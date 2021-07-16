The school year is almost here -- and it's time to get shopping. After a year and a half of the coronavirus pandemic, students and parents alike can't wait to get back to a bit of normalcy, and that means new school supplies to start the year off right.

Whether you're looking for a new backpack to get you (or your child) from point A to point B, a pencil pouch to keep those writing utensils organized, or a total refresh on your supplies, there are great deals to make it happen. ET Style has rounded up the best school supplies across all age ranges, whether you're sending your child to school for the first time, or need a backpack with real utility to haul your supplies around.

The HotStyle TRENDYMAX Galaxy Backpack is sure to make an impact, and at just $25, it'll do it without breaking the bank. The Herschel Classic Backpack offers timeless style in trendy colors, while the The North Face Recon School Laptop Backpack has room for everything -- even bulky textbooks.

Check out our picks of the best backpacks, pencil pouches and lunch boxes below.

BACKPACKS

Herschel Classic Backpack Amazon Herschel Classic Backpack A timeless backpack in a trendy color. This bag also features contoured shoulder straps and breathable air mesh back padding. $45 Buy Now

PENCIL POUCHES

Qianshan Pencil Case Amazon Qianshan Pencil Case Store up to 202 colored pencils or 136 gel pen markers in this case with elastic slots to keep you organized. $29 Buy Now

KALIDI Pencil Case Amazon KALIDI Pencil Case The main zippered compartment has space for 30-40 pens, and the metal ring on the front is a perfect place for cute keychains. $6 Buy Now

LUNCH BOXES

