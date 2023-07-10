Shop

Step Up Your Activewear with 25% Off Shoes and Apparel at Adidas' Competing Prime Day Sale

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Adidas Running
Adidas

Prime Day is almost here, and Amazon isn't the only retailer coming in hot with massive deals. Adidas is currently having a huge sale on apparel and footwear, just in time for the peak summer season. Whether you actually enjoy running or just want to add a touch of streetwear style to your outfits, Adidas makes some of the most comfortable activewear and sneakers for everyone.

Now through Thursday, July 13, the Adidas sale is taking 25% off almost everything — yes, everything — with the code SCOREBIG. Iconic Adidas styles that rarely go on sale like Ultraboosts and Stan Smiths are now discounted, so don't wait to step into these summer savings.

Shop the Adidas Sale

Before Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow, you can save on Adidas shirts, workout shorts, running shoes, and more comfortable activewear to get moving. Now is a great chance to snag some summer staples at a discount like Adidas Stan Smith shoes that have been a staple of the brand for 50 years. With all the comfort of an athletic sneaker while pairing with everything from tracksuits to jeans and even dresses, it's no wonder why the Stan Smith is timeless.

Below, hurry to shop our favorite finds from Adidas' rival Prime Day sale before it's too late. 

Best Adidas Deals on Women's Clothing

Yoga Studio High Waist Leggings and Sports Bra
Yoga Studio High Waist Leggings and Sports Bra
Adidas
Yoga Studio High Waist Leggings and Sports Bra

This yoga active set is designed for the flexibility and movement needed for your practice.

$95$38
$55$44
All Szn Fleece Boyfriend Hoodie
All Szn Fleece Boyfriend Hoodie
Adidas
All Szn Fleece Boyfriend Hoodie

You can never go wrong with an oversized hoodie. Available now in 14 colors, including this pink strata shade.

$65$33
Techfit Colorblock Crop Tank Top
Techfit Colorblock Crop Tank Top
Adidas
Techfit Colorblock Crop Tank Top

Perfect for summer workouts, this breathable tank has technology that will keep you dry and room while maintaining airflow.

$40$20
Optime Training 7/8 Leggings
Optime Training 7/8 Leggings
Adidas
Optime Training 7/8 Leggings

Move freely with the high-rise, stay-put waistband that keeps your leggings in place.

$55$33
Lounge Terry Loop Shorts
Lounge Terry Loop Shorts
Adidas
Lounge Terry Loop Shorts

Comfy, light, and perfect for summer lounging.

$40$32

Best Adidas Deals on Men's Clothing

Train Icons 3 Bar Logo Training Tee
Train Icons 3 Bar Logo Training Tee
Adidas
Train Icons 3 Bar Logo Training Tee

Summertime is for bright and bold colors. Stand out in this classic tee from adidas.

$55$28
Textured Stripe Polo Shirt
Textured Stripe Polo Shirt
Adidas
Textured Stripe Polo Shirt

Upgrade your casual tees with this polo, available in 4 colors.

$65$39
Quarter-Zip Pullover
Quarter-Zip Pullover
Adidas
Quarter-Zip Pullover

Playing golf this summer? Throw this on for chilly mornings or brisk nights.

$65$33
Aeroready Designed to Move FeelReady Sports Tee
Aeroready Designed to Move FeelReady Sports Tee
Adidas
Aeroready Designed to Move FeelReady Sports Tee

Stock up on this lightweight wardrobe basic.

$25$20

Best Adidas Deals Men's Shoes

NMD_R1 Primeblue Shoes
NMD_R1 Primeblue Shoes
Adidas
NMD_R1 Primeblue Shoes

Made with Primeblue, a high-performance material made with recycled ocean plastic, these running sneakers feature a stretchy knit upper and Boost cushioning.

$150$113
Men's Stan Smith Shoes
Men's Stan Smith Shoes
Adidas
Men's Stan Smith Shoes

One of adidas' most popular styles, the Stan Smith is a classic for a reason — now made with recycled materials.

$100$75
Znchill LIGHTMOTION+ Shoes
ZNCHILL LIGHTMOTION+ SHOES
Adidas
Znchill LIGHTMOTION+ Shoes

Get comfy with these kicks that include a LIGHTMOTION midsole.

$120$54
Ultrabounce Running Shoes
Ultrabounce Running Shoes
Adidas
Ultrabounce Running Shoes

Level up your training with these ultra-comfy, lightweight sneakers.

$80$72
Court Revival Shoes
Court Revival Shoes
Adidas
Court Revival Shoes

Time to upgrade your casual footwear? Style any outfit with these crisp, white shoes from adidas.

$95$48
X_PlrBOOST Shoes
X_PLRBOOST SHOES
Adidas
X_PlrBOOST Shoes

Made in part with recycled materials, these energy boosting sneaks are comfy and stylish.

$160$112
Terrex Swift R3 Gore-Tex Hiking Shoes
Terrex Swift R3 Gore-Tex Hiking Shoes
Adidas
Terrex Swift R3 Gore-Tex Hiking Shoes

Lace up these waterproof hiking shoes for your next adventure.

$180$99

Best Adidas Deals on Women's Shoes

Women's Stan Smith Shoes
Women's Stan Smith Shoes
Adidas
Women's Stan Smith Shoes

Everyone needs a classic pair of white sneakers for spring, and you can't go wrong with Stan Smiths.

$100$75
Forum Low Shoes
Forum Low Shoes
Adidas
Forum Low Shoes

Since the 1980s, the Forum sneaker has been a staple style from Adidas thanks to their polished look.

$110$83
Runfalcon 2.0 Shoes
Runfalcon 2.0 Shoes
Adidas
Runfalcon 2.0 Shoes

Day-to-day athletic sneakers for someone who is always on the move.

$60$48
Terrex Speed Ultra Trail Running Shoe
Terrex Speed Ultra Trail Running Shoe
Adidas
Terrex Speed Ultra Trail Running Shoe

Feel safe and secure while running on rough landscapes this summer.

$160$80
Nmd_V3 Shoes
Nmd_V3 Shoes
Adidas
Nmd_V3 Shoes

Save on the shoes that bring a futuristic style to the present day.

$170$68
Racer TR21 Shoes
Racer TR21 Shoes
Adidas
Racer TR21 Shoes

Move with style in these comfortable sneakers for an everyday look.

$75$42
Pureboost 22 Running Shoes
Pureboost 22 Running Shoes
Adidas
Pureboost 22 Running Shoes

Designed for short runs, these training sneakers are designed to energize with every step.

$140$63

