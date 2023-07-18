As we enjoy our fun in the sun this summer, the fall semester is right around the corner. That means that whether you're a parent shopping for your grade school-age child or a college student getting ready to head back to campus, it's time to look forward to back-to-school shopping.

These days, your everyday No. 2 pencils and plain folders in primary colors aren't going to cut it. Now there are nearly endless options, allowing you to choose school supplies that match your personal style. These more personalized school supplies don't even have to be expensive: Some of the best options can be purchased for under $100. Whether you need a new, top-of-the-line backpack to tote around all your books or a pair of noise-canceling headphones to improve your study habits, there are great products at good prices out there for you.

From pencil cases and tech that will make your school days easier to the most adorable school supplies, we've rounded up the best finds around the web that are all under $100. Get ready to mark off items on your back-to-school checklist by shopping our picks below.

Best School Supplies Under $100

Wade Logan Mccullar Laptop Tray Wayfair Wade Logan Mccullar Laptop Tray Study from the couch or bed on this bamboo lap desk from Wayfair. One side of the surface can be raised and has ventilation cut-outs to help keep the laptop cool. It also comes with a small side drawer. $50 $34 Shop Now

Best Backpacks and Pencil Cases Under $100

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack Amazon Matein Travel Laptop Backpack This travel laptop backpack has multiple pockets and a special large laptop compartment to make traveling to and from campus with all your tech easier. It contains multiple hidden anti-theft pockets and has a luggage strap for added convenience. It also features a built-in USB port on the outside of the bag, so you can plug in anywhere, even on the go. $40 $24 Shop Now

Lovevook Laptop Backpack Amazon Lovevook Laptop Backpack Not only is this backpack stylish and large enough to fit your laptop and books, it also has a USB charging port to keep your laptop and phone charged. $60 $35 Shop Now

Best Tech and Electronics Under $100

