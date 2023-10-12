Gifts

The 20 Best Gifts to Spoil the New Moms In Your Life: Shop Cozy Earth, Hatch, Hill House Home and More

By Lauren Gruber
Published: 10:27 AM PDT, October 12, 2023

From postpartum recovery treatments to stylish loungewear, here are the best presents to celebrate new moms.

Between Rihanna's son Riot and Serena Williams' daughter Adira, it seems like all of our favorite stars' families are growing right now. And while celebrities can make mom life look easy, we understand that adjusting to a newborn is anything but.

Welcoming home a baby is one of the most exciting times in a new mom's life, but it can also be the most stressful. Between the lack of sleep, demanding schedule and need for physical recovery post-birth, new moms need all the help they can get to make the postpartum period as easy as possible. Whether it's her first baby or her fifth, we've rounded up some of the most thoughtful gifts to spoil the new parents in your life.

So many baby shower gift ideas revolve around presents for the newborn — think diaper bundles, onesies and toys galore. While it's always appreciated, our list of gifts focuses on helping moms recover and carve out some "me" time amid all the craziness. From cozy pajamas and robes to help her lounge in style to treatments for postpartum hair loss and a surprisingly chic diaper bag, these presents will make any new mom feel appreciated. 

Below, shop our top gifting picks for new moms from Cozy Earth, Hatch, Hill House Home and more.

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas

These pajamas — once selected as one of Oprah's Favorite Things — are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you feeling cool.

$195 $137

WITH CODE ETONLINE

Shop Now

Oak and Luna Inez Initial Necklace

Oak and Luna Inez Initial Necklace
Oak and Luna

Oak and Luna Inez Initial Necklace

This solid gold necklace can be customized with up to eight letters, so she can wear baby's name or initials close to her heart.

$180 and Up

Shop Now

Voluspa Santal Vanille Candle

Voluspa Santal Vanille Candle
Amazon

Voluspa Santal Vanille Candle

Help her unwind after a long day with this relaxing and beautiful candle from Voluspa. It's made with coconut wax for clean burning so you can feel confident lighting it with a baby in the home. 

Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway
Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway

Help her figure out the best post-baby style for her with a subscription to Rent the Runway. She can choose from super stylish items to rent without worrying about laundry or fluctuations in her size, all for a flat monthly fee.

Plans starting at $94/month

Shop Now

Theragun Mini 2.0

Theragun Mini 2.0
Amazon

Theragun Mini 2.0

Help eliminate constant fatigue and soothe aching muscles with the help of the revolutionary Theragun Mini. The device provides deep tissue therapy with minimal sound.

$199 $169

Shop Now

HATCH Skin to Skin Nursing Bra

HATCH Skin to Skin Nursing Bra
Amazon

HATCH Skin to Skin Nursing Bra

Soft and supportive, this wire-free nursing bra features a crossover design that not only makes feeding easy, but looks cute too.

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray
Amazon

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray

Give the gift of relaxation with this bath caddy, complete with a wine glass holder, phone slot, candle holder and trays.

$57 $45

Shop Now

Organic Sitz Bath Soak For Postpartum Recovery

Organic Sitz Bath Soak For Postpartum Recovery
Amazon

Organic Sitz Bath Soak For Postpartum Recovery

Help her relax with this portpartum bath soak that helps naturally soothe discomfort and speed up recovery. It is great given by itself or paired with the bath caddy above. 

$35 $24

with coupon

Shop Now

Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress

Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress
Hill House Home

Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress

We love this easy to throw on nap dress from Hill House Home, perfect for someone who wants to wear something both comfortable and stylish.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, 60 ounces

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, 60 ounces
Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, 60 ounces

Caffeinate with just the press of a button with this Nespresso machine that can craft coffee-house-level beverages, a must-have for any sleep-deprived new parent. 

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil
Amazon

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil

Hair loss is a common postpartum symptom, and this rosemary treatment can help stimulate new growth.

$10 $9

Shop Now

Beis The Diaper Bag

Beis The Diaper Bag
Beis

Beis The Diaper Bag

Motherhood isn't exactly glamorous, but this diaper bag will make mom life feel a heck of a lot more stylish.

$178 $142

Shop Now

Audible

Audible
Audible

Audible

If your new mom is a reader but finds herself without the time to crack open a book, a subscription to Audible allows her to "read" while multitasking. Make sure she's up on all her favorite new releases, meditation tracks and so much more with this thoughtful gift. 

Plans start at $8/month

Free 30-day trial

Shop Now

LilySilk 22 Momme Classic Mid Silk Robe

LilySilk 22 Momme Classic Mid Silk Robe
LilySilk

LilySilk 22 Momme Classic Mid Silk Robe

She'll feel like a million bucks lounging in a 100% mulberry silk robe.

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular, 41mm

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular, 41mm
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular, 41mm

Make life easier for a busy new mom on the go with this new Apple Watch Series 8, now on sale at Amazon.

$499 $379

Shop Now

Hoka Clifton 9

Hoka Clifton 9
Zappos

Hoka Clifton 9

Busy moms need all the support they can get, and these Hokas will keep her comfortable on the go.

COSRX Advanced Snail Hydrogel Eye Patch

COSRX Advanced Snail Hydrogel Eye Patch
Amazon

COSRX Advanced Snail Hydrogel Eye Patch

These soothing undereye patches are self-care made simple.

$28 $20

Shop Now

Brooklinen Weighted Throw Blanket

Brooklinen Weighted Throw Blanket
Brooklinen

Brooklinen Weighted Throw Blanket

Anything that can enhance her nap time is always a thoughtful gift. This weighted blanket from Brooklinen will feel like a hug every time she snuggles up in it.

$169 $144

Shop Now

Taste the Tropics Fruit Box

Taste the Tropics Fruit Box
Tropical Fruit Box

Taste the Tropics Fruit Box

Grocery shopping postpartum just adds to the stress, so ensure she's stocked with plenty of fresh, nourishing tropical fruit with this gift box.

Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid

Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid
Amazon

Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid

It can be hard to take care of yourself when you're taking care of a newborn. Make sure mama stays hydrated with this sleek tumbler offered in so many different colors and patterns. 

