The 40 Best Gifts for Men in 2023 — Unique Gift Ideas for Every Type of Guy

Christmas Gifts for Men
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 11:17 AM PDT, November 1, 2023

From tech gadgets to self-care faves, we have all the best gift ideas for men this holiday season.

No matter how early you start planning, buying gifts for men will always put your shopping skills to the test. From dads and brothers to boyfriends, husbands or just friends, there are a lot of guys in your life to shop for — all with different interests and tastes. What do you buy for the men who have everything or say they want nothing?

Fortunately, we've put together a list of the best gift ideas for men that he will actually love this holiday season. There's a wide range of creative possibilities, so you'll first want to think about the man you're buying for. From the golfer to the bartender, the fitness fanatic, the techie, guys are a pretty diverse group and we're here to lend a hand this year.

Of course, to get the most perfect holiday gifts and stocking stuffers, you'll want to get started shopping ASAP. Best-selling tech such as Apple Watches and the Nintendo Switch along with the most popular Advent calendars are in high demand around the holidays, so don't wait to get your hands on the hottest products while they're still in stock.

So, without further ado, here are the best gifts for men in 2023. You can thank us later. For now, let the shopping begin.

Best Gifts for Him

The Bartesian Cocktail Maker

Bartesian

Help him unwind after a long day with a delicious cocktail at the touch of a button.

The North Face Thermoball Traction Mule

Amazon

Puffer jacket shoes exist and these indoor-outdoor slip-ons supply all the warmth and comfort he deserves this winter.

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker

Amazon

The ideal present for busy professionals, students, and foodies alike, this sandwich maker lets you easily create a breakfast, lunch or dinner sandwich in 5 minutes or less.

$30 $26 at Amazon

$30 at Wayfair

FLÎKR Fire Personal Concrete Fireplace

Food52

Sometimes the best gifts are unexpected ones, like this tabletop fireplace. Built from sturdy concrete, it’s just the ticket for creating an instant ambience and he can make s'mores anywhere.

$98 $39

iFox Portable Bluetooth Shower Speaker

Amazon

Let him enjoy his tunes in the shower with this portable Bluetooth speaker that's 100% waterproof and comes with a handy removable suction cup and carabiner for easy portability.

$50 $25

Golf Accessory Gift Set

Amazon

For the golfer, this set contains everything he needs to play a round. It’s stocked with bamboo tees, a rangefinder, a golf ball holder, a club head cleaning brush, a scoring pen, and a multi-purpose tool that repairs divots. 

Portable Corn Hole

Amazon

A lightweight and portable cornhole set will make him the tailgate king wherever he goes.

$59 $30

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

From sandy days at the beach to shedding dog hair, this portable vacuum cleaner is designed to solve all his problems when it comes to keeping the car clean.

$40 $30

Maker Wine 2023 Wine Advent Calendar

Maker Wine

Can wine advent calendars be better than this 12-day wine calendar? This season, gift 12 days of premium canned wine to every wine lover in your life. Each box includes 12 cans (4 bottle equivalent) by different, award-winning, small producers.

$139 $119

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Amazon

This sherpa-lined denim jacket from Levi's adds a casual layer of style to any fall outfit. Grab it while it's still on sale.

$108 $70

Best Cooking Gifts for Men

ButcherBox

ButcherBox

ButcherBox offers customizable plans delivering grass-fed beef, free-range organic chicken, humanely raised pork and wild-caught seafood directly to your doorstep.

Starting at $169

Hydroflask 12 oz Mug

Amazon

The man in your life likes coffee? Coffee lovers appreciate an insulated mug that can keep their beverage hot no matter what the weather is like.

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker

Amazon

Elevate his morning routine with a freshly brewed cup of coffee from this best-selling Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker.

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Uncommon Goods

For those who take their cold brew seriously, the Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker will blow their mind. 

Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos

Amazon

If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 2-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 32 hours. Iced drinks stay cold for a whopping 160 hours.

Cast Iron Always Pan

Our Place

The 8-in-1 cast iron version of Our Place's bestselling Always Pan is now in stock in seven different colors. 

Pain 100% Hot Sauce

Amazon

For pepper heads, this Pain 100% is the holy grail of hot sauces. If you don't know what 250,000-1,000,000 Scovilles means, he will (and he'll love it!).

ChopSabers LED Lightsaber Chopsticks

Amazon

For the fan who's still a kid at heart, they'll adore this set of lightsaber chopsticks. The chopsticks actually light up in red, blue, green, and purple (and batteries are already included), so you can start dueling immediately.

Best Self-Care Gifts for Men

Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat

Amazon

After a hard day of work or play, he can use this heated shoulder and neck massager to knead out tight muscles.

$60 $50

Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun

Amazon

The men in your life who like to work out understand the magic of this Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun.

$149 $130

Jack Black It's The Balm Lip Balm Set (Limited Edition)

Nordstrom

The colder seasons are notorious for drying out skin, hands and lips. This Jack Black lip balm set features three intense lip therapy balms with SPF 25 to soothe and hydrate chapped and irritated lips.

FullLight Tech Beard Kit for Men Grooming & Care

Amazon

This Beard and Grooming kit is one of the best gifts for men we've found. It comes with everything you need to maintain a healthy and well-groomed beard, including a beard trimmer and beard oil for growth. 

$40 $16

Scotch Porter Beard Collection

Scotch Porter

What better gift to give your loved one than the Beard Collection? Featuring key ingredients that include biotin liposomes, burdock root and white willow to condition and moisturize these products can help promote a healthy, soft, thick-growing beard.

$85 $73

Kiehl's Fresh Start Men's Essentials Gift Set

Kiehl's

This men's skincare set from Kiehl's can help revive and awaken skin. The set includes a scrub, lotion and face wash.

Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette

Sephora

Dior Sauvage cologne is a woody and earthy scent with notes of Bergamot, Pepper and Amberwood. 

Renpho Shiatsu Foot and Calf Massager

Amazon

With Renpho's shiatsu massager, he can get an in-depth massage not only on his feet and calves, but also thighs and arms.

$432 $260

The Best Tech Gifts for Men

Meta Quest 3 Asgard's Wrath 2 Bundle

Amazon

Give the gift of virtual reality with the Meta Quest 3 VR headset bundle, complete with the immersive Asgard's Wrath 2 and Touch Plus controllers. They'll be able to explore countless virtual worlds. 

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Amazon

For anyone with a knack for losing track of their belongings, AirTags are equal parts reliable and worthwhile. 

$99 $89

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Amazon

If he needs a new set of Apple AirPods Pro (or he just needs to upgrade) right now they're on sale at Amazon.

$249 $200

Nintendo Switch - Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Walmart

For the gamer in your life, you can't go wrong with the Nintendo Switch. 

Microsoft Xbox Series S All-Digital 512 GB Console

Walmart

Gaming consoles like the Microsoft Xbox Series S All-Digital 512 GB Console are some of the biggest hot ticket items this shopping season. 

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular), 41mm

Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 8 with a graphite stainless steel case and black sports band is currently on sale for $120 off. 

$699 $579

Best Fashion Gifts for Men

Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Crew Sweatshirt

Abercrombie & Fitch

Choose from black, grey or brown for his new go-to crew sweatshirt. Layered over his favorite t-shirt, it will be the gift of stylish comfort all year. 

lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme

lululemon

He will love these extremely comfy and durable lululemon joggers so much that he may need to resist wearing them for every occasion. 

Nike Air Force 1

Nike

There's a reason the classic Nike Air Force One sneaker is so popular. 

Blundstone Men's Original 500 Series

Amazon

Everyone should own a good Chelsea boot. 

$175 $140

Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants

Amazon

Designed for comfort, these essential sleep pants are made with a modal Stretch blend for a luxurious feel.

$45 $32

Allbirds Wool Runners

Allbirds

With winter in full swing, these Wool Runners are perfect for walking in cooler weather and everyday wear. 

$110 $66

Amazon Essentials Men's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket

Amazon

For a practical gift, this puffer jacket will deliver all the warmth he needs this winter. 

$45 $36

adidas Men's Ultraboost 23 Running Shoe

Amazon

The Adidas Ultraboost 23 showcases a snug-fitting upper designed to provide support and enhance movement. 

$190 $122

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

