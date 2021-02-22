The Best Subscription Boxes to Give as Gifts

Whether it's for a birthday, anniversary, Mother's Day or any other occasion, the secret to your gifting success lies in a gift subscription box that's tailored to your recipient. It's still a special and thoughtful present -- but way easier on you because everything is already taken care of, from selecting the individual products to packaging them up and shipping them off.

Subscription boxes make great gifts any time of year, and especially when you're shopping for a bunch of family members or friends at once. And thankfully for the gift-giving crowd, it seems like every day there's a new kind of monthly subscription box that would make the perfect gift for someone we know.

Here's what we recommend if you want to cross off everyone on your list in a single online shopping session: Make a list of loved ones you're shopping for this year, then find the match below based on their interests and hobbies.

From dog parents to healthy eaters to fashion lovers, keep reading for the best gift subscription boxes for all the people in your life. (And for a whole list of food-focused subscription boxes, see the recs from our friends at Rachael Ray!).

For the luxury lover: Curateur Curateur For the luxury lover: Curateur Celebrity stylist turned fashion icon Rachel Zoe curates a selection of elevated essentials every season; each delivery includes luxe fashion, beauty and lifestyle items. Choose from a one-time annual payment of $349.99 or a $99.99 payment per seasonal delivery. Use the promo code GLAM25 for $25 off your first box! $100 AND UP AT CURATEUR Buy Now

For the coffee fiend: Driftaway Coffee Driftaway Coffee For the coffee fiend: Driftaway Coffee New coffees from small farmers around the world every month? Sounds, tastes and smells like heaven. To nail your recipient's particular coffee preferences, each Driftaway subscription begins with a tasting kit. Subsequent deliveries are tailored to the flavor profiles they like, and all coffee bags are personalized with their name. $44 AND UP AT DRIFTAWAY COFFEE Buy Now

For the Prime shopper: Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe Amazon For the Prime shopper: Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe If you know someone who's an avid Prime shopper, gift them Amazon's personal shopping service, Personal Shopping by Prime Wardrobe. Every month for $4.99, a stylist will compile a selection of clothing and accessories suited to your preferences. Choose up to eight items to try on at home for free for a seven-day period. What really seals the deal? You only pay for what you keep, and returns are free! $5 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

For the devoted dog mom or dad: BarkBox BarkBox For the devoted dog mom or dad: BarkBox BarkBox offers several pet subscription box options, including ones for "Super Chewers," and each includes two toys, two bags of natural treats customizable for any allergies or diet preferences) and a meaty chew based on a theme -- October's is "Lick or Treat." Personalize a monthly delivery for a friend's beloved pup based on their size and name. $35 AND UP AT BARKBOX Buy Now

For the health-conscious eater: Daily Harvest Daily Harvest For the health-conscious eater: Daily Harvest If you have a friend who's trying to eat healthier but doesn't have the time or patience for weekly shopping trips, Daily Harvest's deliveries of clean and convenient food will ensure they stay on track. With the gifting option, your recipient can choose nine fresh, delicious items to arrive on their doorstep -- the DH menu includes bowls, flatbreads, smoothies, soups, lattes, snacks and desserts. (You can also keep it simple and send them a gift card.) There's also a sweet new way to treat your gift recipient with pints of Daily Harvest's decadent ice cream. Mmm. $75 AND UP AT DAILY HARVEST Buy Now

For the skincare obsessive: LookFantastic Beauty Box LookFantastic For the skincare obsessive: LookFantastic Beauty Box Surprise a beauty product junkie with this jam-packed delivery every one, three, six or 12 months. Each LookFantastic Beauty Box contains six treats that range from skincare to body care to makeup to beauty tools, all in line with the month's theme and at major savings for you. $16 AND UP AT LOOKFANTASTIC Buy Now

For quarantining parents: KiwiCo Crates KiwiCo For quarantining parents: KiwiCo Crates We all know a family that's going stir-crazy right now. Give the gift of learning (for the cooped-up kid) and less planning (for the tired parents). Choose the age of the gift recipient -- from infant to 14+ -- and the kind of stuff they're interested in, like geography and culture or science and engineering. You can have the crates shipped directly to the family or to you so you can deliver them yourself. $17 AND UP AT KIWICO Buy Now

For the mom-to-be: Armoire Maternity Armoire For the mom-to-be: Armoire Maternity Give an expecting friend one less thing to worry about: her daily wardrobe. Armoire is a clothing rental company that ships capsule collections every month with four, seven or unlimited pieces tailored to your custom style. In addition to maternity-wear, Armoire offers sizing from 0R to 24W. $49 AND UP AT ARMOIRE Buy Now

For the wine enthusiast: 90+ Cellars 90+ Cellars For the wine enthusiast: 90+ Cellars Anyone who drinks vino will appreciate a quarterly delivery of wine from 90+ Cellars. A shipment of three, six or 12 bottles will arrive at their doorstep four times per year, each with a handpicked selection from wineries and vineyards around the globe. $50 AND UP AT 90+ CELLARS Buy Now

For the fashion-minded friend: Rent the Runway Rent the Runway For the fashion-minded friend: Rent the Runway Has someone on your holiday shopping list been talking about needing a wardrobe refresh? Rent the Runway is an excellent way to borrow designer goods from Christian Siriano, Jonathan Simkhai, Reformation, DVF, A.L.C., Pyer Moss and more. Choose from three monthly subscription plans where you can rent four pieces at a time and swap one, two or unlimited times each month. Categories include all kinds of workwear, loungewear, accessories and handbags from more than 400 designers and in sizes from 0 to 22. $69 AND UP AT RENT THE RUNWAY Buy Now

For the Epicurean: Vices Vices For the Epicurean: Vices Looking for the perfect gift for the friend or family member who enjoys the finer things? That's exactly who the aptly named Vices box was made for. From fine wines to handmade leather goods to exquisite foods to high-tech gear, each box contains a variety of luxury items that will keep them satisfied -- until the next monthly shipment arrives. $130 AT VICES Buy Now

For everyone else: Bouqs The Bouqs For everyone else: Bouqs Thank goodness for flowers, the ultimate catchall gift. The Bouqs has blossomed into a direct to consumer business model that sources fresh flowers, plants and wreaths from eco-friendly farms around the world and delivers them straight to your (recipient's) door. The company offers subscriptions and one-time orders, meaning you truly never have to fret over finding a gift again. $39 AND UP AT THE BOUQS Buy Now

