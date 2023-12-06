Boyfriends are great, sure, but they can be hard to shop for sometimes.

If he's part of a fandom like Star Wars or anime, things are more straightforward. But when it comes to selecting a more personal, quality Christmas or Hanukkah gift to show him how much you care, things aren't quite as simple. Don't worry, though, because we're here to help.

No matter your budget or the length of your relationship, we've rounded up the best gifts for boyfriends that will make any guy's day, or really their year. Whether you've felt inspired by the boyfriend fashion makeovers on TikTok, or you're shopping for someone who spends more time outdoors, at the gym, or in the kitchen whipping up elaborate meals, you can find a great present for him on this list.

From noise-cancelling headphones to shiny new pickleball paddles, find gift ideas from boyfriend-approved brands Bose, YETI, Vuori and more below. The best part? Many of the best gifts for boyfriends are available on Amazon and will ship in two days or less if you're caught shopping last minute. For even more inspiration, check out our guide to all the best gifts for men.

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Best Buy Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls. $375 $279 Shop Now

Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ Bundle Disney+ Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ Bundle Give the gift of great movies and TV with this bundle. He can watch sports, childhood favorites and more. $15/month and up Shop Now

Truff Holiday Gift Pack Amazon Truff Holiday Gift Pack The Truff Holiday Gift Pack was one of Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things in 2021. She explained, "I put Truff's black truffle hot sauce on just about everything. It's become such a staple that whenever I have guests, they ask for it, too! This combo comes with my go-to, along with white truffle hot sauce, which is great on eggs, as well as black truffle oil." $75 Shop Now

Golf Accessory Gift Set Amazon Golf Accessory Gift Set For the golfer, this set contains everything needed to play a round. It’s stocked with bamboo tees, a rangefinder, a golf ball holder, a club head cleaning brush, a scoring pen and a multi-purpose tool that repairs divots. $43 Shop Now

Portable Corn Hole Amazon Portable Corn Hole A lightweight and portable cornhole set will be a hit at the tailgate or backyard party. $59 $30 With Coupon Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.