
The Women: A Novel by Kristin Hannah
Kristin Hannah, author of The Nightingale, has a new book that's made its way on four of the top bestseller lists. The Women tells the story of Frances, a field nurse who enters the Vietnam War to return home only to find rising political tensions.
Your spring library doesn't end there, because we've rounded up plenty of other newly released book picks, from steamy romance novels to chart-topping non-fiction books to edge-of-your-seat thrillers to magical worlds filled with sorcery and everything in between. Whether you read to enter a new world or to learn more about the world you live in, we've found a book you'll want on your reading list.
The Best Spring Reads of 2024
First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston
A Reese's Book Club Pick, First Lie Wins is a thriller that centers around Evie Porter, who is actually someone else and was given her identity by the mysterious Mr. Smith. Evie wants a new life, but one slip-up will change her future forever.
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride
While digging a foundation for a new development in the 1970s, the residents of Pottstown are shocked to find a skeleton. James McBride's novel The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store intertwines the lives of the townspeople and their community during these times.
Bad Therapy: Why the Kids Aren't Growing Up by Abigail Shrier
Currently No. 1 on Amazon's Most Sold Non-Fiction Books for the week, Bad Therapy: Why the Kids Aren't Growing Up by Abigail Shrier explores the rising mental health crisis happening specifically in the Gen Z population. Interviewing experts in the field, Shrier explores some of the serious side effects of popular therapeutic approaches.
The House of Hidden Meanings: A Memoir by RuPaul
Save 30% when you shop RuPaul's new memoir on Amazon right now. Because reading is what? Fundamental!
The Hunter: A Novel by Tana French
This much-anticipated book by Tana French tells the story of Cal Hooper, who develops a quiet life in Ireland with Lena and her unruly son Trey after retiring early from the Chicago P.D. When Trey's absent father shows up, the couple will do whatever they must to protect the boy.
Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere
TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie explores how her belief in God can help her grapple with the challenging times happening in our world in her new book Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere.
The Teacher: A Psychological Thriller by Freida McFadden
Last year, a huge scandal hit Caseham High School when the news of an inappropriate student-teacher relationship came to light. However, nothing is what it seems in Freida McFadden's newest thriller.
Expiration Dates: A Novel by Rebecca Serle
New York Times best-selling author Rebecca Serle just released a new heart-wrenching story that made Amazon's best books of March.
A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams
New York Times best-selling author Tia Williams' latest book is a No. 1 pick on Amazon. In A Love Song for Ricki Wilde, misfit Ricki Wilde moves to Harlem to open a flower shop where a mysterious stranger sets her world ablaze.
Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself
Crystal Hefners’ new memoir Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself gives an inside look into her time at the Playboy Mansion, where she was one of Hugh Hefner's selected girlfriends. Her candid memoir gives insight into the infamous mansion while documenting her transformative journey since those days.
The Heiress by Rachel Hawkins
When a married couple moves into their family estate, they start to question the life of the late heiress who previously owned the home — specifically the truth about the death of her four husbands — in Rachel Hawkin's new novel The Heiress.
Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum by Antonia Hylton
Award-winning journalist Antonia Hylton explains the 93-year-old history of Crownsville Hospital — a segregated asylum that still stands in Maryland — in her book Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum, which was one of Amazon Editor's Best Book Picks.
The Fury by Alex Michaelides
Lana is a former movie star who invites her closest friends on a vacation to her private Greek island. But things suddenly take a turn when one of them is murdered in Alex Michaelides' new thriller The Fury.
Horse: A Novel by Geraldine Brooks
Horse, which was released in mid-January, is already an award-winning novel that focuses on race, art and history.
Good Material: A Novel by Dolly Alderton
Struggling comedian Andy is rendered homeless after his girlfriend breaks up with him. He wonders why everyone else around him has managed to grow up in Dolly Alderton's latest novel, Good Material.
American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden
Educate yourself during Women's History Month and learn about the changing roles of America's First Ladies in Katie Rogers' new book.
Bride by Ali Hazelwood
A paranormal romance about an Alpha werewolf and a Vampyre bride whose dangerous alliance turns into something more is what Bride is all about.
Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange
Telling stories from those at the Sand Creek Massacre of 1864 and the Carlisle Indian Industrial School, Wandering Stars tells the story of three generations of a family detailing their struggles and hopes for the future.
