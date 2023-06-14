The Best Host and Hostess Gift Ideas for Summer That Will Guarantee a Future Invite
It's finally the season of backyard barbecues, weekend getaways and dinner parties al fresco. To thank your friends and family for graciously hosting a fabulous get-together, it's always a good idea to bring along a token of your appreciation.
In order to not show up empty-handed, you could always say 'thank you' with the obligatory bottle of their preferred beverage — like wine or whisky. But why not get a little more creative when gifting your host this season? Whether you’re attending a garden party or turning their guest room into your summer vacation getaway, we've rounded up 15 thoughtful gifts to bring along with you for the host or hostess.
If your host is known for getting experimental in the kitchen with new recipes and cuisines, go for a foodie-friendly gift such as Brightland's Oprah-approved deluxe olive oil duo or a Fly by Jing's trio of Sichuan hot sauces. For new friends, you can never go wrong with a summery-scented candle or luxe hand soap. To keep the party going all night long, consider gifting a wine chiller or set of handcrafted glasses.
No matter who you're shopping for, there's a gift to help you express your gratitude for every host that will ensure you get invited back for the next get-together. Ahead, shop our picks for the best host gifts this season, including some gift ideas you might want to purchase for yourself.
A bouquet of flowers look even prettier when presented in this hand-painted ceramic pitcher.
The nostalgic scent of fresh-cut grass blended with ripe fig and rosemary makes this candle perfect for summer.
This stunning duo of olive oils includes the Awake for roasting and sauteeing and the Alive for topping salads and breads.
This set of four handcrafted wine glasses adds a welcome pop of color to your host's home.
A favorite handwash of luxury hotels and restaurants, this fragrant hand soap brings a touch of the high life to any home.
Made of colored glass hand-blown in Rhode Island, these artisan wine stoppers from Uncommon Goods come in 12 different styles to correspond with your giftee's birth month.
Gift your green-thumbed host a stunning hand-painted display for their favorite herbs.
This best-selling spicy honey for pizza, salads, cheese boards and more makes a great addition to anyone's pantry.
Add a fun pop of color and Scandinavian-inspired style to any home with a set of porcelain coasters — packaged in a charming gift box.
This wine chiller set from Paris Hilton's home line will keep your favorite bevs cold even in the summer heat.
For fans of spicy food, gift them with a trio of sichuan hot sauces: Sichuan Chili Crisp, Zhong Sauce, and Mala Spice Mix.
Le Creuset's Mini Round Cocotte is a little, luxurious gift for foodies—plus it comes in a ton of colors to match to your host's home.
A gorgeous gift for bakers inspired by French patisseries.
Help them craft a delicious and potent Bloody Mary with these glasses that diagram the measurements and ingredients.
You can never go wrong with a personalized gift—especially if it comes in the form of a monogrammed soap and towel set from Williams Sonoma.
