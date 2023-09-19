Get into the Virgo's Groove with these tasteful gift ideas before September 22.
August 23 marked the start of Virgo season, and the practical, hardworking sign is perfect for transitioning us from summer into fall. As much as we love our Virgos, their time to shine is almost over ending September 22.
The mutable earth sign might be humble compared to its fiery predecessor, but Virgos are anything but dull. Beyoncé, Zendaya, Keke Palmer, Keanu Reeves and Cameron Diaz all fall under the Virgo zodiac sign, which is truly excellent company. To help you find a birthday present worthy of the shrewd sign, we've put together a gift guide that will impress even the hardest-to-please Virgos in your life.
Analytical, loyal and down-to-earth, loved ones who fall under this no-nonsense sign can be hard to shop for — especially given their impeccable taste. As an earth sign, Virgos pay close attention to details and have a taste for the finer things in life. Opt for gifts that are simple, elegant and useful. Think: functional home decor, understated fashion and anything that falls under the category of "quiet luxury."
From a Beyoncé prayer candle (yes, really) to a chic planner and cozy home essentials, here are the best gifts that any Virgo will love.
Papier Idyll Academic Year Planner
For the notorious perfectionist among the zodiac signs, an elegant academic planner like this Papier option is a welcome gift.
homesick Virgo Candle
Earthy notes of cedar and oud blended with musk and citron make this candle equal parts homey and invigorating.
The Sill Monstera Deliciosa
It seems only natural that earth signs would have a green thumb, and this potted monstera plant will breathe life into any home.
Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Virgo's Groove T-Shirt
Virgo season is finally here, and this tee is an excellent gift idea.
Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set
Encourage the hardworking Virgo to relax and unwind with a stylish (and Oprah-approved) pajama set.
Mejuri Zodiac Pendant Necklace
When in doubt, gift this gorgeous zodiac pendant necklace from Mejuri, made with gold vermeil and white sapphire.
Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag
Down-to-earth and practical, any Virgo would appreciate this functional yet chic shoulder bag.
Diptyque Fleur de Peau Eau de Parfum
The analytical and delicate Virgo is like a breath of fresh air — which is why they'll love this musk, iris and ambrette seed fragrance from Diptyque.
Everlane The Italian Leather Day Loafer
This sophisticated pair of 100% Italian leather loafers is perfect for luxury-loving Virgos.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser
This enzyme cleanser is effective, no-nonsense and high-end, just like our beloved Virgo.
