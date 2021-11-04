100+ Amazon Black Friday Deals on Tech, Home, Kitchen and More
November is officially here which means the holiday season will start occupying our minds before we know it. While we love shopping for fall fashion, if you're looking for tech deals and holiday gifts, Amazon comes to mind for super savings and it's not disappointing us right now. Amazon just launched 10,000+ Epic Deals with Black Friday price tags and we picked out the best ones to shop now. You can find deep discounts on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem. These are major tech deals that we haven't seen since Prime Day, Black Friday or Cyber Monday! We picked out the best Amazon devices, smart home devices and other tech items from brands you love from Amazon's Epic Deals.
With Amazon's Epic Deals, you can score discounts on Amazon devices and bundles, including the ecobee Lite Smart Thermostat, the Fire tablet, Fire TV, Kindle, the best-selling Echo Dot or other Echo device and more must-have Amazon gear with Amazon's Black Friday Sale. But the deals don't end with a smart device.
You don't have to wait until Prime Day or an Amazon sale to get great discounts. Amazon's Black Friday Day Sale is here! It's more convenient than ever to shop Amazon products, as the online retailer offers a massive amount of products if you're looking for a deal from various brands like Ray-Ban, Levi's, Kate Spade, Good American and more at awesome markdowns.
If you don't have an Amazon Prime account yet, you can sign up for a free month trial so you can get in on all the best Amazon deals -- and don't forget to download the Amazon app to make shopping easier.
Best Tech Deals
- SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in for $848 (originally $1,100)
- 2020 Apple iPad for $650 (originally $750)
- TCL 32-inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV for $200 (originally $220)
- VIZIO 65-Inch V-Series 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV for $530 (originally $600)
- TCL 40-inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV for $230 (originally $350)
- SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class Crystal UHD for $1,498 (Regularly $2,200)
- Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote for $25 (Regularly $50)
- AuKing Mini Projector 2020 for $90 (originally $120)
- SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class Crystal UHD Smart TV FOR $698 (originally $750)
- Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV for $160 (originally $200)
- Insignia 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition for $100 (originally $170)
Best Deals on Amazon Devices and Amazon-Compatible Devices
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $55 (originally $85)
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with free Sengled light bulb for $25 (originally $40)
- Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Control for $25 (originally $30)
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) - Smart speaker with clock and Alexa for $35 (originally $50)
- TP-Link N300 WiFi Extender $15 (originally $30)
- Echo Wall Clock - Disney Mickey Mouse Edition for $38 (originally $50)
- Blink Outdoor - wireless, weather-resistant HD security camera for $100 (originally $180)
Best Tech Deals for Smart Home
- Smart Door Lock with Keypad for $91 (originally $370)
- Nod Hybrid Queen Mattress by Tuft & Needle for $607 (originally $675)
- Jadisi LED Light Strips (4x16.4 feet) $19 (Regularly $22)
- Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $137 with coupon (originally $190)
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum for $180 (originally $274)
- Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen Size for $1,255 (originally $1,395)
- Bissell SpinWave Expert Hard Floor Spin Mop for $113
- Shark HE601 Air Purifier 6 True HEPA for $300 (originally $450)
Best Deals on Kitchen Appliances
- OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner with Odor Blasters, 4 Count for $7.50 (originally $8)
- Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart (4 Liter) Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker with LCD Digital Screen and Nonstick Frying Pot for $62 with coupon (originally $96)
- Ninja Air Fryer for $100 (originally $120)
- KOIOS 800W 4-in-1 Multifunctional Hand Immersion Blender for $40
- U-Taste Silicone Spatula Set with 600 Degrees Fahrenheit Heat Resistant for $20 (originally $22)
- The Wand Wine Purifier (3-Pack) for $10 with coupon (originally $12)
- Oster Sangerfield Stainless Steel Cookware, 3.0-Quart Casserole Set w/Steamer Basket for $27 (originally $30)
- Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner, Cruelty Free Formula - Pack of 3 for $12
Best Fashion Deals
- Free People Women's Adella Slip Dress for $60 (originally $88)
- Billabong Women's Wrap Front Midi Length Dress for $61 (originally $66)
- Dokotoo Womens Spring Summer Deep V Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Floral Print Mini Dress for $36 (originally $40)
- Levi's Men's 511 Slim Cut-Off Short for $35 (originally $50)
- Happy Sailed Women Long Sleeve Ruffle Layer Backless Swing Mini Dresses for $34 (originally $40)
Best Deals on Shoes
- TOMS Canvas Classics for $32 (originally $42)
- Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Sneaker for $49 (originally $65)
- Teva Women's W Midform Universal Wedge Sandal for $49 (Regularly $60)
- Vionic Rest Farra Backstrap Sandal - Sandals with Concealed Orthotic Support for $60 (originally $90)
- Clarks Women's Breeze Sea for $35 (originally $55)
Best Deals on Handbags and Wallets
- Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner With USB Port for $88 (originally $145)
- Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack for $63 (originally $75)
- Fossil Women's Wiley Leather Satchel Purse Handbag for $190 (originally $248)
- Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Messenger Bag for $109 (originally $127)
- Oakley Blade Wet Dry 30l Backpack for $55 (originally $60)
- EROUGE Natural Chic Straw Handbag for $13 (originally $28)
Best Beauty Deals
- CeraVe Moisturizing Cream | Body and Face Moisturizer for Dry Skin with Hyaluronic Acid for $15 (originally $19)
- TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E, Witch Hazel for $19 with coupon (originally $20)
- CHI Original 1" Flat Hair Straightening Ceramic Hairstyling Iron for $47 (originally $100)
- L’Oreal Paris Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer, Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer for $14 (originally $20)
- Jade Roller & Gua Sha Skincare Tools for $17 (originally $20)
- Pritech Electric Feet Callus Removers Rechargeable for $22 (originally $26)
- NuFACE Mini Petite Facial Toning Device for $157 (originally $209)
- L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara for $7 (originally $10)
- Maybelline Hyper Easy Liquid Pen No-Skip Eyeliner, Satin Finish, Waterproof Formula for $7 (originally $9)
Best Deals on Luggage, Backpacks and Travel Gear
- Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack for $55 (originally $75)
- Oakley Blade Wet Dry 30l Backpack for $65 (originally $80)
- Kenneth Cole Reaction Women's Chelsea Chevron Quilted 15-Inch Laptop & Tablet Fashion Backpack for $45 (originally $80)
- Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner With USB Port for $88 (originally $145)
- TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack for $100
Best Deals on Jewelry
- SWAROVSKI Women's Creativity Circle Jewelry Collection for $48 (originally $59)
- Michael Kors Women's Stainless Steel Pendant Necklace for $67 (originally $95)
- Fossil Women's Jesse Stainless Steel Glitz Dress Quartz Watch for $58 (originally $109)
- SWAROVSKI Women's Stone Hoop Pierced Earrings for $90 (originally $119)
- Timex Women's Easy Reader 25mm Date Watch for $40 (originally $57)
Sunglasses
- Oakley Oo9013 Frogskins Square Sunglasses for $142
- Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses for $155 (originally $161)
- Kate Spade New York Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses for $58 (originally $71)
- Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses for $147 (originally $153)
- SOJOS Cat Eye Designer Sunglasses Fashion UV400 Protection Glasses SJ2052 for $15 (originally $30)
- Gucci Sunglasses for $200 (originally $360)
- Burberry 0BE4216 Sunglasses for $120 (originally $235)
- Le Specs The Last Lolita Eyewear for $60 (originally $119)
And the deals don't stop there. Check out deals in even more categories below:
Watches, Smart Watches and Fitness Trackers
- Withings Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch for $195 (originally $200)
- Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents for $221 (originally $325)
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 for $230 (originally $280)
- Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids, Grape for $57 (originally $70)
- Anne Klein Women's Diamond-Accented Bracelet Watch for $31 (originally $75)
- Garmin Vívoactive 4 Smart Watch for $276 (originally $350)
- Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch for $185 (originally $250)
- Bulova Dress Watch for $206 (originally $275)
- Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch for $276 (originally $295)
- Samsung Galaxy Fit Black for $60 (originally $100)
Face Masks
- 3 Pack-CDC Vaccination Card Protector for $5 (originally $7)
- Perry Ellis Reusable Pleated Woven Fabric Face Masks - Pack of 6 for $11 (originally $18)
- 100% Mulberry Silk 2-Pack Face Mask with PM2.5 Filter for $20 (originally $24)
- EnerPlex Youth/Adult 3-Ply 3-Pack Medium, Comfortable and Breathable Face Masks for $19 (originally $30)
- KN95 Face Mask 20-Pack, Black for $20 (originally $27)
- Comix Face-Masks Individual-Wrapped Package, Pack of 50pcs for $11 (originally $12)
- CoverMyMouth Variety 3 Pack Adult/Large Reusable Face Masks for $20 (originally $35)
- iHeartRaves Neck Gaiter Face Cover Scarf for $7 (originally $15)
- ROSEWARD 100% Mulberry Silk Face Mouth Mask with Filter Pocket Adjustable for $14 (originally $17)
Health
- Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set for $40 (originally $70)
- VIGBODY Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $270 (originally $400)
- Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager for $40 (originally $50)
- Ruko 60Mins GPS Drones with Camera 4K Photo and 1080P Video for $330 with coupon (originally $400)
Headphones, Speakers, Cameras and Printers
- Apple AirPods Pro for $197 (originally $249)
- Beats Ep Wired On-Ear Headphone $79 (originally $130)
- Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds for $70 (originally $80)
- Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones for $28 (originally $69)
Computers, Tablets and Phones
- Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch for $2,249 (originally $2399)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet for $100 (originally $150)
- Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle for $125 (originally $190)
Gaming
- Carnival Games Nintendo Switch for $18 (originally $40)
- OIVO PS4 Stand Cooling Fan Station for Playstation 4 for $25 (originally $27)
- NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 WiFi Router with 4 Ethernet Ports for $216 (originally $250)
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset for $30 (originally $40)
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated - Nintendo Switch Standard Edition for $28 (originally $30)
Kids
- Pink Princess Palace Tent for $35 (originally $61)
- adidas Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set for $25 (originally $37)
- Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen for $73 (originally $80)
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated -Shiny Edition (Xbox One) for $58 (originally $150)
- Plugo Tunes by PlayShifu - Piano Learning Kit Musical STEAM Toy for Ages 5-10 for $54 with coupon (originally $60)
