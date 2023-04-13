Cariuma is a brand that's always on a mission to make stylish shoes that are not only comfortable, but they're also good for the environment. The brand that celebs like Helen Mirren, Pete Davidson and Ashton Kutcher can’t stop wearing now has an easy slip-on sneaker that doubles as a durable skate shoe. Cariuma launched the highly-requested Slip-On vegan sneaker for spring.

Fans of Cariuma's long-lasting lace-up sneaker designs have been waiting for a shoe that they can just slip on — and Cariuma delivered. Built with a fully-stitched outsole for durability, the 100% vegan Cariuma Slip-On Sneakers are built to last. Plus, the bottom of each shoe is slip-resistant with a unique design for shock absorption and grip.

Shop Cariuma Women's Slip-On

Shop Cariuma Men's Slip-On

Not only does the new style look good with its classic California-inspired style, but you can also feel good about wearing them, too. The sneakers are made from organic cotton with an ethically-sourced natural rubber sole that prioritizes sustainable practices.

Because of their sturdy but comfortable design, Cariuma's Slip-Ons are designed to keep up with the needs of professional skateboarders, but you don't need to be a skater to step out in these. They're perfect for days where you need to quickly slip on shoes to run errands, walk your dog, or meet up with a friend in the park. The new Cariuma slip-on shoes come in 5 different colors for effortless, versatile style in both men's and women's sizes.

For even more Cariuma sneakers to add to your rotation, check out some of our favorite shoe styles below.

