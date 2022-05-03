If you're looking for the new "it" sneaker for summer, it's time to meet Cariuma. The 100% vegan sneaker brand has been spotted on everyone, like Pete Davidson, Noah Centineo, Jon Hamm and Helen Mirren, proving that the classically cool kicks are versatile enough to fit anyone's style.

In preparation for summer, Cariuma has collaborated with color giant Pantone to release the popular OCA Low lace-up sneakers in two new, limited-edition colorways to celebrate the sunny optimism of the warmer months. The new colors, poetically named Greenbriar and Cornsilk, are easy on the eyes, filled with sunshine and consciously crafted for warmer days ahead. And like all Cariuma shoes, for each pair you buy, two trees will be planted in the Brazilian rainforest.

Cariuma's message is simple: create comfortable and stylish sneakers that put the environment first. Utilizing "better-for-the-earth" materials like GOT-certified cotton canvas and ethically tapped rubber for their OCA soles, it's no wonder they've developed an instant fanbase of celebrities. In fact, the shoe brand has become so popular that their OCA Low style has reached a 61,000-person waitlist. As one reviewer raved, "They don't need a break-in period, they're comfy from the start!" The vegan insole provides cushioned support, plus the durable canvas exterior is airy and lightweight, which makes the shoe ideal for the summer months.

Lucky for us, Cariuma keeps dropping more styles we can't get enough of, including the release of three spring colors for the supermodel-approved OCA Low sneakers. The highly coveted kicks worn by Dame Helen Mirren at Cannes Film Festival and Nina Agdal are also available in Bright Pink, Violet, and Tangerine Canvas for only $79.

Shop the internet-famous sustainable sneakers in all three colors below.

Check out more Cariuma shoes in summer-friendly hues below:

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Stylish Summer Wedding Guest Dresses to Shop This Season

UGG's New Puffy Sandals Are About to Be The 'It-Girl' Shoe This Summer

Frankies Bikinis Sale: Save on the Celeb-Favorite Swimwear for Summer

Stock Up On Supergoop Sunscreen While It’s On Sale for 20% Off

Lady Gaga's Tennis Style Is A Grand Slam for Summer: Get the Look

The 19 Best Swimsuits of 2022 to Shop Before Summer Arrives

All Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon for Spring and Summer 2022