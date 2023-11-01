No matter how early you start planning, buying gifts for men will always put your shopping skills to the test. From dads and brothers to boyfriends, husbands or just friends, there are a lot of guys in your life to shop for — all with different interests and tastes. What do you buy for the men who have everything or say they want nothing?

Fortunately, we've put together a list of the best gift ideas for men that he will actually love this holiday season. There's a wide range of creative possibilities, so you'll first want to think about the man you're buying for. From the golfer to the bartender, the fitness fanatic, the techie, guys are a pretty diverse group and we're here to lend a hand this year.

Of course, to get the most perfect holiday gifts and stocking stuffers, you'll want to get started shopping ASAP. Best-selling tech such as Apple Watches and the Nintendo Switch along with the most popular Advent calendars are in high demand around the holidays, so don't wait to get your hands on the hottest products while they're still in stock.

So, without further ado, here are the best gifts for men in 2023. You can thank us later. For now, let the shopping begin.

Best Gifts for Him

Golf Accessory Gift Set Amazon Golf Accessory Gift Set For the golfer, this set contains everything he needs to play a round. It’s stocked with bamboo tees, a rangefinder, a golf ball holder, a club head cleaning brush, a scoring pen, and a multi-purpose tool that repairs divots. $40 Shop Now

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner Amazon ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner From sandy days at the beach to shedding dog hair, this portable vacuum cleaner is designed to solve all his problems when it comes to keeping the car clean. $40 $30 Shop Now

Best Cooking Gifts for Men

ButcherBox ButcherBox ButcherBox ButcherBox offers customizable plans delivering grass-fed beef, free-range organic chicken, humanely raised pork and wild-caught seafood directly to your doorstep. Starting at $169 Shop Now

Hydroflask 12 oz Mug Amazon Hydroflask 12 oz Mug The man in your life likes coffee? Coffee lovers appreciate an insulated mug that can keep their beverage hot no matter what the weather is like. $28 Shop Now

Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos Amazon Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 2-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 32 hours. Iced drinks stay cold for a whopping 160 hours. $48 Shop Now

ChopSabers LED Lightsaber Chopsticks Amazon ChopSabers LED Lightsaber Chopsticks For the fan who's still a kid at heart, they'll adore this set of lightsaber chopsticks. The chopsticks actually light up in red, blue, green, and purple (and batteries are already included), so you can start dueling immediately. $20 Shop Now

Best Self-Care Gifts for Men

Scotch Porter Beard Collection Scotch Porter Scotch Porter Beard Collection What better gift to give your loved one than the Beard Collection? Featuring key ingredients that include biotin liposomes, burdock root and white willow to condition and moisturize these products can help promote a healthy, soft, thick-growing beard. $85 $73 Shop Now

The Best Tech Gifts for Men

Best Fashion Gifts for Men

lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme lululemon lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme He will love these extremely comfy and durable lululemon joggers so much that he may need to resist wearing them for every occasion. $128 Shop Now

Allbirds Wool Runners Allbirds Allbirds Wool Runners With winter in full swing, these Wool Runners are perfect for walking in cooler weather and everyday wear. $110 $66 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

