Even though it feels like summer just started, back-to-school season is coming up sooner than you think. With school supplies, clothing and the latest technology, chances are your back-to-school shopping list is pretty long! But with all the shopping fanfare, make sure to prioritize the thing that will keep all the other supplies together: the perfect backpack.

This fall, whether you are heading back to school yourself or shopping for your child, a reliable, comfortable and convenient backpack is a must-have to carry all your school essentials. Some of our favorite backpacks for the 2023-2024 school year include a simple, lightweight classic from JanSport, a stylish leather bag from Coach and a sporty option from lululemon. No matter what you choose, our best backpack picks are sure to start the school year off on the right foot.

Ahead, shop backpacks for every age, need and style preference. And, be sure to check Amazon's Back to School deals to save big on must-have school supplies.

The Best Backpacks of 2023 for Grade School

Ban.Do Go-Go Backpack Ban.Do Ban.Do Go-Go Backpack This bold canvas everyday backpack is straightforward in its structure, but certainly not simple with its bright tie-dye design. The large main compartment can fit a 15-inch laptop and the bag features a front-zippered pocket and two side pockets. You can also pick up a Ban.Do lunch box featuring the same design. $50 $29 Shop Now

The Best Backpacks of 2023 for Teens

Fjallraven Kanken Amazon Fjallraven Kanken The Kanken Classic Backpack from Fjallraven is an ultra-popular choice for its versatile design and rainbow of color options. $77 Shop Now

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack Matein via Amazon Matein Travel Laptop Backpack This travel laptop backpack has multiple pockets and a special large laptop compartment to make traveling with all your tech a much smoother experience.

$40 $24 WITH COUPON Shop Now

The Best Backpacks of 2023 for Adults

Beis The Backpack Beis Beis The Backpack This backpack from Shay Mitchell's luggage line is equal parts practical and pretty with leather accents and an abundance of pockets. $88 Shop Now

Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack Dagne Dover Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack "This backpack had been at the top of my wishlist for the longest time, and I finally pulled the trigger and fell in love," wrote one happy reviewer. "I use it as combo work/gym bag and it fits everything inside. The separate laptop section is a game changer and the padded back is ultra comfy." $155-$215 Shop Now

