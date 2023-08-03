August is finally here, which marks the unofficial start of back-to-school season. Between restocking classroom supplies, investing in a new backpack and updating your kid's wardrobe with fall clothing, all that shopping can add up quickly — so it's important to take advantage of the many back-to-school sales happening right now.

Through Saturday, August 5, J. Crew is hosting a major back-to-school sale with 30% off boys' and girls' clothing when you use the code SHOPKIDS at checkout.

Shop J. Crew Kids' Sale

J. Crew is known for its preppy aesthetic, vibrant colors and high-quality basics, and its kids' section is full of everything we've come to love about the brand. During the back-to-school sale, you can stock up on fall clothing such as cozy long-sleeve tees, classic blue jeans and cozy sweatshirts, but the brand is also offering deals on more elevated pieces for your kids' wardrobe. Some of our favorites include a pleated chino skirt, crisp white button-up and slick suede boots.

Below, we've rounded up some of the best kids' clothing items to shop from the J. Crew sale. For even more deals, be sure to check out our back-to-school 2023 shopping guide.

Shop J. Crew Girls' Back-to-School Deals

Shop J. Crew Boys' Back-to-School Deals

Kids' Suede MacAlister Boots J. Crew Kids' Suede MacAlister Boots "My son absolutely loves the McCalister boot!" raved one reviewer. "He has them in three colors! I will continue to buy them for him as he grows...these boots look great with almost EVERYTHING!" $108 $76 WITH CODE SHOPKIDS Shop Now

Boys' Colorblock Backpack J. Crew Boys' Colorblock Backpack This backpack has so many handy pockets — plus a water bottle pocket and laptop sleeve — to fit everything he needs for the day. $80 $52 WITH CODE SHOPKIDS Shop Now

