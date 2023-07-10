Step Up Your Activewear with 25% Off Shoes and Apparel at Adidas' Competing Prime Day Sale
Prime Day is almost here, and Amazon isn't the only retailer coming in hot with massive deals. Adidas is currently having a huge sale on apparel and footwear, just in time for the peak summer season. Whether you actually enjoy running or just want to add a touch of streetwear style to your outfits, Adidas makes some of the most comfortable activewear and sneakers for everyone.
Now through Thursday, July 13, the Adidas sale is taking 25% off almost everything — yes, everything — with the code SCOREBIG. Iconic Adidas styles that rarely go on sale like Ultraboosts and Stan Smiths are now discounted, so don't wait to step into these summer savings.
Before Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow, you can save on Adidas shirts, workout shorts, running shoes, and more comfortable activewear to get moving. Now is a great chance to snag some summer staples at a discount like Adidas Stan Smith shoes that have been a staple of the brand for 50 years. With all the comfort of an athletic sneaker while pairing with everything from tracksuits to jeans and even dresses, it's no wonder why the Stan Smith is timeless.
Below, hurry to shop our favorite finds from Adidas' rival Prime Day sale before it's too late.
Best Adidas Deals on Women's Clothing
This yoga active set is designed for the flexibility and movement needed for your practice.
You can never go wrong with an oversized hoodie. Available now in 14 colors, including this pink strata shade.
Perfect for summer workouts, this breathable tank has technology that will keep you dry and room while maintaining airflow.
Move freely with the high-rise, stay-put waistband that keeps your leggings in place.
Comfy, light, and perfect for summer lounging.
Best Adidas Deals on Men's Clothing
Summertime is for bright and bold colors. Stand out in this classic tee from adidas.
Upgrade your casual tees with this polo, available in 4 colors.
Playing golf this summer? Throw this on for chilly mornings or brisk nights.
Stock up on this lightweight wardrobe basic.
Best Adidas Deals Men's Shoes
Made with Primeblue, a high-performance material made with recycled ocean plastic, these running sneakers feature a stretchy knit upper and Boost cushioning.
One of adidas' most popular styles, the Stan Smith is a classic for a reason — now made with recycled materials.
Get comfy with these kicks that include a LIGHTMOTION midsole.
Level up your training with these ultra-comfy, lightweight sneakers.
Time to upgrade your casual footwear? Style any outfit with these crisp, white shoes from adidas.
Made in part with recycled materials, these energy boosting sneaks are comfy and stylish.
Lace up these waterproof hiking shoes for your next adventure.
Best Adidas Deals on Women's Shoes
Everyone needs a classic pair of white sneakers for spring, and you can't go wrong with Stan Smiths.
Since the 1980s, the Forum sneaker has been a staple style from Adidas thanks to their polished look.
Day-to-day athletic sneakers for someone who is always on the move.
Feel safe and secure while running on rough landscapes this summer.
Save on the shoes that bring a futuristic style to the present day.
Move with style in these comfortable sneakers for an everyday look.
Designed for short runs, these training sneakers are designed to energize with every step.
