November is officially here which means the holiday season will start occupying our minds before we know it. While we love shopping for fall fashion, if you're looking for tech deals and holiday gifts, Amazon comes to mind for super savings and it's not disappointing us right now. Amazon just launched 10,000+ Epic Deals with Black Friday price tags and we picked out the best ones to shop now. You can find deep discounts on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem. These are major tech deals that we haven't seen since Prime Day, Black Friday or Cyber Monday! We picked out the best Amazon devices, smart home devices and other tech items from brands you love from Amazon's Epic Deals.

With Amazon's Epic Deals, you can score discounts on Amazon devices and bundles, including the ecobee Lite Smart Thermostat, the Fire tablet, Fire TV, Kindle, the best-selling Echo Dot or other Echo device and more must-have Amazon gear with Amazon's Black Friday Sale. But the deals don't end with a smart device.

You don't have to wait until Prime Day or an Amazon sale to get great discounts. Amazon's Black Friday Day Sale is here! It's more convenient than ever to shop Amazon products, as the online retailer offers a massive amount of products if you're looking for a deal from various brands like Ray-Ban, Levi's, Kate Spade, Good American and more at awesome markdowns.

If you don't have an Amazon Prime account yet, you can sign up for a free month trial so you can get in on all the best Amazon deals -- and don't forget to download the Amazon app to make shopping easier.

Best Tech Deals

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro The trendy Apple AirPods Pro have great quality sound, and feature powerful Active Noise Cancellation that drowns out real world distractions. Plus the earbuds come with a wireless charging case that extends battery life to 24 hours. $250 $190 Buy Now

Best Deals on Amazon Devices and Amazon-Compatible Devices

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Kindle Paperwhite The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet. Take thousands of stories with you anywhere you go. $130 $90 Buy Now

Best Tech Deals for Smart Home

Audible Premium Plus Membership Amazon Audible Premium Plus Membership Get Audible Premium Plus for just $6.95 a month for your first 4 months, and get 1 audiobook of your choice each month - including best sellers and new releases. $7/MONTH (REGULARLY $15/MONTH) Buy Now

Best Deals on Kitchen Appliances

Best Fashion Deals

Best Deals on Shoes

Best Deals on Handbags and Wallets

Best Beauty Deals

Best Deals on Luggage, Backpacks and Travel Gear

Best Deals on Jewelry

Sunglasses

And the deals don't stop there. Check out deals in even more categories below:

Watches, Smart Watches and Fitness Trackers

Face Masks

Health

Headphones, Speakers, Cameras and Printers

Computers, Tablets and Phones

Gaming

Kids

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

The Best Gifts for Gamers This Holiday

Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2021

The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Wayfair, Home Depot, Macy's and More

Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 On Amazon

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $50

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100

The Best Labor Day Mattress Sales

The Best-Selling Cosori Air Fryer Is On Sale at Amazon

This Exercise Bike Is A Peloton Dupe for Less Than Half The Price - Shop Now

The Best Black Friday 2021 Deals You Can Shop Early: Macy's, Best Buy, Overstock and More

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: The Best Deals on Winter Coats and Fall Jackets

Best Face Masks You Can Buy Right Now

Amazon Sale: Best Reusable Face Masks Under $5 Each

Best Deals on Celeb-Loved Products at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

NuFace Is on Sale: Save up to 40%

Nike Unleashed a Huge Sale With Shoes and Apparel Up to 50% Off

TOMS Is Having a Sitewide Sale: Get 30% Off Classic Styles

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color