Prime Day is almost here, and Amazon isn't the only retailer coming in hot with massive deals. Adidas is currently having a huge sale on apparel and footwear, just in time for the peak summer season. Whether you actually enjoy running or just want to add a touch of streetwear style to your outfits, Adidas makes some of the most comfortable activewear and sneakers for everyone.

Now through Thursday, July 13, the Adidas sale is taking 25% off almost everything — yes, everything — with the code SCOREBIG. Iconic Adidas styles that rarely go on sale like Ultraboosts and Stan Smiths are now discounted, so don't wait to step into these summer savings.

Shop the Adidas Sale

Before Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow, you can save on Adidas shirts, workout shorts, running shoes, and more comfortable activewear to get moving. Now is a great chance to snag some summer staples at a discount like Adidas Stan Smith shoes that have been a staple of the brand for 50 years. With all the comfort of an athletic sneaker while pairing with everything from tracksuits to jeans and even dresses, it's no wonder why the Stan Smith is timeless.

Below, hurry to shop our favorite finds from Adidas' rival Prime Day sale before it's too late.

Best Adidas Deals on Women's Clothing

Best Adidas Deals on Men's Clothing

Best Adidas Deals Men's Shoes

NMD_R1 Primeblue Shoes Adidas NMD_R1 Primeblue Shoes Made with Primeblue, a high-performance material made with recycled ocean plastic, these running sneakers feature a stretchy knit upper and Boost cushioning. $150 $113 Shop Now

X_PlrBOOST Shoes Adidas X_PlrBOOST Shoes Made in part with recycled materials, these energy boosting sneaks are comfy and stylish. $160 $112 Shop Now

Best Adidas Deals on Women's Shoes

Forum Low Shoes Adidas Forum Low Shoes Since the 1980s, the Forum sneaker has been a staple style from Adidas thanks to their polished look. $110 $83 Shop Now

Nmd_V3 Shoes Adidas Nmd_V3 Shoes Save on the shoes that bring a futuristic style to the present day. $170 $68 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Adidas Golf Apparel and Shoes for Men Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

Save Up to 50% On Celeb-Loved Leggings at Girlfriend Collective's Sale

The Best Early Prime Day Fitness Deals Available to Shop at Amazon Now

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Skincare and Beauty Products

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Sneaker Deals for Men

The Best Amazon Sneaker Deals for Women: Shop Superga, Adidas and More

Skechers Sneakers Are Majorly On Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Sandals for Summer

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Stylish Summer Dresses