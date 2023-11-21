They say the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, and we think that sentiment rings especially true for makeup, skin care and fragrance lovers. From this year's best beauty Advent calendars to gift-ready sets and stocking stuffers, there are numerous ways to give the gift of glam come Christmas and Hanukkah.

If you're overwhelmed trying to hunt down the perfect present for all the women on your list, beauty gift sets are an easy way to put a smile on anyone's face during the holidays. Filled with bestsellers from beloved brands, these curated boxes have already started flying off the shelves because they allow you to try multiple products without committing to the price of full-sized items.

Shopping for yourself? Beauty gift sets are also a great way to save money while stocking up on your own go-to's or discovering new products. Not only does the packaging look adorable under the tree, but most of the value sets are priced under $100. From Tatcha and Kosas to Fenty Beauty and Charlotte Tilbury, we've rounded up all the best holiday beauty gift sets to shop this season, whether you're planning to wrap them up for someone else or keep them all for yourself.

The Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets of 2023

RevitaLash Cosmetics Most Coveted Collection RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaLash Cosmetics Most Coveted Collection This is the perfect gift for anyone in your friend group looking to better their brow game. The holiday gift set includes RevitaLash Cosmetics’ full-size RevitaBrow Advanced brow-enhancing serum, a mini Double-Ended Volumizing Primer and Mascara, and a mini Hi-Def Brow Gel in two shades for the brow and lash TLC they deserve. $111 Shop Now

Fenty Beauty Eau de Parfum Perfume Set Sephora Fenty Beauty Eau de Parfum Perfume Set "I just want to get inside of this. To dive into an ocean of it. What began as a garden walk in the global center of perfume became an unapologetic expression of my full and true essence. The experience begins as soon as you lay eyes on the bottle."—Rihanna $155 Shop Now

SkinCeuticals Anti-Aging Skin System Dermstore SkinCeuticals Anti-Aging Skin System Luxury gifts are a hit for those who appreciate the finer things. This set features SkinCeuticals’s legendary C E Ferulic treatment along with a bottle of Resveratrol B E and a tub of A.G.E. Interrupter. $419 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

