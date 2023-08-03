Sales & Deals

J.Crew Back-to-School Sale: Take 30% Off Our Favorite Fall Fashion Essentials for Girls and Boys

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
J. Crew
J. Crew

August is finally here, which marks the unofficial start of back-to-school season. Between restocking classroom supplies, investing in a new backpack and updating your kid's wardrobe with fall clothing, all that shopping can add up quickly — so it's important to take advantage of the many back-to-school sales happening right now. 

Through Saturday, August 5, J. Crew is hosting a major back-to-school sale with 30% off boys' and girls' clothing when you use the code SHOPKIDS at checkout. 

Shop J. Crew Kids' Sale

J. Crew is known for its preppy aesthetic, vibrant colors and high-quality basics, and its kids' section is full of everything we've come to love about the brand. During the back-to-school sale, you can stock up on fall clothing such as cozy long-sleeve tees, classic blue jeans and cozy sweatshirts, but the brand is also offering deals on more elevated pieces for your kids' wardrobe. Some of our favorites include a pleated chino skirt, crisp white button-up and slick suede boots.

Below, we've rounded up some of the best kids' clothing items to shop from the J. Crew sale. For even more deals, be sure to check out our back-to-school 2023 shopping guide.

Shop J. Crew Girls' Back-to-School Deals

Girls' Long-Sleeve Rugby
Girls' Long-Sleeve Rugby
J. Crew
Girls' Long-Sleeve Rugby

Rock the preppy look this fall with a rugby striped long-sleeve, made of 100% cotton.

$60$40
WITH CODE SHOPKIDS
Girls' Pleated Chino Skirt
Girls' Pleated Chino Skirt
J. Crew
Girls' Pleated Chino Skirt

A sweet pleated skirt that she can wear well into fall with the addition of tights.

$70$49
WITH CODE SHOPKIDS
Girls' Strappy Ballet Flats
Girls' Strappy Ballet Flats
J. Crew
Girls' Strappy Ballet Flats

These ballet flats feature a Mary Jane strap that she can wear over or under her foot for two different looks.

$70$47
WITH CODE SHOPKIDS
Girls' Button-Front Chambray Shirtdress
Girls' Button-Front Chambray Shirtdress
J. Crew
Girls' Button-Front Chambray Shirtdress

The head-to-toe denim trend isn't just for grown-ups — this chambray shirtdress is stylish for any age.

$75$51
WITH CODE SHOPKIDS
Girls' Fabric Headband
Girls' Fabric Headband
J. Crew
Girls' Fabric Headband

Make any outfit a little more fun with a colorful patterned headband.

$25$24
WITH CODE SHOPKIDS
Girls' Glitter "Tout Va Bien" Graphic T-Shirt
Girls' Glitter "Tout Va Bien" Graphic T-Shirt
J. Crew
Girls' Glitter "Tout Va Bien" Graphic T-Shirt

A fun, glittery graphic tee makes getting ready a breeze.

$30$21
WITH CODE SHOPKIDS
Girls' Rigid Mom-Fit Jean
Girls' Rigid Mom-Fit Jean
J. Crew
Girls' Rigid Mom-Fit Jean

Every wardrobe needs a good pair of jeans, and this "mom-fit" pair is just the right amount of baggy.

$70$47
WITH CODE SHOPKIDS
Girls' Puff-Sleeve Pointelle T-Shirt
Girls' Puff-Sleeve Pointelle T-Shirt
J. Crew
Girls' Puff-Sleeve Pointelle T-Shirt

Available in seven bright and neutral colors, this simple tee is taken to the next level with a pointelle knit and bow detail.

$35$25
WITH CODE SHOPKIDS

Shop J. Crew Boys' Back-to-School Deals

Kids' Half-Zip Cotton Pullover
Kids' Half-Zip Cotton Pullover
J. Crew
Kids' Half-Zip Cotton Pullover

Keep them cozy this fall with a snuggly cotton pullover sweatshirt.

$55$35
WITH CODE SHOPKIDS
Boys' Chino Dock Pant
Boys' Chino Dock Pant
J. Crew
Boys' Chino Dock Pant

These pants are the perfect compromise between comfy and dressy thanks to an elastic drawstring waist.

$60$33
WITH CODE SHOPKIDS
Kids' Long-Sleeve Garment-Dyed Henley
Kids' Long-Sleeve Garment-Dyed Henley
J. Crew
Kids' Long-Sleeve Garment-Dyed Henley

A classic henley will never go out of style.

$33$23
WITH CODE SHOPKIDS
Kids' Suede MacAlister Boots
Kids' Suede MacAlister Boots
J. Crew
Kids' Suede MacAlister Boots

"My son absolutely loves the McCalister boot!" raved one reviewer. "He has them in three colors! I will continue to buy them for him as he grows...these boots look great with almost EVERYTHING!"

$108$76
WITH CODE SHOPKIDS
Boys' Short-Sleeve Button-Down
Boys' Short-Sleeve Button-Down
J. Crew
Boys' Short-Sleeve Button-Down

A crisp cotton button-down that goes with everything in his wardrobe.

$37$23
WITH CODE SHOPKIDS
Boys' Colorblock Backpack
Boys' Colorblock Backpack
J. Crew
Boys' Colorblock Backpack

This backpack has so many handy pockets — plus a water bottle pocket and laptop sleeve — to fit everything he needs for the day.

$80$52
WITH CODE SHOPKIDS
Boys' Short-Sleeve Active Polo Shirt
Boys' Short-Sleeve Active Polo Shirt
J. Crew
Boys' Short-Sleeve Active Polo Shirt

Made from a sweat-wicking performance fabric, this polo is equal parts classy and comfy.

$43$24
WITH CODE SHOPKIDS

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything You Need for Heading Back to School

The 15 Best Back-to-School Clothes Sales for Students of All Ages

Coach’s Back-to-School Styles Are Here: Shop New Styles for Fall

The Best Back-to-School Apple Deals: Save On MacBooks, AirPods, iPads

Get 25% Off The Best Back-to-School Backpacks from Under Armour

The Best Back-to-School MacBook Deals You Can Find on Amazon Right Now

The Best Back-to-School Shoe Deals for Boys