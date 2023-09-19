Gifts

Best Gifts Any Virgo Will Love: Shop Beyoncé Merch, Planners, Cozy Candles, 'Quiet Luxury' Fashion and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
beyonce
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 11:17 AM PDT, September 19, 2023

Get into the Virgo's Groove with these tasteful gift ideas before September 22.

August 23 marked the start of Virgo season, and the practical, hardworking sign is perfect for transitioning us from summer into fall. As much as we love our Virgos, their time to shine is almost over ending September 22.

The mutable earth sign might be humble compared to its fiery predecessor, but Virgos are anything but dull. Beyoncé, Zendaya, Keke Palmer, Keanu Reeves and Cameron Diaz all fall under the Virgo zodiac sign, which is truly excellent company. To help you find a birthday present worthy of the shrewd sign, we've put together a gift guide that will impress even the hardest-to-please Virgos in your life.

Analytical, loyal and down-to-earth, loved ones who fall under this no-nonsense sign can be hard to shop for — especially given their impeccable taste. As an earth sign, Virgos pay close attention to details and have a taste for the finer things in life. Opt for gifts that are simple, elegant and useful. Think: functional home decor, understated fashion and anything that falls under the category of "quiet luxury." 

From a Beyoncé prayer candle (yes, really) to a chic planner and cozy home essentials, here are the best gifts that any Virgo will love.

Papier Idyll Academic Year Planner

Papier Idyll Academic Year Planner
Papier

Papier Idyll Academic Year Planner

For the notorious perfectionist among the zodiac signs, an elegant academic planner like this Papier option is a welcome gift.

$32 $27

Shop Now

homesick Virgo Candle

homesick Virgo Candle
homesick

homesick Virgo Candle

Earthy notes of cedar and oud blended with musk and citron make this candle equal parts homey and invigorating.

$38 $19

Shop Now

The Sill Monstera Deliciosa

The Sill Monstera Deliciosa
The Sill

The Sill Monstera Deliciosa

It seems only natural that earth signs would have a green thumb, and this potted monstera plant will breathe life into any home.

$78 $55

Shop Now

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Virgo's Groove T-Shirt

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Virgo's Groove T-Shirt
Amazon

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Virgo's Groove T-Shirt

Virgo season is finally here, and this tee is an excellent gift idea.

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set

Encourage the hardworking Virgo to relax and unwind with a stylish (and Oprah-approved) pajama set.

$195 $137

with code etonline

Shop Now

Mejuri Zodiac Pendant Necklace

Mejuri Zodiac Pendant Necklace
Mejuri

Mejuri Zodiac Pendant Necklace

When in doubt, gift this gorgeous zodiac pendant necklace from Mejuri, made with gold vermeil and white sapphire.

Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag

Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag
Uniqlo

Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag

Down-to-earth and practical, any Virgo would appreciate this functional yet chic shoulder bag.

Diptyque Fleur de Peau Eau de Parfum

Diptyque Fleur de Peau Eau de Parfum
Diptyque

Diptyque Fleur de Peau Eau de Parfum

The analytical and delicate Virgo is like a breath of fresh air — which is why they'll love this musk, iris and ambrette seed fragrance from Diptyque.

Everlane The Italian Leather Day Loafer

Everlane The Italian Leather Day Loafer
Everlane

Everlane The Italian Leather Day Loafer

This sophisticated pair of 100% Italian leather loafers is perfect for luxury-loving Virgos.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser

Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser
Dr. Barbara Sturm

Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser

This enzyme cleanser is effective, no-nonsense and high-end, just like our beloved Virgo.

RELATED CONTENT:

Indulge Your Senses With These 15 Fall Perfumes for Women

Best Lists

Indulge Your Senses With These 15 Fall Perfumes for Women

Beyoncé Was Spotted Shopping This Perfume by a Celeb-Loved Luxury Brand — How to Get the Scent for Less

Beauty & Wellness

Beyoncé Was Spotted Shopping This Perfume by a Celeb-Loved Luxury Brand — How to Get the Scent for Less

Amazon Announces the Dates for October Prime Day: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Sales & Deals

Amazon Announces the Dates for October Prime Day: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Beyoncé and Amazon Release Final 'Renaissance' Tour Merch Collection

Style

Beyoncé and Amazon Release Final 'Renaissance' Tour Merch Collection

The 15 Best Fall Candles to Shop on Amazon, Starting at $6

Best Lists

The 15 Best Fall Candles to Shop on Amazon, Starting at $6

Step up Your Shoe Game With Selena Gomez's Stylish Loafers This Fall

Style

Step up Your Shoe Game With Selena Gomez's Stylish Loafers This Fall

The Best Host and Hostess Gifts to Make You Their Favorite Guest

Shop

The Best Host and Hostess Gifts to Make You Their Favorite Guest

20 Best Pickleball Paddles and Gifts for Beginners and Pro Players

Best Lists

20 Best Pickleball Paddles and Gifts for Beginners and Pro Players

The 50 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok

Gifts

The 50 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok

25 Thoughtful Gifts for Your Girlfriend

Shop

25 Thoughtful Gifts for Your Girlfriend

10 Irreplaceable Gifts for the Beyoncé Fan in Your Life

Shopping

10 Irreplaceable Gifts for the Beyoncé Fan in Your Life

Ariana Grande Launches Her Newest Fragrance, Cloud Pink — Shop the Perfume Online Now

Beauty & Wellness

Ariana Grande Launches Her Newest Fragrance, Cloud Pink — Shop the Perfume Online Now

Tags: