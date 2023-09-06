The weather might be cooling down soon, but peak wedding season is still in full swing through the end of October — which means you might have some weddings on the horizon to shop for. New seasons equal new styles, so it's time to hang up the breezy summer frocks that prevented you from overheating on the dance floor and try out some fall-ready wedding guest dresses.

Now that summer is on its way out, we're trading in bright prints and sweet pastels for rich autumnal hues, moody florals and sultry lace. Since you don't have to worry about sweating through your dresses as much, you can get a bit more experimental with layered silhouettes and decadent fabrics — think statement sleeves, voluminous skirts, and sumptuous velvet.

Whether you’re attending a black-tie affair or the wedding invitation simply reads "formal attire", there's a beautiful fall wedding guest dress for every venue, budget, dress code, size and style. Below, check out 15 stunning fall wedding guest dresses at every price point and get ready to dance the night away.

Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $100

superdown Lilian Strapless Dress Revolve superdown Lilian Strapless Dress A chic one-shoulder neckline and waist cutout allow you to stand out in a subtle way. $88 Shop Now

BUPT Women's Formal V Neck Mermaid Dress Amazon BUPT Women's Formal V Neck Mermaid Dress Available in six different colors, this formal gown is perfect for any evening occasion. $70 $50 Shop Now

The Drop Women's Makenna Strappy Cross Front Smocked Back Midi Dress Amazon The Drop Women's Makenna Strappy Cross Front Smocked Back Midi Dress You can totally rock florals for fall, especially in an autumnal tan and black color scheme. $65 Shop Now

Lulus Molinetto Lace Ruffled Tiered Sleeveless Maxi Dress Lulu's Lulus Molinetto Lace Ruffled Tiered Sleeveless Maxi Dress Romantic, dark florals are perfect for cool weather weddings, and this dress ranges from a size XXS-3X. $99 Shop Now

WOOSEA Women's High Neck Mermaid Evening Dress Amazon WOOSEA Women's High Neck Mermaid Evening Dress Offered in nine different colors, this floor-length, mermaid-hem gown is a gorgeous choice for a black-tie wedding. The comfortable stretch material will have you re-wearing this polished dress for formal events throughout the year. $66 $60 Shop Now

Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $200

Abercrombie and Fitch Satin High-Slit Maxi Dress Abercrombie and Fitch Abercrombie and Fitch Satin High-Slit Maxi Dress A universally flattering sweetheart neckline and elegant floral pattern make this dress easy to dress up or down for any occasion. $140 Shop Now

ASTR the Label Quinn Midi Dress Revolve ASTR the Label Quinn Midi Dress This stunning emerald and orange color scheme just screams fall. $148 Shop Now

Elliat Cassini Dress Revolve Elliat Cassini Dress Be the "something blue" at any autumn wedding with this glossy, side-ruched frock from Revolve. $189 Shop Now

The Ariana Square-Neck Asymmetrical Ruffle-Hem Dress Anthropologie The Ariana Square-Neck Asymmetrical Ruffle-Hem Dress "I think this is the most gorgeous thing I have put on my body in a long time," raved one reviewer about this ruffle-hemmed midi (available in XXS-3X). "It fits so well and the neckline and length are both so flattering. I feel like an old school classic." $170 Shop Now

Free People Zelda Maxi Dress Free People Free People Zelda Maxi Dress Dial up the romance in a cowl-neck maxi dress with a sweeping ruffled hem and swoon-worthy cowl back. $168 Shop Now

Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $300

Amanda Uprichard X Revolve Kenda Gown Revolve Amanda Uprichard X Revolve Kenda Gown This little black dress is anything but basic thanks to an asymmetrical feather hem. $298 Shop Now

Jenny Yoo Issa Off-The-Shoulder Stretch Velvet Column Gown Anthropologie Jenny Yoo Issa Off-The-Shoulder Stretch Velvet Column Gown Turn up the heat in an off-the-shoulder velvet gown, available in sizes 0-26 and five colors. $295 Shop Now

Reformation Frankie Silk Dress Reformation Reformation Frankie Silk Dress Reformation's 100% silk dress is a timeless choice for any special event and comes in 12 other patterns and colors. $298 Shop Now

Banana Republic Kaia Silk Midi Dress Banana Republic Banana Republic Kaia Silk Midi Dress Made of sumptuous 100% silk, this halter neck gown is a vision in lush green and also comes in black. $250 Shop Now

