Sales & Deals

Selena Gomez’s Favorite Body Cream Is a Winter Skin Savior — And It's On Sale for Cyber Monday

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Sol de Janeiro Cyber Monday Sale
Sol de Janeiro
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 1:33 PM PST, November 27, 2023

Save 20% on the viral Brazilian Bum Bum cream, body spray, and more at Sol De Janeiro's Cyber Monday Sale.

If you've been waiting to get your hands on Sol De Janeiro's viral Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, now's the time. The iconic body cream is 20% off during Sol de Janeiro's Cyber Monday Sale. Today, all of Sol De Janeiro's best-selling skin and body care products along with every irresistible fragrance are being discounted. 

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Sol de Janeiro

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

This TikTok beloved body cream helps deliver smooth, glowing skin all year long with a heavenly pistachio and salted caramel scent.

$48 $38

Shop Now

Brazilian Bum Bum Cream blew up on TikTok not only for its moisturizing prowess but its intoxicating scent — an indulgent blend of salted caramel, pistachio, and vanilla that smells downright edible. The thick, deeply hydrating body cream is said to smooth and tighten skin while hydrating with a blend of guarana extract, Brazil nut oil, acai oil and cupuaca butter, the Brazilian equivalent of shea butter. 

Not only has Bum Bum Cream been all over our TikTok feeds, but some of our favorite celebs swear by it. Selena GomezHailey Bieber and Hilary Duff have sung the body cream's praises—Duff told the New York Times that she was "obsessed" with Bum Bum Cream. Bieber had similar rave reviews, sharing with Refinery29 that the smell reminds her of being on the beach. It's no wonder that a tub of the stuff is sold every 14 seconds.

While Brazilian Bum Bum Cream may be Sol de Janeiro's bestselling product, it's certainly not the only one worth trying during Sol de Janeiro's Cyber Monday Sale.

Shop the Sol de Janeiro Sale

If you adore the cream's scent, dubbed Cheirosa 62, you might want to try it in a perfume or body spray form. The brand also has more delicious TikTok-approved fragrances: Cheirosa 68, an expensive-smelling blend of jasmine and dragonfruit; Cheirosa 40, perfumed with sultry black amber plum and vanilla; Cheirosa 71, with notes of caramelized vanilla and macadamia nut; and the latest addition Rio Radiance, a beachy solar floral perfect for summer.

Snag a discount on our favorite Sol de Janeiro body and hair care products plus more winter must-haves, below. 

Bom Dia Bright Body Cream

Bom Dia Bright Body Cream
Sol de Janeiro

Bom Dia Bright Body Cream

AHA and BHA exfoliants in this body cream help to keep pores clear and regenerate skin, while Vitamin C heals dark spots and encourages a healthy glow.

$48 $38

Shop Now

Bum Bum Body Scrub

Bum Bum Body Scrub
Sol de Janeiro

Bum Bum Body Scrub

For the ultimate shower routine, exfoliate your skin with this sugar crystal scrub before following up with a layer of Bum Bum Cream.

$$42 $34

Shop Now

Bum Bum Firmeza Body Oil

Bum Bum Firmeza Body Oil
Sol de Janeiro

Bum Bum Firmeza Body Oil

We love a good body oil, and this one is infused with algae extract and caffeine to tone your skin. Smooth onto collarbones, shoulders and legs for a sexy sheen. 

$52 $42

Shop Now

SOL Cheirosa ‘62

SOL Cheirosa ‘62
Sol de Janeiro

SOL Cheirosa ‘62

Take your obsession with Bum Bum Cream to the next level with an ultra-concentrated perfume version of the pistachio and salted caramel scent you know and love.

$$78 $62

Shop Now

Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil

Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil
Sol de Janeiro

Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil

Not only does this hair oil — infused with Brazilian patauá, buriti and pequi oils — smell amazing, but it also fights frizz for up to 72 hours.

$34 $27

Shop Now

Collagen Boosting Beija Flor Elasti-Cream Body Cream

Collagen Boosting Beija Flor Elasti-Cream Body Cream
Sol de Janeiro

Collagen Boosting Beija Flor Elasti-Cream Body Cream

Get supple, soft skin with Sol de Janeiro's firming cream that claims to boost elasticity.

$48 $38

Shop Now

Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist

Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist
Sol de Janeiro

Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist

This celebrity-loved hair and body spray provides a delicious dose of salted caramel and pistachio fragrance.

$$38 $30

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is 40% Off for Cyber Monday

Sales & Deals

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is 40% Off for Cyber Monday

NuFace's Celeb-Loved Skincare Devices and Gift Sets Are 30% Off Today

Sales & Deals

NuFace's Celeb-Loved Skincare Devices and Gift Sets Are 30% Off Today

Ilia's Cyber Monday Sale Is Here to Refresh Your Holiday Beauty Lineup

Sales & Deals

Ilia's Cyber Monday Sale Is Here to Refresh Your Holiday Beauty Lineup

SkinCeuticals Skincare Is Secretly on Sale for Cyber Monday Right Now

Sales & Deals

SkinCeuticals Skincare Is Secretly on Sale for Cyber Monday Right Now

Hero Cosmetics Cyber Week Deals: Save on TikTok-Approved Skincare

Hero Cosmetics Cyber Week Deals: Save on TikTok-Approved Skincare

Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday Deals: Save Up to 30% On Beauty Kits

Sales & Deals

Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday Deals: Save Up to 30% On Beauty Kits

Save 25% on All Your Favorite Fenty Beauty Makeup and Skincare

Sales & Deals

Save 25% on All Your Favorite Fenty Beauty Makeup and Skincare

Save 25% on Every Augustinus Bader Product at this Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

Save 25% on Every Augustinus Bader Product at this Black Friday Sale

Tags: