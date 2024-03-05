From impactful true stores to lighthearted reads, we've rounded up the best books by women authors to read this March.
Supporting women is always important, but March marks Women's History Month, which gives us the perfect reason to make it a priority. One simple way to show support is by shopping women-owned brands, and another option is to read books written by women.
From Margaret Atwood and Toni Morrison to Alice Walker to Mary Shelley, women are responsible for some of the most famous titles in the history of literature. Today is no different, as some of the most popular recent book titles were penned by women. Romance author Colleen Hoover had 10 novels on the New York Times bestseller list in 2022 alone. The hit Amazon miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six is a book-to-screen adaptation inspired by Taylor Reid's novel of the same name. Rebecca Yarros and Sarah J. Maas are two female authors killing it in the fantasy genre with chart-topping series that are especially popular on BookTok.
Beyond that, books by women show us the incredible ways women are changing the world. No matter what you like to read: Titles about extraordinary women, honest and eye-opening memoirs, works of fiction about overcoming obstacles and finding success, to powerful stories about self-discovery, we’ve curated a list of books by female authors that you'll want to read this spring.
Below, browse our wide range of categories featuring new and older, yet still relevant, releases that are worthy of displaying on your bookshelf in honor of women around the world.
The Best Biographies and Memoirs by Women
Two Women Walk into a Bar by Cheryl Strayed
Cheryl Strayed, author of Wild and Tiny Beautiful Things, has released a new memoir about the complicated relationship between her and her mother-in-law during her last days.
Into the Planet: My Life as a Cave Diver by Jill Heinerth
Descending into the inner depths of our world, Jill Heinerth is a world-renowned cave diver who discovered remains of ancient Mayan civilization and plunged into Antarctic icebergs. Read her accounts and see her expeditions in her new book Into the Planet: My Life as a Cave Diver.
Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself
Crystal Hefners’ new memoir Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself gives an inside look into her time at the Playboy Mansion, where she was one of Hugh Hefner's selected girlfriends. Her candid memoir gives insight into the infamous mansion while documenting her transformative journey since those days.
Bad Feminist by Roxane Gay
This collection of essays chronicles writer, professor and social commentator Gay's evolution as a woman of color, while also giving a candid, witty and entertaining look at feminism, race, gender, body image, politics and pop culture. Bad Feminist looks at how the culture we consume shapes who we are, as well as inspires us to do and be better.
Becoming by Michelle Obama
Read Obama's New York Times best-selling memoir, Becoming, which covers her early life in South Side Chicago and chronicles her journey to the White House as first lady.
My Own Words by Ruth Bader Ginsburg
This 2016 book is a collection of the late, great American Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's speeches and writings dating back to the eighth grade. My Own Words touches on the fascinating life of one of our generation's most influential voices in both law and public opinion as she touches on gender equality, the workings of the Supreme Court, being Jewish, law and lawyers in opera and more.
The Best Non-Fiction Novels by Women
American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden
Educate yourself during Women's History Month and learn about the changing roles of America's First Ladies in Katie Rogers' new book.
Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum by Antonia Hylton
Award-winning journalist Antonia Hylton explains the 93-year-old history of Crownsville Hospital — a segregated asylum that still stands in Maryland — in her book Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum, which was one of Amazon Editor's Best Book Picks.
We Should All Be Feminists by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
This highly acclaimed NYT best-seller dives into what being a feminist in the 21st century is all about. Sharing personal and eloquently argued essays, the Nigerian author advocates for equity and equality between men and women in all aspects of life and champions making the world a better place for women.
Spinster: Making a Life of One's Own by Kate Bolick
"Whom to marry, and when will it happen — these two questions define every woman’s existence." In Spinster, Bolick takes a look at the pleasures and possibilities of remaining single. She weaves together her and other women's stories about why being without a partner "has neither been fully understood, nor appreciated." This book is all about living your best life and not always needing to be in a relationship to make it happen.
The Best Poetry by Women
What Kind of Woman: Poems by Kate Baer
Modern poet Kate Baer covers women's bodies, marriages and lives in her accessible poems perfect for sharing with the women in your life.
The Complete Poetry of Maya Angelou
Maya Angelou's poems continue to inspire and heal, and you can devour them all in this book.
The Selected Poems of Nikki Giovanni: 1968-1995
Gaining popularity during the Civil Rights Movement, Nikki Giovanni is a celebrated poet with a commanding voice. Read her powerful, truth-telling poems in this collection.
Poems by Emily Dickinson - Three Series, Complete
Not much is known about one of the most influential American poets of all time, Emily Dickinson, but her work speaks for itself.
The Best Historical Fiction Novels by Women
The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray
Historical fiction lovers won't want to miss The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. Belle da Costa Greene is a part of high society curating J.P. Morgan's personal library, but her secret — that she's the daughter of a Black man — could ruin her reputation in the racist world she finds herself in.
A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams
New York Times best-selling author Tia Williams' latest book is a No. 1 pick on Amazon. In A Love Song for Ricki Wilde, misfit Ricki Wilde moves to Harlem to open a flower shop where a mysterious stranger sets her world ablaze.
The Women: A Novel by Kristin Hannah
Kristin Hannah, author of The Nightingale, has a new book that's made its way on four of the top bestseller lists. The Women tells the story of Frances, a field nurse who enters the Vietnam War to return home only to find rising political tensions.
We Were the Lucky Ones: A Novel by Georgia Hunter
Logan Lerman and Joey King are set to star in Hulu's adaptation of Georgia Hunter's We Were the Lucky Ones about a Jewish family separated during World War II. The series premieres on March 28.
The Color Purple by Alice Walker
Written in 1982 by Alice Walker, The Color Purple is a now-classic novel that was quickly adapted into a movie directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg and Danny Glover. In 2023, Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey and a truly amazing cast brought the musical version of this story to the screen.
The Best Fiction Novels by Women
It Ends With Us: A Novel by Colleen Hoover
Colleen Hoover's award-winning novel It Ends With Us is about a romance that is threatened when an old fling returns. The novel is being made into a film starring Blake Lively.
The Heiress by Rachel Hawkins
When a married couple moves into their family estate, they start to question the life of the late heiress who previously owned the home — specifically the truth about the death of her four husbands — in Rachel Hawkin's new novel The Heiress.
Lady in the Lake: A Novel by Laura Lippman
A 1960s housewife leaves the comfort of her life to become a reporter, investigating the murder of a missing girl. Apple TV+ is reimagining Lady of the Lake by Laura Lippman as a limited series with Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o.
House of Flame and Shadow
House of Flame and Shadow is the third and final book in the Crescent City novels by New York Times best-selling author Sarah J. Maas. The book series brims with magic, intrigue and steamy romance. In the latest book, you'll follow Bryce Quinlan, who is lost in a new world and hoping to find her way back to Midgard.
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
Dragon riders reign in Fourth Wing, where 20-year-old Violet is forced into the ranks by her mother, who is also the commander general. If she is unable to bond with a dragon, she will be eviscerated — and that's only one of the problems she's facing.
