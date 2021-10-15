Amazon's Holiday deals is packed with all sorts of fashion deals for the fall and winter-- we're loving the designer handbags and premium beauty deals -- but the internet retailer also has discounts and markdowns on daily essentials like face masks, too. Among all the discounts, you can get deals on face masks starting at under $5 per mask! And since we'll be wearing a face covering for a while longer, why not stock up now and save?

Supply chain issues are expected to cause major shipping delays around the holiday season. If you want to make sure your holiday gifts arrive on time, FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service and UPS have released their holiday shopping deadlines to help guide you.

While you're shopping Amazon for masks, this is also a great time to save on fashion, beauty and home items. Right now Amazon has tons of fantastic daily markdowns you don't want to miss. Retailers and brands we love are offering a discount of up to 80% off retail price, including. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch. Not only does the Amazon sale event include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Holiday deals, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon also has a guide section which makes it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

Amazon's Holiday deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

Shop our face mask picks from Amazon below.

Swiss Eagle 6 Layer Reusable Outdoor Face Mask Amazon Swiss Eagle 6 Layer Reusable Outdoor Face Mask This is not your average cotton mask. Each mask is designed with a multi-layer filtration system: a layer of soft cotton fabric, two layers of spun bonded for fluid protection, two laters of melt blown and one outer layer of spacer fabric. It's good for daily use as well as outdoor activities, camping and travel. $20 FOR 4 AT AMAZON Buy Now

