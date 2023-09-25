Worn by stars like Pete Davidson, Ashton Kutcher, Helen Mirren and Jon Hamm, the comfortable sneaker brand Cariuma is beloved by many. In July, Cariuma and the Van Gogh Museum released a collaboration celebrating the spirit of Van Gogh and it absolutely flew off the shelves — selling out in just three days. Now, just in time for a fall footwear refresh, all four artist-inspired shoes in the Cariuma x Van Gogh collection are back in stock.

Shop Cariuma x Van Gogh

In honor of the Van Gogh Museum's 50th anniversary, Cariuma gave the fan-favorite Oca Low and Salvas styles a new look with hand-painted blooms inspired by the legendary artist. Designed to celebrate “the beauty of nature,” the collaboration "display the immense beauty of our home, reminding us to look around and implement daily decisions centered around nourishing and protecting our natural world," explains Cariuma.

If you're unfamiliar with Cariuma, the brand specializes in sustainable sneakers made from organic cotton, recycled nylon rubber, bamboo, sugarcane, cork, and mamona oil. Below, shop all the styles from the Cariuma and Van Gogh Museum collaboration expected to be shipped no later than December 18. Act quickly though, as history has taught us this Cariuma restock is bound to sell out fast.

