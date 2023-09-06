Style

The Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses to Shop for Every Budget, Size and Style

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 7:28 AM PDT, September 6, 2023

Prepare to say "yes" to the wedding guest dress with our top picks.

The weather might be cooling down soon, but peak wedding season is still in full swing through the end of October — which means you might have some weddings on the horizon to shop for. New seasons equal new styles, so it's time to hang up the breezy summer frocks that prevented you from overheating on the dance floor and try out some fall-ready wedding guest dresses

Now that summer is on its way out, we're trading in bright prints and sweet pastels for rich autumnal hues, moody florals and sultry lace. Since you don't have to worry about sweating through your dresses as much, you can get a bit more experimental with layered silhouettes and decadent fabrics — think statement sleeves, voluminous skirts, and sumptuous velvet.

Whether you’re attending a black-tie affair or the wedding invitation simply reads "formal attire", there's a beautiful fall wedding guest dress for every venue, budget, dress code, size and style. Below, check out 15 stunning fall wedding guest dresses at every price point and get ready to dance the night away. 

Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $100

superdown Lilian Strapless Dress

superdown Lilian Strapless Dress
Revolve

superdown Lilian Strapless Dress

A chic one-shoulder neckline and waist cutout allow you to stand out in a subtle way.

BUPT Women's Formal V Neck Mermaid Dress

BUPT Women's Formal V Neck Mermaid Dress
Amazon

BUPT Women's Formal V Neck Mermaid Dress

Available in six different colors, this formal gown is perfect for any evening occasion.

$70 $50

Shop Now

The Drop Women's Makenna Strappy Cross Front Smocked Back Midi Dress

The Drop Women's Makenna Strappy Cross Front Smocked Back Midi Dress
Amazon

The Drop Women's Makenna Strappy Cross Front Smocked Back Midi Dress

You can totally rock florals for fall, especially in an autumnal tan and black color scheme.

Lulus Molinetto Lace Ruffled Tiered Sleeveless Maxi Dress

Lulus Molinetto Lace Ruffled Tiered Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Lulu's

Lulus Molinetto Lace Ruffled Tiered Sleeveless Maxi Dress

Romantic, dark florals are perfect for cool weather weddings, and this dress ranges from a size XXS-3X.

WOOSEA Women's High Neck Mermaid Evening Dress

WOOSEA Women's High Neck Mermaid Evening Dress
Amazon

WOOSEA Women's High Neck Mermaid Evening Dress

Offered in nine different colors, this floor-length, mermaid-hem gown is a gorgeous choice for a black-tie wedding. The comfortable stretch material will have you re-wearing this polished dress for formal events throughout the year. 

$66 $60

Shop Now

Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $200

Abercrombie and Fitch Satin High-Slit Maxi Dress

Abercrombie and Fitch Satin High-Slit Maxi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch

Abercrombie and Fitch Satin High-Slit Maxi Dress

A universally flattering sweetheart neckline and elegant floral pattern make this dress easy to dress up or down for any occasion.

ASTR the Label Quinn Midi Dress

ASTR the Label Quinn Midi Dress
Revolve

ASTR the Label Quinn Midi Dress

This stunning emerald and orange color scheme just screams fall.

Elliat Cassini Dress

Elliat Cassini Dress
Revolve

Elliat Cassini Dress

Be the "something blue" at any autumn wedding with this glossy, side-ruched frock from Revolve.

The Ariana Square-Neck Asymmetrical Ruffle-Hem Dress

The Ariana Square-Neck Asymmetrical Ruffle-Hem Dress
Anthropologie

The Ariana Square-Neck Asymmetrical Ruffle-Hem Dress

"I think this is the most gorgeous thing I have put on my body in a long time," raved one reviewer about this ruffle-hemmed midi (available in XXS-3X). "It fits so well and the neckline and length are both so flattering. I feel like an old school classic."

Free People Zelda Maxi Dress

Free People Zelda Maxi Dress
Free People

Free People Zelda Maxi Dress

Dial up the romance in a cowl-neck maxi dress with a sweeping ruffled hem and swoon-worthy cowl back.

Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $300

Amanda Uprichard X Revolve Kenda Gown

Amanda Uprichard X Revolve Kenda Gown
Revolve

Amanda Uprichard X Revolve Kenda Gown

This little black dress is anything but basic thanks to an asymmetrical feather hem.

Farm Rio Beige Jungle Panther Lenzing™ Ecovero™ Viscose Midi Dress

Farm Rio Beige Jungle Panther Lenzing™ Ecovero™ Viscose Midi Dress
Farm Rio

Farm Rio Beige Jungle Panther Lenzing™ Ecovero™ Viscose Midi Dress

Warm, earthy tones and a tropical jaguar print make this dress perfect for transitional weather.

Jenny Yoo Issa Off-The-Shoulder Stretch Velvet Column Gown

Jenny Yoo Issa Off-The-Shoulder Stretch Velvet Column Gown
Anthropologie

Jenny Yoo Issa Off-The-Shoulder Stretch Velvet Column Gown

Turn up the heat in an off-the-shoulder velvet gown, available in sizes 0-26 and five colors.

Reformation Frankie Silk Dress

Reformation Frankie Silk Dress
Reformation

Reformation Frankie Silk Dress

Reformation's 100% silk dress is a timeless choice for any special event and comes in 12 other patterns and colors.

Banana Republic Kaia Silk Midi Dress

Banana Republic Kaia Silk Midi Dress
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Kaia Silk Midi Dress

Made of sumptuous 100% silk, this halter neck gown is a vision in lush green and also comes in black.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 15 Best Fall Maxi Dresses to Shop On Amazon, All Under $100

Style

The 15 Best Fall Maxi Dresses to Shop On Amazon, All Under $100

The Best Going-Out Tops for Fall: Backless Tops, Corset Tops and Other Fall Fashion Trends

Style

The Best Going-Out Tops for Fall: Backless Tops, Corset Tops and Other Fall Fashion Trends

The 15 Best Dresses to Transition Your Wardrobe From Summer to Fall

Style

The 15 Best Dresses to Transition Your Wardrobe From Summer to Fall

Shop the Best Going-Out Tops for Fall

Style

Shop the Best Going-Out Tops for Fall

Amazon Has an Entire Section of Internet-Famous Fall Fashion Finds: Shop Sweaters, Shoes, Accessories & More

Style

Amazon Has an Entire Section of Internet-Famous Fall Fashion Finds: Shop Sweaters, Shoes, Accessories & More

Coach’s Back-to-School Styles Are Here: Shop New Styles for Fall

Style

Coach’s Back-to-School Styles Are Here: Shop New Styles for Fall

Here’s Why Abercrombie Is Our Go-To for Fall Wardrobe Essentials

Style

Here’s Why Abercrombie Is Our Go-To for Fall Wardrobe Essentials

How to Have a 'Meg Ryan Fall' — The Fall Fashion Trend Loved on TikTok

Style

How to Have a 'Meg Ryan Fall' — The Fall Fashion Trend Loved on TikTok

Start Your Fall-Fashion Shopping Now with Everlane's 25% Off Sale

Style

Start Your Fall-Fashion Shopping Now with Everlane's 25% Off Sale

J. Crew Back-to-School Sale: Save 30% on Kids' Fall Fashion Essentials

Sales & Deals

J. Crew Back-to-School Sale: Save 30% on Kids' Fall Fashion Essentials

Tags: