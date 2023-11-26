Save on holiday glam at Ilia's Cyber Monday sale, from serum-laden skin tint to hydrating lip balm and more.
As we approach the holidays, there’s nothing quite like restocking your makeup bag or snagging a new beauty product you've had your eyes on for less. In honor of Cyber Week, Ilia Beauty is hosting its biggest sale of the year right now. Known for its skin-centric approach to makeup, Ilia is offering a chance to revamp your collection with products that not only beautify but nourish your skin.
Now through Monday, November 27, the Ilia Cyber Monday Sale is marking down everything on the beauty brand's site. You can save 20% on best-selling makeup and skincare, including concealer, lipstick, moisturizer, and more.
Shop Ilia Beauty's Cyber Monday Deals
Whether you’re eyeing a tube of Ilia's award-winning mascara, a bottle of skin-loving serum foundation, or some of Ilia's iconic lip conditioners, now is the time to shop. This celeb-loved cosmetic line is perfect for anyone who loves a natural look but demands reliable, high-performance cosmetics when it's time to get glam.
From the viral Super Serum Skin Tint to perfect holiday gifts and stocking stuffers for beauty lovers, we've rounded up the best Ilia Cyber Monday deals you don't want to miss.
Best Ilia Beauty Cyber Monday Deals
Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
This award-winning clean skin tint offers light coverage combined with mineral SDF in a wide range of colors. It's safe for sensitive skin while offering fantastic color that won't clog pores, according to the brand.
Limitless Lash Mascara
This clean mascara comes in multiple shades and delivers buildable, flake-resistant color and volume to lashes. It quickly gives the illusion of false lashes with lift and separation.
True Skin Radiant Priming Serum
Prep for a whole day of long-lasting, crease-free makeup with this priming serum that makes a solid base for your look. It's silicone-free and moisturizing to keep your skin clear and hydrated.
The Necessary Eyeshadow Palette
This six-pan palette includes a variety of warm-toned matte, satin and metallic shades for multi-faceted looks. It's talc-free and formulated to spread on eyelids like butter.
Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil
This tinted lip oil is infused with hyaluronic acid and moisturizing conditioners that leave your lips smooth and saturated with color.
