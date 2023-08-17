Style

12 Best Back-to-School Clothing Sales for Students, Parents and Teachers to Shop Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Back to School Clothes
Getty

'Tis the season for back-to-school shopping and sales are popping up everywhere. With steadily rising costs of living, saving money on clothes and school supplies is at the forefront of every parent’s mind this month. Whether you are starting your freshman year of college or your kid is gearing up for homeroom in elementary school, we’ve found all the best back-to-school clothing sales for students, parents and teachers to shop before the new semester begins.

While Target and Walmart traditionally hold the most anticipated back-to-school sales, brands like Adidas, Gap, Patagonia and J.Crew are steeply discounting a ton of clothes for kids and adults. Plus, be sure to check out the best back-to-school backpack deals to complete your look. 

Below, shop the best back-to-school clothing sales going on right now.

Abercrombie

Shop Abercrombie's End of Season Sale to save up to 30% to select styles for men and women, including best-selling denim. 

Shop Abercrombie

Adidas

Step into savings with Adidas' must-have styles up to 40% off for the year ahead.

Shop Adidas

J.Crew

Take 20-25% off women's wear-now styles at J.Crew, including cardigans, blazers, denim jackets, t-shirts and more.

Shop J.Crew

Gap

Gap is taking 60% off last-chance deals on dresses, jeans, sweaters and more back-to-school styles.

Shop Gap

Nordstrom Rack

Score up to 70% off denim from Free People, Madewell, Joe's and more. Plus save up to 70% on shoes from Vans, Hoka, Nike, Crocs and plenty more starting at just $9.

Shop Nordstrom Rack

Reebok

Use code BACKTOSCHOOL to get up to 50% off full price styles and 50% off sale items at Reebok.

Shop Reebok

Crocs

Rarely discounted styles are now 25% off at the Crocs sale. Save on clogs, fleece-lined Crocs, sandals and rain boots.

Crocs

Amazon

The best Amazon back-to-school deals include new clothes for kids and teens that make the grade. You can even save on school uniforms.

Shop Amazon

Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket

Levi's original jean jacket just gets better over time from natural wear through all seasons — available in standard and plus sizes.

$90$48
adidas Unisex-Child Grand Court Sneaker
adidas Unisex-Child Grand Court Sneaker
Amazon
adidas Unisex-Child Grand Court Sneaker

These classic Court sneakers are a stylish option at any age.

$50$24

Walmart

Whether you’re attending classes or teaching them, you’ll save with the best back-to-school fashion deals at Walmart.

Shop Walmart

lululemon

Comfy athleisure is perfect for long days of lectures and even longer nights of studying in the library. lululemon’s We Made Too Much section is full of great discounts on apparel right now.

Shop lululemon

Patagonia

The Patagonia Summer Sale is on now through August 22 and offering up to 50% off clothing for men, women and kids 

Shop Patagonia

Men's Long-Sleeved Line Logo Ridge Responsibili-Tee
Men's Long-Sleeved Line Logo Ridge Responsibili-Tee
Patagonia
Men's Long-Sleeved Line Logo Ridge Responsibili-Tee

A comfy long-sleeve is useful to have on hand year-round. The Long-Sleeved Line Logo Ridge Responsibili-Tee is made with 100% recycled fabric.

$55$27
Women's Re-Tool Fleece 1/2-Zip Pullover
Women's Re-Tool Fleece 1/2-Zip Pullover
Patagonia
Women's Re-Tool Fleece 1/2-Zip Pullover

Prepare for the new school year or all your cold-weather trekking adventures with this pullover fleece jacket by Patagonia.

$149$89

REI

Get up to 50% off top brands like HOKA, Columbia, The North Face and more at REI's sale. These back-to-school deals are especially great for anyone living in cities where winter temperatures can be brutally cold. 

Shop REI

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Back-to-School Apple Deals: Save On MacBooks, AirPods, iPads

The Best AirPods Deals: Save on AirPods for As Low As $99 Right Now

Get 25% Off The Best Back-to-School Backpacks from Under Armour

The Best Back-to-School MacBook Deals You Can Find on Amazon Right Now

Herschel Sale: Get 30% Off Their Classic Backpacks, Bags and More Now

lululemon Launches Back-to-School Collection for Fall 2023

The Best Back-to-School Shoe Deals for Boys

Shop the 12 Best Deals on Back-to-School Shoes for Girls