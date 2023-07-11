Just as much as we love discovering the hidden gems of affordable fashion, so does Emily Ratajkowski, along with Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber. Well, these celebs may have found one of the best ones yet — and it's on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day.

JW PEI is the affordable fashion brand behind the super sleek and undeniably cool purses that have become a closet staple for both celebs and TikTok users alike. Just in time for the new season, you can get a deal on the popular JW PEI Gabbi Bag in new bright colors that make the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe.

Almost all 38 colors of the chic and affordable style are on sale at Amazon right now — including EmRata's, Fox's and Hadid's favorites. Not an Amazon Prime member? Let us help you fix that. Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days, including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Shop JW PEI Prime Day Deals

If you aren't familiar with JW PEI, it's time to get acquainted. Not only is the brand focused on sustainable vegan materials and uses certified fabric made from recycled plastic bottles to make the stylish bags, but their selection also includes a handful of options that'll go with any outfit — regardless of how you define your personal style. In addition to Hadid and Ratajkowski, stars such as Hailey Bieber and Irina Shayk have carried JW PEI bags.

Below, shop even more of our favorite JW PEI styles on sale before Amazon Prime Day comes to an end on Wednesday, July 12.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

