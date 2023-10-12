Between Rihanna's son Riot and Serena Williams' daughter Adira, it seems like all of our favorite stars' families are growing right now. And while celebrities can make mom life look easy, we understand that adjusting to a newborn is anything but.

Welcoming home a baby is one of the most exciting times in a new mom's life, but it can also be the most stressful. Between the lack of sleep, demanding schedule and need for physical recovery post-birth, new moms need all the help they can get to make the postpartum period as easy as possible. Whether it's her first baby or her fifth, we've rounded up some of the most thoughtful gifts to spoil the new parents in your life.

So many baby shower gift ideas revolve around presents for the newborn — think diaper bundles, onesies and toys galore. While it's always appreciated, our list of gifts focuses on helping moms recover and carve out some "me" time amid all the craziness. From cozy pajamas and robes to help her lounge in style to treatments for postpartum hair loss and a surprisingly chic diaper bag, these presents will make any new mom feel appreciated.

Below, shop our top gifting picks for new moms from Cozy Earth, Hatch, Hill House Home and more.

Voluspa Santal Vanille Candle Amazon Voluspa Santal Vanille Candle Help her unwind after a long day with this relaxing and beautiful candle from Voluspa. It's made with coconut wax for clean burning so you can feel confident lighting it with a baby in the home. $28 Shop Now

Rent the Runway Rent the Runway Rent the Runway Help her figure out the best post-baby style for her with a subscription to Rent the Runway. She can choose from super stylish items to rent without worrying about laundry or fluctuations in her size, all for a flat monthly fee. Plans starting at $94/month Shop Now

Theragun Mini 2.0 Amazon Theragun Mini 2.0 Help eliminate constant fatigue and soothe aching muscles with the help of the revolutionary Theragun Mini. The device provides deep tissue therapy with minimal sound. $199 $169 Shop Now

Audible Audible Audible If your new mom is a reader but finds herself without the time to crack open a book, a subscription to Audible allows her to "read" while multitasking. Make sure she's up on all her favorite new releases, meditation tracks and so much more with this thoughtful gift. Plans start at $8/month Free 30-day trial Shop Now

Hoka Clifton 9 Zappos Hoka Clifton 9 Busy moms need all the support they can get, and these Hokas will keep her comfortable on the go. $145 Shop Now

Brooklinen Weighted Throw Blanket Brooklinen Brooklinen Weighted Throw Blanket Anything that can enhance her nap time is always a thoughtful gift. This weighted blanket from Brooklinen will feel like a hug every time she snuggles up in it. $169 $144 Shop Now

