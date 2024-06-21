The best early Prime Day deals include massive discounts on Bose, Dyson, KitchenAid, Igloo and more top brands.
We're still weeks away from Prime Day 2024, but Amazon is celebrating the start of summer with tons of new opportunities to save. From must-see markdowns on Apple devices and kitchen gadgets to beach day essentials, Amazon is overflowing with impressive deals on big-name brands across every category this weekend.
We sorted through thousands of promotions to find the best Amazon deals worth shopping today. Prime member or not, everyone can get in on the unbeatable prices Amazon is known for. Like all Amazon deals, these flash sales won't last long, so be sure to score the biggest discounts before they disappear.
Shop Today's Best Amazon Deals
Right now, Amazon shoppers can save on everything from the newest LG OLED TV and GE's viral nugget ice maker to summer wardrobe staples like Teva sandals and Ray-Ban sunglasses. Temperatures outside are only rising, so there's no time like the present to secure all your essentials for the sizzling season.
With category-wide discounts on top brands like LG, Keurig, Adidas, Dyson, Weber and more, we've narrowed it down to the best early Amazon Prime Day sales that should definitely be on your radar. Consider this guide as your cheat sheet for finding the top deals on Amazon.
10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Today
Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan
The Dyson TP07 smart air purifier and fan combines intelligent sensing with an advanced, fully sealed filtration system. It’s engineered with two phases of purification so what goes inside stays inside.
Best Choice Products Oversized Padded Zero Gravity Chair
Save 35% on a comfortable chair to lounge for hours on end. It includes a convenient accessory tray equipped with two cupholders, a phone mount, and a tablet holder to keep your favorite devices close at hand.
JBL Boombox 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Enjoy your music all summer with massive JBL Original Pro Sound. The JBL Boombox 3 is IP67 dustproof and waterproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere.
Jisulife Portable Neck Fan
Keep cool this summer with Amazon's best-selling wearable neck fan.
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Not only is this best-selling Keurig coffee maker adorable, but it also allows you to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button and is 40% off right now.
Apple AirPods Max
Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and have a booming bass with high treble.
Black+Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Save over $200 on this 14,000 BTU air conditioner that cools down rooms up to 700 square feet.
Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
The Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager has eight different deep-kneading massage heads that target specific muscles to help you relax. With three different speeds and directional controls, your loved ones can truly customize their relaxation time.
GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
Make your own crunchy chewable ice at home with this deal on the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker.
Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
With the Spirit II's spacious cooking area you can sear steaks on one side while grilling an appetizer on the other, and the convenient open-cart allows you to keep your tools and equipment within reach.
Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals
Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the spring refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From iconic Le Creuset cookware to air conditioners and patio furniture, save on home upgrades below.
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson's lightest cordless vacuum adopts power based on the amount of debris found and is 24% lighter than the V15 model.
LG 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner
This LG air conditioning unit includes three cooling and fan speeds to customize your cooling this summer season.
Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker
Use your own favorite ground coffee to make cold brew coffee in under 20 minutes with the Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker.
Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Up your daily coffee game with this sleek coffee brewer from Keurig, which is currently marked down at Amazon. There are 8, 10, and 12 oz. cup sizes to choose from.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt
The iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven is indispensable in the kitchen. Expertly crafted from enameled cast iron, its everyday versatility makes it ideal for everything from slow-cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying and more.
Carote Pots and Pans Set
Elevate your cookware with this limited-time deal from Carote. This 10-piece Pots and Pans Set includes a frying pan, a saucepan, a casserole pot, a saute pan and a matching silicone turner.
Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner
Equipped with Tineco's iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, the Floor One S5 automatically adjusts suction power, brush roller speed, and water flow — making it the ultimate solution for hardwood floors.
Best Amazon Tech Deals
Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to Amazon devices. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on Apple Watches, AirTags, iPads and more.
JBL Charge 4
Take the waterproof Charge 4 to the beach or the pool and enjoy up to 20 hours of your music. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the JBL speaker.
Apple Watch Ultra 2, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)
Whether you're hiking, swimming or running this summer, the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 is up for the job. Save $85 on the powerful smartwatch at Amazon.
2024 Apple iPad Air
Great for everyday users and high school or college students, the new version of the ultra-thin iPad Air runs using Apple's M2 processor. The 2024 edition of the iPad Air provides three times faster performance than the previous model.
65" LG C4 OLED TV
Save up to $700 on the new LG C4 OLED TV that just recently launched in March.
Beats Studio Pro
Beats' custom acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls. Save $170 on Oprah's favorite headphones.
Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Power Bank
Connect this power bank directly to your phone to offer 5,000mAh of additional power with charging speeds of up to 7.5W and a built-in stand to keep your phone visible and handy.
Beats Solo 4
The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways.
65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV
This Samsung OLED TV has a high performance upscaling process that smoothly converts your content into stunning 4K in real time. The high 120Hz refresh rate keeps fast-paced action from breaking the TV's image apart.
Hogwarts Legacy
The wizarding world awaits you. Be the witch or wizard you want to be as you freely roam Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest, and the surrounding Overland area.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet
Get 50% off a full-featured tablet for kids ages 3–7, 1 year of Amazon Kids+ content, and a Kid-Proof Case with a built-in stand. This Fire tablet has up to 10 hours of battery for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music.
Best Amazon Fashion Deals
Summer will be here before you know it, so sandals, swimsuits, jean shorts and handbags are all items we're keeping at the top of our list and Amazon's daily deals are full of stylish picks.
Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch
Work-ready or weekend casual, the Corso is perfect for any occasion. This watch takes you everywhere in style and is sustainably powered by light with Eco-Drive technology.
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
TikTok and Hailey Bieber have a thing for Levi's denim shorts, and now you can score a pair for 32% off.
Teva Original Universal Sandal
Comfort and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sporty sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes. For everyday wear, these sandals will help you beat the heat.
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Full-Length Leggings
No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high-waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala have some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise.
Shy Velvet Women's Summer Dress
For a flirty and fun summer look, shop this crossover style, available in a wide range of colors.
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 23 Running Shoe
The Adidas Ultraboost 23 showcases a snug-fitting upper designed to provide support and enhance movement.
Ray-Ban Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban's Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses are designed with the brand's iconic polarized lenses for improved clarity and contrast.
Rosyclo Cloud Slippers
Slip on these slides for trips to the beach, lounging by the pool and more. Available in 19 bright colors, you just might want to buy more than one pair.
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans
Grab Levi's essential 505 jeans to pair with t-shirts, button-downs, sweaters and just about every other type of shirt.
Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Combs Combat Boot
These timeless leather combat boots are destined to become a staple in your wardrobe.
Best Amazon Beauty Deals
From moisturizers and eye creams to designer fragrances, restock all of your go-to beauty products for the new season while they're on sale.
TruSkin Super Vitamin C Face Serum
Powered by a blend of vitamin C, retinol, niacinamide, botanical hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid and nourishing plant extracts, this comprehensive anti-aging serum is gentle and incorporates easily into your skincare routine.
Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer
According to Shark, this unique hair styling set boasts a HyperAIR IQ technology that works to provide ultra-fast drying "with no heat damage."
Gucci Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori Eau de Parfum
Gucci's floral fragrance is great for daily wear and is nearly 40% off right now. The spring blend has jasmine bud, Rangoon creeper, Indian tuberose, damask rose, and Tuscan orris.
Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with an anti-shock system. According to the brand, it can help visibly improve signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck.
REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer
Achieve perfect at-home blowouts with this TikTok-approved hot air brush featuring an ergonomic handle, oval-shaped head and three heat settings.
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer
Kerry Washington adores this moisturizer that applies and absorbs like a gel but provides the hydration benefits of a moisture cream thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid.
Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month.
Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price of $69 per year.
Thinking about becoming a Prime member? We’ve got all your Prime Day 2024 answers covered — plus early Amazon deals you can snag right now on home, fitness gear, tech and more.
