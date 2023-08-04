Sustainable, celebrity-approved sneaker brand Cariuma is always finding new ways to reimagine its classic styles, from a collaboration with the Van Gogh Museum to dreamy floral patterns and even pint-sized versions of its shoes for children. Just in time for us to start thinking about our fall wardrobes, Cariuma launched its wildly popular sneakers in a bold leopard print.

Shop the Leopard Sneakers

While you might associate animal print with relics of the '00s, Cariuma offers a modern take on leopard thanks to the brand's understated sneaker silhouettes. We like to think of leopard print as a versatile neutral that easily pairs with jeans, dresses, slacks and everything in between.

The collection includes five of Cariuma's best selling styles: the classic OCA Low, luxe leather Salvas, 100% vegan Naioca and supportive OCA High in the new leopard print. Ranging from $89-$129 and men's and women's sizes 5-13, these shoes are a fun addition to anyone's fall wardrobe.

Based on what we've seen with past launches, this Cariuma drop will definitely go fast. Whether you're headed back to school or just ready to pounce on one of fall's hottest trends, shop Cariuma's new collection of leopard sneakers while they're still in stock.

Ashton Kutcher, Pete Davidson and Helen Mirren are just a few of the internet-famous brand's fans, and with good reason. Cariuma's simple kicks — inspired by the laid-back skater aesthetic — are sustainably made from responsibly-sourced raw materials such as organic cotton, bamboo, natural rubber and cork. The brand also contributes to reforestation efforts in its founders' native Brazil.

RELATED CONTENT:

Celeb-Approved Cariuma Shoes Launches First-Ever Kids' Collection

Pre-Order the Cariuma x Van Gogh Sneakers Before They Sell Out Again

Ashton Kutcher Wore the Celeb-Loved Sneakers That Are Less Than $80

Save Up to 70% On Back-to-School Shoes from Allbirds This Weekend

The Best White Sneakers for Women to Wear Before Labor Day

The 'It Girl' Adidas Sneakers We're Shopping for Fall 2023

The 15 Best Amazon Sneaker Deals for Women