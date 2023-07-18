Best Back to School Supplies Under $100: Planners, Laptops, Headphones and More
As we enjoy our fun in the sun this summer, the fall semester is right around the corner. That means that whether you're a parent shopping for your grade school-age child or a college student getting ready to head back to campus, it's time to look forward to back-to-school shopping.
These days, your everyday No. 2 pencils and plain folders in primary colors aren't going to cut it. Now there are nearly endless options, allowing you to choose school supplies that match your personal style. These more personalized school supplies don't even have to be expensive: Some of the best options can be purchased for under $100. Whether you need a new, top-of-the-line backpack to tote around all your books or a pair of noise-canceling headphones to improve your study habits, there are great products at good prices out there for you.
From pencil cases and tech that will make your school days easier to the most adorable school supplies, we've rounded up the best finds around the web that are all under $100. Get ready to mark off items on your back-to-school checklist by shopping our picks below.
Best School Supplies Under $100
Knock out everything on your school supply list in one go with this box filled with everything your child may need. It includes a pencil box, Crayola markers and crayons, colored pencils, Elmer's glue sticks, erasers, a ruler, composition books and more.
You can really stay organized with this planner that lets you schedule by the hour each day.
Doing homework and taking notes is more enticing when you have a super cute mechanical pencil set.
Keep your class assignments and notes separate with these pretty folders from Rifle Paper Co.
If your kiddo loved The Super Mario Bros. movie, they will adore using items from this Mario Stationary Set at school. The set includes a notepad, pencils, a pencil sharpener, a calculator and more.
Not only will you have great, comprehensive notes when using these pastel highlighters, but you'll also bring a fun pop of color to the page.
Keep your locker more streamlined with this magnetic organization set.
Complete with pencils, paper clips, push pins, binder clips, magnets and more, this tackle box from Rifle Paper Co. has everything you need to organize your desk and better keep on top of school work.
Color coordinate your notes with these gel pens from Paper Mate that smoothly glide across the page.
With weekly planning pages, monthly overviews, spaces to track your deadlines and more, you'll have the most organized school year yet when using this Papier academic planner.
Study from the couch or bed on this bamboo lap desk from Wayfair. One side of the surface can be raised and has ventilation cut-outs to help keep the laptop cool. It also comes with a small side drawer.
Best Backpacks and Pencil Cases Under $100
Future professional gamers will love this video game-inspired backpack and lunchbox bundle.
You don't even need to like avocados to enjoy this adorable avocado-shaped pencil case.
Normally over $100, right now this vibrant tie-dye backpack and lunchbox bundle is on sale for $65.
You're sure to get compliments on this pink floral backpack from LoveShackFancy.
This travel laptop backpack has multiple pockets and a special large laptop compartment to make traveling to and from campus with all your tech easier. It contains multiple hidden anti-theft pockets and has a luggage strap for added convenience. It also features a built-in USB port on the outside of the bag, so you can plug in anywhere, even on the go.
For those that like cute, kitschy items, you won't want to miss this set of milk cartoon pencil cases and carrot-shaped pens. Since it's a set of three, you can gift them to friends for matching pencil pouches.
We're all guilty of gaining and losing pencils throughout the school year. Expand or collapse this pencil case — which comes in a variety of colors — as needed.
Not only is this backpack stylish and large enough to fit your laptop and books, it also has a USB charging port to keep your laptop and phone charged.
Best Tech and Electronics Under $100
Keep up on your class notes when using your iPad by connecting a wireless keyboard that allows you to write faster.
With this refurbished Chromebook from Samsung, you'll be able to type notes, craft essays and research to your heart's content.
Get up to 40 hours of non-stop playtime in wireless active noise cancellation mode using these Soundcore by Anker Life headphones. That's a lot of study time without any distractions.
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet allows for on-the-go and at-home web browsing and entertainment. Keep up on school emails, track your assignments and download apps to help you study.
Here's another refurbished Chromebook option that won't break the bank. Nearly 50% off, this laptop even has a camera and microphone for virtual classes.
Don't be tardy. Make sure you're ready to get out the door and to school on time by using this charging pad that allows you to charge multiple devices at once, including an iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch.
