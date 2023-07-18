Shop

Refresh Your Closet at J.Crew's Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Must-Have Summer Dresses, Sandals, Swimsuits and More

By Amy Lee
J.Crew Spring Sale
J.Crew

J.Crew is one of the best places to get cool-casual everyday essentials for a great deal. To spruce up your summer wardrobe, J.Crew is giving shoppers extra savings on already discounted items. From preppy staples to leather goods, you can refresh your summer wardrobes with new arrivals including maxi dresses, swimsuits, denim and so much more. 

For a limited time, J.Crew is taking an extra 50% of select sale items when you use the code SHOPSALE. Whether you are searching for a chic one-piece swimsuit for your next getaway or looking for a lightweight summer dress to wear during warm weather, J.Crew's Sale has tons of options that will keep you looking stylish all season long.

J.Crew is a favorite among celebs and royals alike for its classic, versatile clothes and there are a lot of easy-breezy sale items to choose from. The sale includes standout items such as J.Crew's pleated shorts and its best-selling A-line midi dress that make the perfect additions to your outfit rotation. You'll want to act fast, because some popular items are already selling out in certain sizes.

Ahead, we've gathered the best deals to shop from J.Crew's sale.  

A-line midi dress in Liberty Poppy and Daisy fabric
A-line midi dress in Liberty® Poppy and Daisy fabric
J.Crew
A-line midi dress in Liberty Poppy and Daisy fabric

With a flattering neckline, fitted bodice, and soft, lightweight fabric, you'll want to live in this floaty dress.

$248$99
Fleur top in eyelet
Fleur top in eyelet
J.Crew
Fleur top in eyelet

This ruffled eyelet top is perfect for sunny days.

$128$40
Pleated capeside short in chambray
Pleated capeside short in chambray
J.Crew
Pleated capeside short in chambray

These pleated capeside shorts were designed to give you the exact amount of stretch and flexibility you need in your day-to-day life.

$90$36
Ruffle-trim stretch cotton poplin top in gingham
Ruffle-trim stretch cotton poplin top in gingham
J.Crew
Ruffle-trim stretch cotton poplin top in gingham

Gingham was practically made with summer in mind -- so there's no reason this shouldn't be in your warm-weather wardrobe.

$98$80
Side-slit soft gauze maxi skirt
Side-slit soft gauze maxi skirt
J.Crew
Side-slit soft gauze maxi skirt

This J.Crew maxi skirt makes for a great beach cover-up or pair it with its matching top. 

$90$58
Violeta made-in-Italy sandals with crystals
Violeta made-in-Italy sandals with crystals
J.Crew
Violeta made-in-Italy sandals with crystals

This season's all about tapping into metallic styles, which means this shimmery ivory color is essential to your summer sandal collection.

$248$70
Ruched femme swim dress
Ruched femme swim dress
J.Crew
Ruched femme swim dress

A one-piece swimsuit sure to fit every body type. Relax in comfort and style this summer.

$128$38
Relaxed-fit Crisp Cotton Poplin Shirt
Relaxed-fit crisp cotton poplin shirt
J.Crew
Relaxed-fit Crisp Cotton Poplin Shirt

Everyone needs a classic button-up in their wardrobe, and this option is made of a crisp cotton-blend poplin.

$98$70
Dylan block-heel sandals in suede
Dylan block-heel sandals in suede
J.Crew
Dylan block-heel sandals in suede

These are your new go-to heeled sandals for any summer outfit you want to give a little lift to. 

$228$183
9" Demi-Boot Crop Jean
9" Demi-Boot Crop Jean
J.Crew
9" Demi-Boot Crop Jean

Summer is the season for cropped jeans. Plus, they're great for showing off your shoes.

$128$100

