Supporting women is always important, but March marks Women's History Month, which gives us the perfect reason to make it a priority. One simple way to show support is by shopping women-owned brands, and another option is to read books written by women.

From Margaret Atwood and Toni Morrison to Alice Walker to Mary Shelley, women are responsible for some of the most famous titles in the history of literature. Today is no different, as some of the most popular recent book titles were penned by women. Romance author Colleen Hoover had 10 novels on the New York Times bestseller list in 2022 alone. The hit Amazon miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six is a book-to-screen adaptation inspired by Taylor Reid's novel of the same name. Rebecca Yarros and Sarah J. Maas are two female authors killing it in the fantasy genre with chart-topping series that are especially popular on BookTok.

Beyond that, books by women show us the incredible ways women are changing the world. No matter what you like to read: Titles about extraordinary women, honest and eye-opening memoirs, works of fiction about overcoming obstacles and finding success, to powerful stories about self-discovery, we’ve curated a list of books by female authors that you'll want to read this spring.

Below, browse our wide range of categories featuring new and older, yet still relevant, releases that are worthy of displaying on your bookshelf in honor of women around the world.

The Best Biographies and Memoirs by Women

Bad Feminist by Roxane Gay Amazon Bad Feminist by Roxane Gay This collection of essays chronicles writer, professor and social commentator Gay's evolution as a woman of color, while also giving a candid, witty and entertaining look at feminism, race, gender, body image, politics and pop culture. Bad Feminist looks at how the culture we consume shapes who we are, as well as inspires us to do and be better. $18 $11 Shop Now

Becoming by Michelle Obama Amazon Becoming by Michelle Obama Read Obama's New York Times best-selling memoir, Becoming, which covers her early life in South Side Chicago and chronicles her journey to the White House as first lady. $33 $17 Shop Now

My Own Words by Ruth Bader Ginsburg Amazon My Own Words by Ruth Bader Ginsburg This 2016 book is a collection of the late, great American Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's speeches and writings dating back to the eighth grade. My Own Words touches on the fascinating life of one of our generation's most influential voices in both law and public opinion as she touches on gender equality, the workings of the Supreme Court, being Jewish, law and lawyers in opera and more. $30 $16 Shop Now

The Best Non-Fiction Novels by Women

The Best Poetry by Women

The Best Historical Fiction Novels by Women

The Color Purple by Alice Walker Amazon The Color Purple by Alice Walker Written in 1982 by Alice Walker, The Color Purple is a now-classic novel that was quickly adapted into a movie directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg and Danny Glover. In 2023, Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey and a truly amazing cast brought the musical version of this story to the screen. $32 $27 Shop Now

The Best Fiction Novels by Women

The Heiress by Rachel Hawkins Amazon The Heiress by Rachel Hawkins When a married couple moves into their family estate, they start to question the life of the late heiress who previously owned the home — specifically the truth about the death of her four husbands — in Rachel Hawkin's new novel The Heiress. $29 $20 Shop Now

House of Flame and Shadow Walmart House of Flame and Shadow House of Flame and Shadow is the third and final book in the Crescent City novels by New York Times best-selling author Sarah J. Maas. The book series brims with magic, intrigue and steamy romance. In the latest book, you'll follow Bryce Quinlan, who is lost in a new world and hoping to find her way back to Midgard. $22 Shop Now

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros Amazon Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros Dragon riders reign in Fourth Wing, where 20-year-old Violet is forced into the ranks by her mother, who is also the commander general. If she is unable to bond with a dragon, she will be eviscerated — and that's only one of the problems she's facing. $30 $17 Shop Now

