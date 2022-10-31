Let's face it: gift shopping for a significant other can be an absolutely daunting mission to embark on. Unless your girlfriend has been consistently dropping hints, it can feel like a make-or-break decision figuring out what kind of gift she'll actually appreciate. Whether your anniversary is on the horizon, a birthday's coming up, or she takes the holidays very seriously, it's never too early to start planning some sweet surprises for your girlfriend.

To help keep your girl happy, we curated a list of 25 thoughtful gifts at different price points that will keep your wallet happy, too. From practical to funny and luxurious to affordable, these presents are ones she's sure to love and actually use. For the homebody, go for cozy pajamas, hotel-quality slippers, or aromatic candles. For the foodie, get her a bubble tea kit, mini Le Creuset dutch oven, or the cult-favorite Always Pan. For the luxury lover, spoil her with Charlotte Tilbury makeup, a timeless cashmere sweater, or a diamond necklace she'll cherish forever.

No matter what your girlfriend's interests are, our gift ideas cover a variety of tastes and credit card limits. Below, check out the best girlfriend gifts for any budget.

Gifts Under $30

Winc Wine Subscription Box Winc Winc Wine Subscription Box Surprise them with a subscription to Winc, with custom shipments of wine that are sure to satiate their palate and help them unwind. $30 AND UP Buy Now

J WAY Instant Bubble Tea Kit Amazon J WAY Instant Bubble Tea Kit Bubble tea fanatics will love this fun DIY boba kit. This inexpensive gift comes with 4 bubble tea flavors, fresh brown sugar boba pearls, and extra wide paper straws! Just microwave the boba packet, add hot water to the milk tea powder, and add ice to make delicious boba at home or school. $27 Buy Now

Gifts Under $50

Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace Nordstrom Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace Whether as a gift to your best friend, partner, or yourself, this gold-tone initial pendant makes a great addition to layered necklace stacks or worn on its own. $50 Buy Now

Gifts Under $100

Silk Pillowcase + Sleep Mask Set Casper Silk Pillowcase + Sleep Mask Set Take your sleep to the next level with this pillowcase and sleep mask set. The silk pillowcase and sleep mask come in three different colors to match your bedding, and the silk is 100% Mulberry Silk, which is good for your eyes, hair, and skin. $119 $59 Buy Now

Gifts Over $100

Our Place Always Pan Our Place Our Place Always Pan Everyone needs some versatile cookware, and there aren't many pans that can do more than Our Place's Always Pan. After all, this best-selling pan does the work of 8 different traditional cookware pieces. $145 Buy Now

Audio-Technica Bluetooth Record Player Urban Outfitters Audio-Technica Bluetooth Record Player Your favorite audiophile is sure to love this stylish Bluetooth-enabled turntable from pro-level audio manufacturer Audio-Technica will be a welcome gift. Listen on wireless headphones, or plug in the RCA output cables to your existing powered speakers for a more old-school listening experience. $259 Buy Now

Away The Carry On Suitcase Away Away The Carry On Suitcase Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now. Before you check out, this splurge-worthy gift also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag and a custom monogram on the luggage itself. $275 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 50 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022

40 of the Best Gifts for Women No Matter Your Budget

15 Best Jewelry Gifts from Brilliant Earth That Will Steal Her Heart

25 Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget

30 Ultimate Luxury Gifts That Are Well Worth the Splurge

18 Best Host and Hostess Gifts That Will Ensure You Get Invited Back

The Best Wine Clubs, Advent Calendars and Subscriptions for 2022

Shop Amazon's Guide to the Best Toys and Games of 2022

Walmart's 2022 Top Toy List: 10 Hottest Gifts For the Holidays