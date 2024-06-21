Shop
45 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Weekend: Score Early Prime Day Savings on Tech, Home, Beauty and More

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 12:52 PM PDT, June 21, 2024

The best early Prime Day deals include massive discounts on Bose, Dyson, KitchenAid, Igloo and more top brands.

We're still weeks away from Prime Day 2024, but Amazon is celebrating the start of summer with tons of new opportunities to save. From must-see markdowns on Apple devices and kitchen gadgets to beach day essentials, Amazon is overflowing with impressive deals on big-name brands across every category this weekend.

We sorted through thousands of promotions to find the best Amazon deals worth shopping today. Prime member or not, everyone can get in on the unbeatable prices Amazon is known for. Like all Amazon deals, these flash sales won't last long, so be sure to score the biggest discounts before they disappear. 

Shop Today's Best Amazon Deals

Right now, Amazon shoppers can save on everything from the newest LG OLED TV and GE's viral nugget ice maker to summer wardrobe staples like Teva sandals and Ray-Ban sunglasses. Temperatures outside are only rising, so there's no time like the present to secure all your essentials for the sizzling season.

With category-wide discounts on top brands like LG, Keurig, Adidas, Dyson, Weber and more, we've narrowed it down to the best early Amazon Prime Day sales that should definitely be on your radar. Consider this guide as your cheat sheet for finding the top deals on Amazon.

10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Today

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan
Amazon

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan

The Dyson TP07 smart air purifier and fan combines intelligent sensing with an advanced, fully sealed filtration system. It’s engineered with two phases of purification so what goes inside stays inside.

$650 $488

Shop Now

Best Choice Products Oversized Padded Zero Gravity Chair

Best Choice Products Oversized Padded Zero Gravity Chair
Amazon

Best Choice Products Oversized Padded Zero Gravity Chair

Save 35% on a comfortable chair to lounge for hours on end. It includes a convenient accessory tray equipped with two cupholders, a phone mount, and a tablet holder to keep your favorite devices close at hand.

$110 $72

Shop Now

JBL Boombox 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Boombox 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon

JBL Boombox 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Enjoy your music all summer with massive JBL Original Pro Sound. The JBL Boombox 3 is IP67 dustproof and waterproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere.

$500 $350

Shop Now

Jisulife Portable Neck Fan

Jisulife Portable Neck Fan
Amazon

Jisulife Portable Neck Fan

Keep cool this summer with Amazon's best-selling wearable neck fan.

$32 $26

Shop Now

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Not only is this best-selling Keurig coffee maker adorable, but it also allows you to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button and is 40% off right now.

$100 $60

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and have a booming bass with high treble. 

$549 $449

Shop Now

Black+Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Black+Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Amazon

Black+Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Save over $200 on this 14,000 BTU air conditioner that cools down rooms up to 700 square feet.

$681 $440

Shop Now

Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat

Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
Amazon

Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat

The Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager has eight different deep-kneading massage heads that target specific muscles to help you relax. With three different speeds and directional controls, your loved ones can truly customize their relaxation time.

$70 $31

Shop Now

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
Amazon

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

Make your own crunchy chewable ice at home with this deal on the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker.

$579 $474

Stainless Steel

Shop Now

$599 $469

Black Stainless

Shop Now

Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
Amazon

Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

With the Spirit II's spacious cooking area you can sear steaks on one side while grilling an appetizer on the other, and the convenient open-cart allows you to keep your tools and equipment within reach.

$639 $519

Shop Now

Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals

Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the spring refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From iconic Le Creuset cookware to air conditioners and patio furniture, save on home upgrades below.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson's lightest cordless vacuum adopts power based on the amount of debris found and is 24% lighter than the V15 model.

$650 $495

Shop Now

LG 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner

LG 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner
Amazon

LG 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner

This LG air conditioning unit includes three cooling and fan speeds to customize your cooling this summer season. 

$260 $205

Shop Now

Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker

Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker
Amazon

Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker

Use your own favorite ground coffee to make cold brew coffee in under 20 minutes with the Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker.

$70 $50

Shop Now

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Up your daily coffee game with this sleek coffee brewer from Keurig, which is currently marked down at Amazon. There are 8, 10, and 12 oz. cup sizes to choose from.

$130 $99

Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$50 $25

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt

The iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven is indispensable in the kitchen. Expertly crafted from enameled cast iron, its everyday versatility makes it ideal for everything from slow-cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying and more.

$360 $208

Shop Now

Carote Pots and Pans Set

Carote Pots and Pans Set
Amazon

Carote Pots and Pans Set

Elevate your cookware with this limited-time deal from Carote. This 10-piece Pots and Pans Set includes a frying pan, a saucepan, a casserole pot, a saute pan and a matching silicone turner.

$150 $80

Shop Now

Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Equipped with Tineco's iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, the Floor One S5 automatically adjusts suction power, brush roller speed, and water flow — making it the ultimate solution for hardwood floors.

$500 $450

Shop Now

Best Amazon Tech Deals

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to Amazon devices. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on Apple Watches, AirTags, iPads and more.

JBL Charge 4

JBL Charge 4
Amazon

JBL Charge 4

Take the waterproof Charge 4 to the beach or the pool and enjoy up to 20 hours of your music. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the JBL speaker. 

$150 $115

Shop Now

Apple Watch Ultra 2, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)

Apple Watch Ultra 2, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)
Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 2, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)

Whether you're hiking, swimming or running this summer, the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 is up for the job. Save $85 on the powerful smartwatch at Amazon.

$799 $719

Shop Now

2024 Apple iPad Air

2024 Apple iPad Air
Amazon

2024 Apple iPad Air

Great for everyday users and high school or college students, the new version of the ultra-thin iPad Air runs using Apple's M2 processor. The 2024 edition of the iPad Air provides three times faster performance than the previous model.

$599 $569

Shop Now

65" LG C4 OLED TV

65" LG C4 OLED TV
Amazon

65" LG C4 OLED TV

Save up to $700 on the new LG C4 OLED TV that just recently launched in March.

$2,000 $1,597

Shop Now

Beats Studio Pro

Beats Studio Pro
Amazon

Beats Studio Pro

Beats' custom acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls. Save $170 on Oprah's favorite headphones.

$350 $180

Shop Now

Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Power Bank

Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Power Bank
Amazon

Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Power Bank

Connect this power bank directly to your phone to offer 5,000mAh of additional power with charging speeds of up to 7.5W and a built-in stand to keep your phone visible and handy. 

$60 $36

Shop Now

Beats Solo 4

Beats Solo 4
Amazon

Beats Solo 4

The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways. 

$200 $130

Shop Now

65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV

65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV
Amazon

65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV

This Samsung OLED TV has a high performance upscaling process that smoothly converts your content into stunning 4K in real time. The high 120Hz refresh rate keeps fast-paced action from breaking the TV's image apart.

$3,298 $1,997

Shop Now

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy
Amazon

Hogwarts Legacy

The wizarding world awaits you. Be the witch or wizard you want to be as you freely roam Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest, and the surrounding Overland area.

$60 $36

Shop Now

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet
Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet

Get 50% off a full-featured tablet for kids ages 3–7, 1 year of Amazon Kids+ content, and a Kid-Proof Case with a built-in stand. This Fire tablet has up to 10 hours of battery for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music.

$110 $70

Shop Now

Best Amazon Fashion Deals

Summer will be here before you know it, so sandals, swimsuits, jean shorts and handbags are all items we're keeping at the top of our list and Amazon's daily deals are full of stylish picks.

Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch

Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch
Amazon

Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch

Work-ready or weekend casual, the Corso is perfect for any occasion. This watch takes you everywhere in style and is sustainably powered by light with Eco-Drive technology.

$319 $271

Shop Now

Levi's 501 Original Shorts

Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Amazon

Levi's 501 Original Shorts

TikTok and Hailey Bieber have a thing for Levi's denim shorts, and now you can score a pair for 32% off.

$60 $40

Shop Now

Teva Original Universal Sandal

Teva Original Universal Sandal
Amazon

Teva Original Universal Sandal

Comfort and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sporty sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes. For everyday wear, these sandals will help you beat the heat.

$55 $36

Shop Now

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Full-Length Leggings

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Amazon

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Full-Length Leggings

No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high-waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala have some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise. 

$30 $23

Shop Now

Shy Velvet Women's Summer Dress

Shy Velvet Women's Summer Dress
Amazon

Shy Velvet Women's Summer Dress

For a flirty and fun summer look, shop this crossover style, available in a wide range of colors.

$53 $30

Shop Now

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 23 Running Shoe

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 23 Running Shoe
Amazon

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 23 Running Shoe

The Adidas Ultraboost 23 showcases a snug-fitting upper designed to provide support and enhance movement. 

$190 $91

Shop Now

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses
Amazon

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses

Ray-Ban's Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses are designed with the brand's iconic polarized lenses for improved clarity and contrast.

$230 $149

Shop Now

Rosyclo Cloud Slippers

Rosyclo Cloud Slippers
Amazon

Rosyclo Cloud Slippers

Slip on these slides for trips to the beach, lounging by the pool and more. Available in 19 bright colors, you just might want to buy more than one pair. 

$40 $24

Shop Now

Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans

Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans

Grab Levi's essential 505 jeans to pair with t-shirts, button-downs, sweaters and just about every other type of shirt. 

$70 $48

Shop Now

Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Combs Combat Boot

Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Combs Combat Boot
Amazon

Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Combs Combat Boot

These timeless leather combat boots are destined to become a staple in your wardrobe.

$170 $117

Shop Now

 

Best Amazon Beauty Deals

From moisturizers and eye creams to designer fragrances, restock all of your go-to beauty products for the new season while they're on sale.

TruSkin Super Vitamin C Face Serum

TruSkin Super Vitamin C Face Serum
Amazon

TruSkin Super Vitamin C Face Serum

Powered by a blend of vitamin C, retinol, niacinamide, botanical hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid and nourishing plant extracts, this comprehensive anti-aging serum is gentle and incorporates easily into your skincare routine.

$50 $22

Shop Now

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer
Amazon

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer

According to Shark, this unique hair styling set boasts a HyperAIR IQ technology that works to provide ultra-fast drying "with no heat damage."

$230 $179

Shop Now

Gucci Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori Eau de Parfum

Gucci Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori Eau de Parfum
Amazon

Gucci Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori Eau de Parfum

Gucci's floral fragrance is great for daily wear and is nearly 40% off right now. The spring blend has jasmine bud, Rangoon creeper, Indian tuberose, damask rose, and Tuscan orris.

$135 $82

Shop Now

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
Amazon

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device

Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with an anti-shock system. According to the brand, it can help visibly improve signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck.

$329 $210

with coupon

Shop Now

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer
Amazon

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer

Achieve perfect at-home blowouts with this TikTok-approved hot air brush featuring an ergonomic handle, oval-shaped head and three heat settings.

$56 $34

Shop Now

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.

$33 $22

Shop Now

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer
Amazon

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer

Kerry Washington adores this moisturizer that applies and absorbs like a gel but provides the hydration benefits of a moisture cream thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid. 

$27 $14

Shop Now

Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month.

Try Prime for Free

Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price of $69 per year.

Try Prime Student

Thinking about becoming a Prime member? We’ve got all your Prime Day 2024 answers covered — plus early Amazon deals you can snag right now on home, fitness gear, tech and more.

