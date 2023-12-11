Show her just how much she means to you with these lovely gifts for moms of all kinds.
The holiday gift-giving season is upon us and finding the perfect Christmas gifts for mom is no easy task, especially as holiday shipping deadlines approach — but it's not impossible. Of all the most important gift recipients on your list, getting a gift for Mom is likely a top priority. And why not treat Mom? Considering mothers do so much for us year-round, she deserves to feel special, loved, and appreciated on any occasion.
When it comes to gifts for moms, there are a lot of options to ensure you select something more thoughtful than a signed holiday card. Whether you opt for something practical or sentimental like a sparkling piece of jewelry or an impressive flower bouquet, you really can't go wrong if it comes from the heart.
Finding the mom figure in your life something that she will adore, doesn't have to be tricky. If you have a busy mom who runs on coffee, she would be delighted by an insulated mug that's cute and practical, a beauty-loving mom will appreciate luxury skincare and cosmetics, or if she's a wine connoisseur who appreciates her glass at the perfect temperature, we've curated a list of thoughtful and unique gifts for mothers of all kinds.
Below, shop the best gift ideas for mom in 2023 that will make you her favorite kid. As a bonus, all these finds will arrive in time for Christmas if you act fast.
The Best Holiday Gifts for Mom in 2023
The Million Roses Heart Mirror Gold Box | Red Roses
These gorgeous preserved roses will last over three years for a gift mom can love for quite awhile.
T3 Switch Kit Curl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron with 3 Barrels
You may have seen a T3 curling iron loved by hairstylists during your last salon visit. Now, the professional-grade curling iron can be used at home to create desired curls thanks to its interchangeable barrels.
Netvue Birdfy AI - Smart Bird Feeder with Camera
The bird-watching mama can now see exactly what feathered friends come to the yard with this smart bird feeder that gives real-time notifications.
Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas
These pajamas — once selected as one of Oprah's Favorite Things — are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you feeling cool.
Tatcha Day & Night Moisture Duo
Give the gift of Tatcha's two award-winning moisturizers. In the morning, plump and hydrate with Dewy Skin Cream that layers beautifully under makeup. At night, visibly calm and strengthen the skin barrier with Indigo Overnight Repair.
OluKai Ku‘i Women's Slipper
With super soft shearling lining, these wear-anywhere slippers are perfect for lounging around the house or walking around town during the cozy season.
Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box
Never worry about how to heat up lunch with this hand-held electric lunchbox that makes leftovers good as new.
Yeti Rambler Wine Chiller
There’s no better way to enjoy holiday spirits than with YETI’s newest take-anywhere wine chiller. The double-wall vacuum insulation locks in the perfect temperature.
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
For anyone with a knack for losing track of their belongings, AirTags are equally reliable and worthwhile.
Kate Somerville Radiant Skin Set
Find Kate Somerville's beloved ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment in this gift set. The brand promises a "fresh-from-the-clinic complexion" after use. The set also comes with a Goat Milk Cleanser and +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer Cream.
Theragun Mini
Give those tired and sore muscles some love on the go with Therabody's ultra-portable massage gun.
Free People Balsam Fir Candle
This festive candle will add warmth to her holiday. It has two wicks and notes of sweet balsam, fir needles and velvet musk.
Beautiful 1-Liter Electric Gooseneck Kettle
The artisan-styled gooseneck kettle from Drew Barrymore's Beautiful kitchen line looks and performs like the expensive models on the market, but at a fraction of the cost.
BloomsyBox The NYBG Subscription
This is such a fun bouquet subscription from BloomsyBox. She can receive bouquets inspired by the New York Botanical Garden monthly for $100 or less, depending on how many months you sign up for.
L*Space Hygge Coat
This coat's name says it all: She can embrace the hygge lifestyle by cozying up in this midi-length jacket. It has a neutral plaid print and comes in sizes XS/S and M/L.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
This special-edition Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is in blue blush, but other colors are available as well. It comes with a matching Dyson-designed presentation case and an exclusive brush and comb.
Brightland The Mini Artist Series
This high-quality olive oil set in bottles with special, artist-designed labels is pretty enough to display on the kitchen counter.
Stanley 40 oz. The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler
Get her a cult-favorite Stanley cup. She won't have to refill this ideal car companion as often, thanks to its 40-ounce size.
Bodum Java French Press Coffee Maker
Looking for the perfect gift for the ultimate coffee lover? Kickstart her wake-up routine with Bodum's iconic French press that quickly and effectively makes delicious coffee.
Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat
After a hard day of work or play, she can use this heated shoulder and neck massager to knead out tight muscles.
Bluebella Claudia Shirt and Trouser Black
These best-selling satin pajamas are perfect for lounging in style. They're available in sizes XS to 6X.
Osea Bestsellers Discovery Set
Gift the next best thing to a relaxing day in Malibu with Osea's ocean-inspired skincare. This set includes an Undaria Algae Body Oil, an Ocean Cleanser, a Hyaluronic Sea Serum and a Seabiotic Water Cream.
