Cariuma, a celebrity-approved and sustainable shoe brand, has dropped the Pantone Summer collection with three new seasonal shades. Just in time to get ready for the sweltering summer heat, our readers' favorite Cariuma OCA Low got a fun makeover for the upcoming season. This style is a best seller, racking up thousands-long waitlists, and you’ll want to add them to your summer sneaker lineup before they sell out.

Shop Cariuma + Pantone

The perfect summer palette for your feet, the versatile OCA Low now comes in Capri Blue, Peach, and Fuschia . Worn by Ashton Kutcher, Helen Mirren, and Pete Davidson, these kicks are both breathable and lightweight. Even better, Cariuma produces all of its shoes sustainably with raw and natural materials, organic cotton, and recycled nylon and plastics, so you're also doing a solid for the environment.

Evoking the colors nature, the new Pantone hues are meant to capture the essence of farm fresh peaches, crystal turquoise waters, and bougainvilleas in full bloom. The supportive, timeless low-top sneakers have a classic silhouette that can be worn with just about any outfit from jeans to your favorite summer dress.

The colors might be fresh, but the design of the summery OCA sneaker is all the same. The sneakers' Mamona oil bio-based cork insert molds to the shape of your feet for an ultra-comfortable fit, even when you’re standing for long hours. Fans of Cariuma have dubbed the OCA Low the “most comfortable shoe” they have ever worn.

Cariuma has its own Reforestation Program, too. For every pair of sneakers you purchase, the brand will plant two trees in the Brazilian rainforest. Shop the OCA Low in new Pantone colors before they sell out.

Shop Cariuma

