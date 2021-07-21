Amazon's Best Deals on Kate Spade Handbags

We're about half way through summer, and with some of us going back to the office and school, it might be time for a new bag. Right now, Amazon has so many great deals on Kate Spade bags, it's hard to choose just one!

Case in point: the Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel is more than $100 off and currently priced at $140 (regularly $299)! The leather bag is the epitome of a timeless handbag. The satchel features a pebble leather facade, an adjustable strap and interior pockets. The elegant shape is truly versatile and pairs well with a variety of looks. This style is a great spacious daytime bag or nighttime bag to carry all your essentials for work, running errands and traveling. But there are many more deals to explore!

Check out ET Style's top picks for the best deals on Kate Spade from Amazon Deals.

ET Style's Picks for Amazon's Best Deals on Kate Spade:

RELATED CONTENT:

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Deals We Can't Resist

Draper James Is Having a Huge Sale: Shop Reese Witherspoon's Looks

Shop Simone Biles' Top Picks From Athleta's Semi-Annual Sale

The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing -- Shop the Styles on Sale

The Best Kate Spade and Coach Bags From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop The Best Deals Under $50

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals Under $25

Royal-Approved Finds from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The 16 Best Shoe Deals at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2021