100+ Amazon Black Friday Deals on Tech, Home, Kitchen and More

Published
Amazon

November is officially here which means the holiday season will start occupying our minds before we know it. While we love shopping for fall fashion, if you're looking for tech deals and holiday gifts, Amazon comes to mind for super savings and it's not disappointing us right now. Amazon just launched 10,000+ Epic Deals with Black Friday price tags and we picked out the best ones to shop now. You can find deep discounts on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem. These are major tech deals that we haven't seen since Prime Day, Black Friday or Cyber Monday! We picked out the best Amazon devicessmart home devices and other tech items from brands you love from Amazon's Epic Deals.

With Amazon's Epic Deals, you can score discounts on Amazon devices and bundles, including the ecobee Lite Smart Thermostat, the Fire tablet, Fire TV, Kindle, the best-selling Echo Dot or other Echo device and more must-have Amazon gear with Amazon's Black Friday Sale. But the deals don't end with a smart device.

You don't have to wait until Prime Day or an Amazon sale to get great discounts. Amazon's Black Friday Day Sale is here! It's more convenient than ever to shop Amazon products, as the online retailer offers a massive amount of products if you're looking for a deal from various brands like Ray-Ban, Levi's, Kate Spade, Good American and more at awesome markdowns.  

If you don't have an Amazon Prime account yet, you can sign up for a free month trial so you can get in on all the best Amazon deals -- and don't forget to download the Amazon app to make shopping easier.

Best Tech Deals

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro
The trendy Apple AirPods Pro have great quality sound, and feature powerful Active Noise Cancellation that drowns out real world distractions. Plus the earbuds come with a wireless charging case that extends battery life to 24 hours.
$250$190
Insignia 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV Edition
Insignia 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV Edition
Amazon
Insignia 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV Edition
Save 25% on this Insignia 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV Edition. With over 48,000 reviews, this Alexa enabled TV is a must buy.
$200$150
Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV
Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV
Amazon
Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV
This 32" Toshiba TV is on sale for 20% off. 
$200$160
SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Frame Series Smart TV
SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Frame Series Smart TV
Amazon
SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Frame Series Smart TV
Celebrities like Kerry Washington love the Samsung Frame TV because it looks like a work of art on your wall. The 4k Quantum HDR TV has Alexa built right in, and now the 43-inch version is on sale.
$1,000$798

Best Deals on Amazon Devices and Amazon-Compatible Devices

All-new Fire HD 10 Tablet Productivity Bundle
All-new Fire HD 10 Tablet Productivity Bundle
Amazon
All-new Fire HD 10 Tablet Productivity Bundle
This tablet comes with an Amazon keyboard with a Bluetooth detachable base, and a subscription to Microsoft 365 to boost productivity.
$270$210
Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite
The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet. Take thousands of stories with you anywhere you go.
$130$90
Echo Show 8 (1st Gen, 2019 release) HD smart display with Alexa
Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon
Echo Show 8 (1st Gen, 2019 release) HD smart display with Alexa
Connect with family and friends with video calling and messaging with the Echo Show 8. 
$110$60

Best Tech Deals for Smart Home

Google Nest Learning Thermostat
Google Nest Learning Thermostat
Amazon
Google Nest Learning Thermostat
This programmable smart thermostat learns your schedule and temperatures you like, then programs itself to help you save energy and stay comfortable.
$249$229
iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum
Save money on the iRobot Roomba i7 robot vacuum and it'll save you time. 
$665$535
Audible Premium Plus Membership
Kevin Hart Audible
Amazon
Audible Premium Plus Membership
Get Audible Premium Plus for just $6.95 a month for your first 4 months, and get 1 audiobook of your choice each month - including best sellers and new releases.
$7/MONTH (REGULARLY $15/MONTH)

Best Deals on Kitchen Appliances

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Single Serve
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Single Serve
Amazon
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Single Serve
Start your morning with a fresh cup of coffee.
$80$50
Cosori Air Fryer Max XL
COSORI Air Fryer Max XL
Cosori via Amazon
Cosori Air Fryer Max XL
If you're looking to purchase an air-fryer, this is a great one to try. 
$130$100
Delish by DASH Compact Stand Mixer
Delish by DASH Compact Stand Mixer
Amazon
Delish by DASH Compact Stand Mixer
This 3.5 quart stand mixer comes in five colors. It comes complete with beater attachments, including a dough hook to help you continue building those quarantine bread-baking skills. 
$80$40
KitchenAid Ultra Power Hand Mixer
KitchenAid Ultra Power Hand Mixer
Amazon
KitchenAid Ultra Power Hand Mixer
This popular KitchenAid hand mixer will make working in the kitchen much easier. 
$100$54
Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 3 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 3 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 3 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
The smaller size of this Instant Pot makes it ideal for small households, side dishes or any kitchen where space is limited. 
$100$80

Best Fashion Deals

SEASUM Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings
SEASUM Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings
Amazon
SEASUM Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings
Buy two or more of the Lizzo-loved and Tiktok Viral Booty-Lifting leggings and instantly save on your purchase! Wear these leggings anywhere from running errands to a yoga workout.
$27$10
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
Amazon
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
These leggings have a cult following on TikTok as a perfect dupe for the pricey designer version. 
$23

Best Deals on Shoes

Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker gold stripes on white shoes
Amazon
Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
They're designed for tennis, but this classic Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker is comfortable enough for everyday wear. 
$65$45
Skechers Mens Energy Afterburn Shoes
Skechers Mens Energy Afterburn Shoes
Amazon
Skechers Mens Energy Afterburn Shoes
This very stylish sneaker is perfect for a nice walk or a jog. They are very comfortable.
$58 (REGULARLY $60)

Best Deals on Handbags and Wallets

Coach Corner Zip Wristlet
Coach Corner Zip Wristlet
Amazon
Coach Corner Zip Wristlet
Sometimes you just need a wristlet where you're going. This Coach Corner Zip Wristlet is the perfect size to carry your essentials.
$75$45
Tory Burch Thea Mini Backpack
Tory Burch Thea Mini Backpack
Amazon
Tory Burch Thea Mini Backpack
Carry all your supplies and essentials in style with this Mini Backpack from Tory Burch.
$329$289
Kate Spade Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
This cute Kate Spade handbag is almost $200 off the regular price. Wouldn't you be proud of your deal-finding skills with this bag from your favorite fashion brand?
$279$119

Best Beauty Deals

Found Active x Kate Upton Restoring Face Serum with Retinol Alternative
Found Active Restoring Face Serum with Retinol Alternative
Amazon
Found Active x Kate Upton Restoring Face Serum with Retinol Alternative
According to a 2006 clinical study, retinoids show promise in the treatment of skin aging. You can splurge on Sunday Riley’s popular retinol serum ($85) or try this budget-friendly, antioxidant-rich alternative from Kate Upton’s Found Active line. It promises to soothe away fine lines and wrinkles, giving your skin a more even texture.
$23 AT AMAZON
Yeamon Face Massager Set
Yeamon Face Massage Set
Amazon
Yeamon Face Massager Set
The face massager kit includes two types of massage devices -- one 3D roller face massager and one T-shape electric energy massage device. 
$19
Olay Ultimate Eye Cream
Olay Ultimate Eye Cream
Amazon
Olay Ultimate Eye Cream
The multi-tasking eye cream that targets wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles. 
$21 (REGULARLY $30)

Best Deals on Luggage, Backpacks and Travel Gear

Rockland Double Handle Rolling Backpack, Bandana, 17-Inch
Rockland Double Handle Rolling Backpack, Bandana, 17-Inch
Amazon
Rockland Double Handle Rolling Backpack, Bandana, 17-Inch
If your kids are expecting heavy loads this school year, this rolling backpack from Rockland is a steal at 65% off the regular price. 
$28 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Solo New York Draft Slim Backpack, One Size
Solo New York Draft Slim Backpack, One Size
Amazon
Solo New York Draft Slim Backpack, One Size
This stylish ultra-lightweight backpack is great for students and commuters. The laptop compartment along with the other organizing pockets will keep your items secure. We absolutely love that this backpack's slim profile allows it to fit easily under seats.
$37 (REGULARLY $55)
Fidus Large 1 Gallon Water Bottle
Fidus Large 1 Gallon
Amazon
Fidus Large 1 Gallon Water Bottle
Stay hydrated this spring and summer with this Khloé Kardashian loved water bottle. 
$18 (REGULARLY $21)

Best Deals on Jewelry

Kate Spade Women's Quartz Watch
Kate Spade Women's Metro Alloy Steel Quartz Watch
Amazon
Kate Spade Women's Quartz Watch
This Kate Spade stainless steel quartz watch with slim, blush leather straps is an amazing deal at 51% off! 
$95 (REGULARLY $195)

Sunglasses

SOJOS Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses
SOJOS Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses
Amazon
SOJOS Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses
If you're ever going for a vintage look and love a cat eye, these SOJOS Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses are perfect for you!
$11 (REGULARLY $17)
Gucci GG0141S Black Square Sunglasses
Gucci GG0141S 001 Black GG0141S Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Gucci GG0141S Black Square Sunglasses
You won't regret grabbing these classic Gucci sunnies. 
$234 (REGULARLY $365)

And the deals don't stop there. Check out deals in even more categories below: 

Watches, Smart Watches and Fitness Trackers

Face Masks

Health

Headphones, Speakers, Cameras and Printers

Computers, Tablets and Phones

Gaming

Kids

