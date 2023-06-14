It's finally the season of backyard barbecues, weekend getaways and dinner parties al fresco. To thank your friends and family for graciously hosting a fabulous get-together, it's always a good idea to bring along a token of your appreciation.

In order to not show up empty-handed, you could always say 'thank you' with the obligatory bottle of their preferred beverage — like wine or whisky. But why not get a little more creative when gifting your host this season? Whether you’re attending a garden party or turning their guest room into your summer vacation getaway, we've rounded up 15 thoughtful gifts to bring along with you for the host or hostess.

If your host is known for getting experimental in the kitchen with new recipes and cuisines, go for a foodie-friendly gift such as Brightland's Oprah-approved deluxe olive oil duo or a Fly by Jing's trio of Sichuan hot sauces. For new friends, you can never go wrong with a summery-scented candle or luxe hand soap. To keep the party going all night long, consider gifting a wine chiller or set of handcrafted glasses.

No matter who you're shopping for, there's a gift to help you express your gratitude for every host that will ensure you get invited back for the next get-together. Ahead, shop our picks for the best host gifts this season, including some gift ideas you might want to purchase for yourself.

Brightland The Duo Brightland Brightland The Duo This stunning duo of olive oils includes the Awake for roasting and sauteeing and the Alive for topping salads and breads. $74 Shop Now

Jonathan Adler Helsinki Coasters Jonathan Adler Jonathan Adler Helsinki Coasters Add a fun pop of color and Scandinavian-inspired style to any home with a set of porcelain coasters — packaged in a charming gift box. $85 $64 Shop Now

