The Best Host and Hostess Gift Ideas for Summer That Will Guarantee a Future Invite

By Lauren Gruber
People at holiday party
Getty

It's finally the season of backyard barbecues, weekend getaways and dinner parties al fresco. To thank your friends and family for graciously hosting a fabulous get-together, it's always a good idea to bring along a token of your appreciation. 

In order to not show up empty-handed, you could always say 'thank you' with the obligatory bottle of their preferred beverage — like wine or whisky. But why not get a little more creative when gifting your host this season? Whether you’re attending a garden party or turning their guest room into your summer vacation getaway, we've rounded up 15 thoughtful gifts to bring along with you for the host or hostess. 

If your host is known for getting experimental in the kitchen with new recipes and cuisines, go for a foodie-friendly gift such as Brightland's Oprah-approved deluxe olive oil duo or a Fly by Jing's trio of Sichuan hot sauces. For new friends, you can never go wrong with a summery-scented candle or luxe hand soap. To keep the party going all night long, consider gifting a wine chiller or set of handcrafted glasses.

No matter who you're shopping for, there's a gift to help you express your gratitude for every host that will ensure you get invited back for the next get-together. Ahead, shop our picks for the best host gifts this season, including some gift ideas you might want to purchase for yourself.

Anthropologie Agata Small Pitcher
Anthropologie Agata Small Pitcher
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Agata Small Pitcher

A bouquet of flowers look even prettier when presented in this hand-painted ceramic pitcher.

$58$40
ILLUME Verde Lidded Jar Candle, Fig & Pampas Grass
ILLUME Verde Lidded Jar Candle, Fig & Pampas Grass
Amazon
ILLUME Verde Lidded Jar Candle, Fig & Pampas Grass

The nostalgic scent of fresh-cut grass blended with ripe fig and rosemary makes this candle perfect for summer.

$19
Brightland The Duo
Brightland The Duo
Brightland
Brightland The Duo

This stunning duo of olive oils includes the Awake for roasting and sauteeing and the Alive for topping salads and breads.

$74
Anthropologie Float Wine Glasses, Set of 4
Anthropologie Float Wine Glasses, Set of 4
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Float Wine Glasses, Set of 4

This set of four handcrafted wine glasses adds a welcome pop of color to your host's home.

$56$35
Malin + Goetz Rum Hand + Body Wash
Malin + Goetz Rum Hand + Body Wash
Amazon
Malin + Goetz Rum Hand + Body Wash

A favorite handwash of luxury hotels and restaurants, this fragrant hand soap brings a touch of the high life to any home.

$26
Uncommon Goods Birthstone Wine Bottle Stopper
Birthstone Wine Bottle Stopper
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Birthstone Wine Bottle Stopper

Made of colored glass hand-blown in Rhode Island, these artisan wine stoppers from Uncommon Goods come in 12 different styles to correspond with your giftee's birth month.

$28
Williams Sonoma Blue & White Ceramic Herb Tray with Pots
Williams Sonoma Blue & White Ceramic Herb Tray with Pots
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Blue & White Ceramic Herb Tray with Pots

Gift your green-thumbed host a stunning hand-painted display for their favorite herbs.

$60
Mike's Hot Honey
Mike's Hot Honey
Amazon
Mike's Hot Honey

This best-selling spicy honey for pizza, salads, cheese boards and more makes a great addition to anyone's pantry.

$13
Jonathan Adler Helsinki Coasters
Helsinki Coasters
Jonathan Adler
Jonathan Adler Helsinki Coasters

Add a fun pop of color and Scandinavian-inspired style to any home with a set of porcelain coasters — packaged in a charming gift box.

$85$64
Paris Hilton Wine Bottle Chiller Set
Paris Hilton Wine Bottle Chiller Set
Amazon
Paris Hilton Wine Bottle Chiller Set

This wine chiller set from Paris Hilton's home line will keep your favorite bevs cold even in the summer heat.

$35$32
Fly By Jing Triple Threat
FLY BY JING Triple Threat Trio of Addictive Sichuan Sauces
Amazon
Fly By Jing Triple Threat

For fans of spicy food, gift them with a trio of sichuan hot sauces: Sichuan Chili Crisp, Zhong Sauce, and Mala Spice Mix.

$45
Le Creuset Stoneware 8 Oz Mini Round Cocotte
Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte, 8 Oz
Amazon
Le Creuset Stoneware 8 Oz Mini Round Cocotte

Le Creuset's Mini Round Cocotte is a little, luxurious gift for foodies—plus it comes in a ton of colors to match to your host's home.

$22 AND UP
Anthropologie Bistro Tile Cake Stand
Anthropologie Bistro Tile Cake Stand
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Bistro Tile Cake Stand

A gorgeous gift for bakers inspired by French patisseries. 

$68
Bloody Mary Diagram Glassware Set of 2
Uncommon Goods Bloody Mary Diagram Glassware Set of 2
Uncommon Goods
Bloody Mary Diagram Glassware Set of 2

Help them craft a delicious and potent Bloody Mary with these glasses that diagram the measurements and ingredients. 

$25
Williams Sonoma Home Monogrammed Soap & Towel Gift Set
Williams Sonoma Home Monogrammed Soap & Towel Gift Set
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Home Monogrammed Soap & Towel Gift Set

You can never go wrong with a personalized gift—especially if it comes in the form of a monogrammed soap and towel set from Williams Sonoma.

$59

