J.Crew Back-to-School Sale: Take 30% Off Our Favorite Fall Fashion Essentials for Girls and Boys
August is finally here, which marks the unofficial start of back-to-school season. Between restocking classroom supplies, investing in a new backpack and updating your kid's wardrobe with fall clothing, all that shopping can add up quickly — so it's important to take advantage of the many back-to-school sales happening right now.
Through Saturday, August 5, J. Crew is hosting a major back-to-school sale with 30% off boys' and girls' clothing when you use the code SHOPKIDS at checkout.
J. Crew is known for its preppy aesthetic, vibrant colors and high-quality basics, and its kids' section is full of everything we've come to love about the brand. During the back-to-school sale, you can stock up on fall clothing such as cozy long-sleeve tees, classic blue jeans and cozy sweatshirts, but the brand is also offering deals on more elevated pieces for your kids' wardrobe. Some of our favorites include a pleated chino skirt, crisp white button-up and slick suede boots.
Below, we've rounded up some of the best kids' clothing items to shop from the J. Crew sale. For even more deals, be sure to check out our back-to-school 2023 shopping guide.
Shop J. Crew Girls' Back-to-School Deals
Rock the preppy look this fall with a rugby striped long-sleeve, made of 100% cotton.
A sweet pleated skirt that she can wear well into fall with the addition of tights.
These ballet flats feature a Mary Jane strap that she can wear over or under her foot for two different looks.
The head-to-toe denim trend isn't just for grown-ups — this chambray shirtdress is stylish for any age.
Make any outfit a little more fun with a colorful patterned headband.
A fun, glittery graphic tee makes getting ready a breeze.
Every wardrobe needs a good pair of jeans, and this "mom-fit" pair is just the right amount of baggy.
Available in seven bright and neutral colors, this simple tee is taken to the next level with a pointelle knit and bow detail.
Shop J. Crew Boys' Back-to-School Deals
Keep them cozy this fall with a snuggly cotton pullover sweatshirt.
These pants are the perfect compromise between comfy and dressy thanks to an elastic drawstring waist.
A classic henley will never go out of style.
"My son absolutely loves the McCalister boot!" raved one reviewer. "He has them in three colors! I will continue to buy them for him as he grows...these boots look great with almost EVERYTHING!"
A crisp cotton button-down that goes with everything in his wardrobe.
This backpack has so many handy pockets — plus a water bottle pocket and laptop sleeve — to fit everything he needs for the day.
Made from a sweat-wicking performance fabric, this polo is equal parts classy and comfy.
