The holiday gift-giving season is upon us and finding the perfect Christmas gifts for mom is no easy task, especially as holiday shipping deadlines approach — but it's not impossible. Of all the most important gift recipients on your list, getting a gift for Mom is likely a top priority. And why not treat Mom? Considering mothers do so much for us year-round, she deserves to feel special, loved, and appreciated on any occasion.

When it comes to gifts for moms, there are a lot of options to ensure you select something more thoughtful than a signed holiday card. Whether you opt for something practical or sentimental like a sparkling piece of jewelry or an impressive flower bouquet, you really can't go wrong if it comes from the heart.

Finding the mom figure in your life something that she will adore, doesn't have to be tricky. If you have a busy mom who runs on coffee, she would be delighted by an insulated mug that's cute and practical, a beauty-loving mom will appreciate luxury skincare and cosmetics, or if she's a wine connoisseur who appreciates her glass at the perfect temperature, we've curated a list of thoughtful and unique gifts for mothers of all kinds.

Below, shop the best gift ideas for mom in 2023 that will make you her favorite kid. As a bonus, all these finds will arrive in time for Christmas if you act fast.

The Best Holiday Gifts for Mom in 2023

Kate Somerville Radiant Skin Set Nordstrom Kate Somerville Radiant Skin Set Find Kate Somerville's beloved ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment in this gift set. The brand promises a "fresh-from-the-clinic complexion" after use. The set also comes with a Goat Milk Cleanser and +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer Cream. $175 Shop Now

Theragun Mini Amazon Theragun Mini Give those tired and sore muscles some love on the go with Therabody's ultra-portable massage gun. $199 $149 Shop Now

BloomsyBox The NYBG Subscription BloomsyBox BloomsyBox The NYBG Subscription This is such a fun bouquet subscription from BloomsyBox. She can receive bouquets inspired by the New York Botanical Garden monthly for $100 or less, depending on how many months you sign up for. $100 Shop Now

L*Space Hygge Coat L*Space L*Space Hygge Coat This coat's name says it all: She can embrace the hygge lifestyle by cozying up in this midi-length jacket. It has a neutral plaid print and comes in sizes XS/S and M/L. $310 Shop Now

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Dyson Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer This special-edition Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is in blue blush, but other colors are available as well. It comes with a matching Dyson-designed presentation case and an exclusive brush and comb.

$430 Shop Now

Osea Bestsellers Discovery Set Nordstrom Osea Bestsellers Discovery Set Gift the next best thing to a relaxing day in Malibu with Osea's ocean-inspired skincare. This set includes an Undaria Algae Body Oil, an Ocean Cleanser, a Hyaluronic Sea Serum and a Seabiotic Water Cream. $48 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list. Also, don't miss our shopping guide full of excellent gifts for the new mom in your life.