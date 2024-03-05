Best Lists

24 Books by Women Authors to Read in March for Women's History Month and All Year Long

Books by Female Authors to Read During Women's History Month
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 11:45 AM PST, March 5, 2024

From impactful true stores to lighthearted reads, we've rounded up the best books by women authors to read this March.

Supporting women is always important, but March marks Women's History Month, which gives us the perfect reason to make it a priority. One simple way to show support is by shopping women-owned brands, and another option is to read books written by women.

From Margaret Atwood and Toni Morrison to Alice Walker to Mary Shelley, women are responsible for some of the most famous titles in the history of literature. Today is no different, as some of the most popular recent book titles were penned by women. Romance author Colleen Hoover had 10 novels on the New York Times bestseller list in 2022 alone. The hit Amazon miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six is a book-to-screen adaptation inspired by Taylor Reid's novel of the same name. Rebecca Yarros and Sarah J. Maas are two female authors killing it in the fantasy genre with chart-topping series that are especially popular on BookTok.

Beyond that, books by women show us the incredible ways women are changing the world. No matter what you like to read: Titles about extraordinary women, honest and eye-opening memoirs, works of fiction about overcoming obstacles and finding success, to powerful stories about self-discovery, we’ve curated a list of books by female authors that you'll want to read this spring.

Below, browse our wide range of categories featuring new and older, yet still relevant, releases that are worthy of displaying on your bookshelf in honor of women around the world. 

The Best Biographies and Memoirs by Women

Two Women Walk into a Bar by Cheryl Strayed

Two Women Walk into a Bar by Cheryl Strayed
Amazon

Two Women Walk into a Bar by Cheryl Strayed

Cheryl Strayed, author of Wild and Tiny Beautiful Things, has released a new memoir about the complicated relationship between her and her mother-in-law during her last days.

Free on Kindle

Shop Now

Into the Planet: My Life as a Cave Diver by Jill Heinerth

Into the Planet: My Life as a Cave Diver by Jill Heinerth
Amazon

Into the Planet: My Life as a Cave Diver by Jill Heinerth

Descending into the inner depths of our world,  Jill Heinerth is a world-renowned cave diver who discovered remains of ancient Mayan civilization and plunged into Antarctic icebergs. Read her accounts and see her expeditions in her new book Into the Planet: My Life as a Cave Diver.

$30 $23

Shop Now

Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself

Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself
Amazon

Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself

Crystal Hefners’ new memoir Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself gives an inside look into her time at the Playboy Mansion, where she was one of Hugh Hefner's selected girlfriends. Her candid memoir gives insight into the infamous mansion while documenting her transformative journey since those days.

$30 $21

Shop Now

Bad Feminist by Roxane Gay

Bad Feminist by Roxane Gay
Amazon

Bad Feminist by Roxane Gay

This collection of essays chronicles writer, professor and social commentator Gay's evolution as a woman of color, while also giving a candid, witty and entertaining look at feminism, race, gender, body image, politics and pop culture. Bad Feminist looks at how the culture we consume shapes who we are, as well as inspires us to do and be better.

$18 $11

Shop Now

Becoming by Michelle Obama

Becoming by Michelle Obama
Amazon

Becoming by Michelle Obama

Read Obama's New York Times best-selling memoir, Becoming, which covers her early life in South Side Chicago and chronicles her journey to the White House as first lady.

$33 $17

Shop Now

My Own Words by Ruth Bader Ginsburg

My Own Words by Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Amazon

My Own Words by Ruth Bader Ginsburg

This 2016 book is a collection of the late, great American Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's speeches and writings dating back to the eighth grade. My Own Words touches on the fascinating life of one of our generation's most influential voices in both law and public opinion as she touches on gender equality, the workings of the Supreme Court, being Jewish, law and lawyers in opera and more.

$30 $16

Shop Now

The Best Non-Fiction Novels by Women

American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden

American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden
Amazon

American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden

Educate yourself during Women's History Month and learn about the changing roles of America's First Ladies in Katie Rogers' new book.

$30 $26

Shop Now

Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum by Antonia Hylton

Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum by Antonia Hylton
Amazon

Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum by Antonia Hylton

Award-winning journalist Antonia Hylton explains the 93-year-old history of Crownsville Hospital — a segregated asylum that still stands in Maryland — in her book Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum, which was one of Amazon Editor's Best Book Picks.

$30 $19

Shop Now

We Should All Be Feminists by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

We Should All Be Feminists by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Amazon

We Should All Be Feminists by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

This highly acclaimed NYT best-seller dives into what being a feminist in the 21st century is all about. Sharing personal and eloquently argued essays, the Nigerian author advocates for equity and equality between men and women in all aspects of life and champions making the world a better place for women.

$10 $9

Shop Now

Spinster: Making a Life of One's Own by Kate Bolick

Spinster: Making a Life of One's Own by Kate Bolick
Amazon

Spinster: Making a Life of One's Own by Kate Bolick

"Whom to marry, and when will it happen — these two questions define every woman’s existence." In Spinster, Bolick takes a look at the pleasures and possibilities of remaining single. She weaves together her and other women's stories about why being without a partner "has neither been fully understood, nor appreciated." This book is all about living your best life and not always needing to be in a relationship to make it happen.

$26 $17

Shop Now

The Best Poetry by Women

What Kind of Woman: Poems by Kate Baer

What Kind of Woman: Poems by Kate Baer
Amazon

What Kind of Woman: Poems by Kate Baer

Modern poet Kate Baer covers women's bodies, marriages and lives in her accessible poems perfect for sharing with the women in your life.

$17 $7

Shop Now

The Complete Poetry of Maya Angelou

The Complete Poetry of Maya Angelou
Amazon

The Complete Poetry of Maya Angelou

Maya Angelou's poems continue to inspire and heal, and you can devour them all in this book.

$30 $17

Shop Now

The Selected Poems of Nikki Giovanni: 1968-1995

The Selected Poems of Nikki Giovanni: 1968-1995
Amazon

The Selected Poems of Nikki Giovanni: 1968-1995

Gaining popularity during the Civil Rights Movement, Nikki Giovanni is a celebrated poet with a commanding voice. Read her powerful, truth-telling poems in this collection.

Poems by Emily Dickinson - Three Series, Complete

Poems by Emily Dickinson - Three Series, Complete
Amazon

Poems by Emily Dickinson - Three Series, Complete

Not much is known about one of the most influential American poets of all time, Emily Dickinson, but her work speaks for itself.

$30 $24

Shop Now

The Best Historical Fiction Novels by Women

The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray

The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray
Amazon

The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray

Historical fiction lovers won't want to miss The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. Belle da Costa Greene is a part of high society curating J.P. Morgan's personal library, but her secret — that she's the daughter of a Black man — could ruin her reputation in the racist world she finds herself in.

$17 $13

Shop Now

A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams

A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams
Amazon

A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams

New York Times best-selling author Tia Williams' latest book is a No. 1 pick on Amazon. In A Love Song for Ricki Wilde, misfit Ricki Wilde moves to Harlem to open a flower shop where a mysterious stranger sets her world ablaze. 

$29 $15

Shop Now

The Women: A Novel by Kristin Hannah

The Women: A Novel by Kristin Hannah
Amazon

The Women: A Novel by Kristin Hannah

Kristin Hannah, author of The Nightingale, has a new book that's made its way on four of the top bestseller lists. The Women tells the story of Frances, a field nurse who enters the Vietnam War to return home only to find rising political tensions. 

$30 $19

Shop Now

We Were the Lucky Ones: A Novel by Georgia Hunter

We Were the Lucky Ones: A Novel by Georgia Hunter
Amazon

We Were the Lucky Ones: A Novel by Georgia Hunter

Logan Lerman and Joey King are set to star in Hulu's adaptation of Georgia Hunter's We Were the Lucky Ones about a Jewish family separated during World War II. The series premieres on March 28. 

$18 $8

Shop Now

The Color Purple by Alice Walker

The Color Purple by Alice Walker
Amazon

The Color Purple by Alice Walker

Written in 1982 by Alice Walker, The Color Purple is a now-classic novel that was quickly adapted into a movie directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg and Danny Glover. In 2023, Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey and a truly amazing cast brought the musical version of this story to the screen. 

$32 $27

Shop Now

The Best Fiction Novels by Women

It Ends With Us: A Novel by Colleen Hoover

It Ends With Us: A Novel by Colleen Hoover
Amazon

It Ends With Us: A Novel by Colleen Hoover

Colleen Hoover's award-winning novel It Ends With Us is about a romance that is threatened when an old fling returns. The novel is being made into a film starring Blake Lively.

$17 $11

Shop Now

The Heiress by Rachel Hawkins

The Heiress by Rachel Hawkins
Amazon

The Heiress by Rachel Hawkins

When a married couple moves into their family estate, they start to question the life of the late heiress who previously owned the home — specifically the truth about the death of her four husbands — in Rachel Hawkin's new novel The Heiress.

$29 $20

Shop Now

Lady in the Lake: A Novel by Laura Lippman

Lady in the Lake: A Novel by Laura Lippman
Amazon

Lady in the Lake: A Novel by Laura Lippman

A 1960s housewife leaves the comfort of her life to become a reporter, investigating the murder of a missing girl. Apple TV+ is reimagining Lady of the Lake by Laura Lippman as a limited series with Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o.

$19 $10

Shop Now

House of Flame and Shadow

House of Flame and Shadow
Walmart

House of Flame and Shadow

House of Flame and Shadow is the third and final book in the Crescent City novels by New York Times best-selling author Sarah J. Maas. The book series brims with magic, intrigue and steamy romance. In the latest book, you'll follow Bryce Quinlan, who is lost in a new world and hoping to find her way back to Midgard.

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
Amazon

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

Dragon riders reign in Fourth Wing, where 20-year-old Violet is forced into the ranks by her mother, who is also the commander general. If she is unable to bond with a dragon, she will be eviscerated — and that's only one of the problems she's facing. 

$30 $17

Shop Now

