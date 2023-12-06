Show him how much you care with a thoughtful holiday gift he'll be happy to unwrap this year.
Boyfriends are great, sure, but they can be hard to shop for sometimes.
If he's part of a fandom like Star Wars or anime, things are more straightforward. But when it comes to selecting a more personal, quality Christmas or Hanukkah gift to show him how much you care, things aren't quite as simple. Don't worry, though, because we're here to help.
No matter your budget or the length of your relationship, we've rounded up the best gifts for boyfriends that will make any guy's day, or really their year. Whether you've felt inspired by the boyfriend fashion makeovers on TikTok, or you're shopping for someone who spends more time outdoors, at the gym, or in the kitchen whipping up elaborate meals, you can find a great present for him on this list.
From noise-cancelling headphones to shiny new pickleball paddles, find gift ideas from boyfriend-approved brands Bose, YETI, Vuori and more below. The best part? Many of the best gifts for boyfriends are available on Amazon and will ship in two days or less if you're caught shopping last minute. For even more inspiration, check out our guide to all the best gifts for men.
Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls.
Nintendo Switch OLED Model with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Game
The time to get the most coveted game console in recent years is now. This limited bundle includes the OLED Nintendo Switch model and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game.
Pringles x The Caviar Co. Crisps and Caviar Flight
Caviar and potato chips — does it get any better? This gift set features Pringles Original, Sour Cream & Onion, and BBQ flavors to pair with Classic White Sturgeon Caviar and Smoked Trout Roe.
OluKai Moloa Genuine Shearling Slipper
A soft pair of slippers is a wintertime essential. These leather ones have a genuine shearling lining and come in three colors.
YETI Rambler Wine Chiller
There’s no better way to enjoy holiday spirits than with YETI’s newest take-anywhere wine chiller. The double-wall vacuum insulation locks in the perfect temperature.
Head Extreme Elite Pickleball Paddle
Renowned tennis racket brand Head also makes pickleball paddles for serious players.
Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover
You can never have too many hoodies.
Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ Bundle
Give the gift of great movies and TV with this bundle. He can watch sports, childhood favorites and more.
Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne
He'll smell amazing wearing this mineral and woody cologne that has a beachy scent from Jo Malone.
Vuori Sunday Performance Joggers
He'll get so much wear out of these comfy joggers that come in six colors. They're made of a moisture-wicking fabric and have several zip pockets.
TRX GO Suspension Trainer and the Go Bundle
For those who like a home workout, the TRX Suspension Trainer can take their sessions to the next level. The innovative system allows you to do hundreds of different workouts and increase them at your own pace.
Truff Holiday Gift Pack
The Truff Holiday Gift Pack was one of Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things in 2021. She explained, "I put Truff's black truffle hot sauce on just about everything. It's become such a staple that whenever I have guests, they ask for it, too! This combo comes with my go-to, along with white truffle hot sauce, which is great on eggs, as well as black truffle oil."
On Cloud 5 Running Shoe
He'll never want to take these comfy running shoes off. They put a spring in his step thanks to their CloudTec sole.
AllSaints Underground Oversize Graphic T-Shirt
AllSaints is a boyfriend favorite thanks to their long-lasting, well-made clothing. This oversize graphic T-shirt comes in a bunch of color options.
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker
The ideal present for busy professionals, students, and foodies alike, this sandwich maker lets you easily create a breakfast, lunch or dinner sandwich in 5 minutes or less.
FLÎKR Fire Personal Concrete Fireplace
Sometimes the best gifts are unexpected ones, like this tabletop fireplace. Built from sturdy concrete, it’s just the ticket for creating an instant ambiance and making s'mores just about anywhere.
iFox Portable Bluetooth Shower Speaker
Let him enjoy his tunes in the shower with this portable Bluetooth speaker that's 100% waterproof and comes with a handy removable suction cup and carabiner for easy portability.
Levi's Men's Hybrid Hoodie Trucker Jacket
Levi's Hybrid Hoodie Trucker Jacket will have you looking effortlessly cool this fall.
Golf Accessory Gift Set
For the golfer, this set contains everything needed to play a round. It’s stocked with bamboo tees, a rangefinder, a golf ball holder, a club head cleaning brush, a scoring pen and a multi-purpose tool that repairs divots.
Portable Corn Hole
A lightweight and portable cornhole set will be a hit at the tailgate or backyard party.
Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Reusable Mug
The man in your life likes coffee? Coffee lovers appreciate an insulated mug that can keep their beverage hot no matter what the weather is like.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.