Prepare to say "yes" to the wedding guest dress with our top picks.
The weather might be cooling down soon, but peak wedding season is still in full swing through the end of October — which means you might have some weddings on the horizon to shop for. New seasons equal new styles, so it's time to hang up the breezy summer frocks that prevented you from overheating on the dance floor and try out some fall-ready wedding guest dresses.
Now that summer is on its way out, we're trading in bright prints and sweet pastels for rich autumnal hues, moody florals and sultry lace. Since you don't have to worry about sweating through your dresses as much, you can get a bit more experimental with layered silhouettes and decadent fabrics — think statement sleeves, voluminous skirts, and sumptuous velvet.
Whether you’re attending a black-tie affair or the wedding invitation simply reads "formal attire", there's a beautiful fall wedding guest dress for every venue, budget, dress code, size and style. Below, check out 15 stunning fall wedding guest dresses at every price point and get ready to dance the night away.
Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $100
superdown Lilian Strapless Dress
superdown Lilian Strapless Dress
A chic one-shoulder neckline and waist cutout allow you to stand out in a subtle way.
BUPT Women's Formal V Neck Mermaid Dress
BUPT Women's Formal V Neck Mermaid Dress
Available in six different colors, this formal gown is perfect for any evening occasion.
The Drop Women's Makenna Strappy Cross Front Smocked Back Midi Dress
The Drop Women's Makenna Strappy Cross Front Smocked Back Midi Dress
You can totally rock florals for fall, especially in an autumnal tan and black color scheme.
Lulus Molinetto Lace Ruffled Tiered Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Lulus Molinetto Lace Ruffled Tiered Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Romantic, dark florals are perfect for cool weather weddings, and this dress ranges from a size XXS-3X.
WOOSEA Women's High Neck Mermaid Evening Dress
WOOSEA Women's High Neck Mermaid Evening Dress
Offered in nine different colors, this floor-length, mermaid-hem gown is a gorgeous choice for a black-tie wedding. The comfortable stretch material will have you re-wearing this polished dress for formal events throughout the year.
Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $200
Abercrombie and Fitch Satin High-Slit Maxi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch Satin High-Slit Maxi Dress
A universally flattering sweetheart neckline and elegant floral pattern make this dress easy to dress up or down for any occasion.
ASTR the Label Quinn Midi Dress
ASTR the Label Quinn Midi Dress
This stunning emerald and orange color scheme just screams fall.
Elliat Cassini Dress
Elliat Cassini Dress
Be the "something blue" at any autumn wedding with this glossy, side-ruched frock from Revolve.
The Ariana Square-Neck Asymmetrical Ruffle-Hem Dress
The Ariana Square-Neck Asymmetrical Ruffle-Hem Dress
"I think this is the most gorgeous thing I have put on my body in a long time," raved one reviewer about this ruffle-hemmed midi (available in XXS-3X). "It fits so well and the neckline and length are both so flattering. I feel like an old school classic."
Free People Zelda Maxi Dress
Free People Zelda Maxi Dress
Dial up the romance in a cowl-neck maxi dress with a sweeping ruffled hem and swoon-worthy cowl back.
Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $300
Amanda Uprichard X Revolve Kenda Gown
Amanda Uprichard X Revolve Kenda Gown
This little black dress is anything but basic thanks to an asymmetrical feather hem.
Farm Rio Beige Jungle Panther Lenzing™ Ecovero™ Viscose Midi Dress
Farm Rio Beige Jungle Panther Lenzing™ Ecovero™ Viscose Midi Dress
Warm, earthy tones and a tropical jaguar print make this dress perfect for transitional weather.
Jenny Yoo Issa Off-The-Shoulder Stretch Velvet Column Gown
Jenny Yoo Issa Off-The-Shoulder Stretch Velvet Column Gown
Turn up the heat in an off-the-shoulder velvet gown, available in sizes 0-26 and five colors.
Reformation Frankie Silk Dress
Reformation Frankie Silk Dress
Reformation's 100% silk dress is a timeless choice for any special event and comes in 12 other patterns and colors.
Banana Republic Kaia Silk Midi Dress
Banana Republic Kaia Silk Midi Dress
Made of sumptuous 100% silk, this halter neck gown is a vision in lush green and also comes in black.
