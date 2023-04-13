Shopping

Ashton Kutcher and Helen Mirren’s Favorite Sneaker Brand Just Launched the Perfect Everyday Shoe

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Cariuma Slip-On
Cariuma

Cariuma is a brand that's always on a mission to make stylish shoes that are not only comfortable, but they're also good for the environment. The brand that celebs like Helen MirrenPete Davidson and Ashton Kutcher can’t stop wearing now has an easy slip-on sneaker that doubles as a durable skate shoe. Cariuma launched the highly-requested Slip-On vegan sneaker for spring. 

Fans of Cariuma's long-lasting lace-up sneaker designs have been waiting for a shoe that they can just slip on — and Cariuma delivered. Built with a fully-stitched outsole for durability, the 100% vegan Cariuma Slip-On Sneakers are built to last. Plus, the bottom of each shoe is slip-resistant with a unique design for shock absorption and grip. 

Shop Cariuma Women's Slip-On

Shop Cariuma Men's Slip-On

Not only does the new style look good with its classic California-inspired style, but you can also feel good about wearing them, too. The sneakers are made from organic cotton with an ethically-sourced natural rubber sole that prioritizes sustainable practices.

Women's Slip-On Off-White Canvas
Off-White Canvas
Cariuma
Women's Slip-On Off-White Canvas

Because everyone needs a classic pair of white sneakers for spring and summer.

$79
Men's Slip-On Green Canvas
Men's Green Canvas
Cariuma
Men's Slip-On Green Canvas

Add a pop of color to your look with these lucky green slip-ons.

$79

Because of their sturdy but comfortable design, Cariuma's Slip-Ons are designed to keep up with the needs of professional skateboarders, but you don't need to be a skater to step out in these. They're perfect for days where you need to quickly slip on shoes to run errands, walk your dog, or meet up with a friend in the park. The new Cariuma slip-on shoes come in 5 different colors for effortless, versatile style in both men's and women's sizes.

For even more Cariuma sneakers to add to your rotation, check out some of our favorite shoe styles below.

OCA Low Pantone Withered Rose Canvas
cariuma
Cariuma
OCA Low Pantone Withered Rose Canvas

Spring colors don't get much sweeter than this light rose. 

$89
Slip-On Skate Pro in White Vintage/Black
Men's Slip-On Skate Pro in White Vintage/Black
Cariuma
Slip-On Skate Pro in White Vintage/Black

Designed to be long-lasting, these sneaks will keep up with all your hobbies, work and other activities. 

$85
Valley Pro Camel/Ivory
Valley Pro Camel/Ivory
Cariuma
Valley Pro Camel/Ivory

This 100% vegan pro skate shoe is made with stylish faux suede.

$89
OCA High Off-White Canvas
Off-White Canvas
Cariuma
OCA High Off-White Canvas

Take your style to new heights with a pair of high-top sneakers.

$98
OCA Low Pantone French Oak Canvas
Cariuma OCA Low Pantone French Oak Canvas
Cariuma
OCA Low Pantone French Oak Canvas

The neutral palette means these shoes will go with just about anything in your closet. 

$89
OCA Low Pantone Off-White/Viva Magenta
Cariuma OCA Low Pantone Off-White/Viva Magenta
Cariuma
OCA Low Pantone Off-White/Viva Magenta

Shop the Helen Mirren-loved style with pops of Viva Magenta, Pantone's color of the year.

$89
OCA High All Black Canvas
cariuma
Cariuma
OCA High All Black Canvas

Looking for a high-top sneaker that goes with everything? Search no more. 

$98
Slip-On Skate Pro in Rose/Ivory
Women's slip-on skate pro sneakers
Cariuma
Slip-On Skate Pro in Rose/Ivory

They're the perfect shoes to slip-on before you run a quick errand.

$85

