Sales & Deals

Stuart Weitzman's Cyber Monday Sale Has All Your Favorite Boots for Up to 70% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kim Kardashian Stuart Weitzman
Stuart Weitzman
By Lauren Gruber and Carolin Lehmann
Published: 2:56 PM PST, November 27, 2023

The Cyber Monday sale at Stuart Weitzman Outlet is full of unbeatable deals on designer fall footwear.

Fall weather calls for leather boots, trendy loafers and classic pumps. Whether you have a wedding on the horizon or simply want to level up your footwear game for fall, Stuart Weitzman is here with rare deals on the brand's iconic shoes for Cyber Monday.

Today only, the Stuart Weitzman Outlet is holding its Cyber Monday sale and offering over 70% off on must-have heels, sandals, sneakers, boots and more. Just use the code ENJOY25 to get an extra 25% off plus free shipping.

Shop Stuart Weitzman's Sale

The Stuart Weitzman sale is brimming with coveted designer shoes in a variety of styles. Whether you're looking for the perfect pump to polish up your work outfits or a statement-making pair of boots to wear for date night, the SW Outlet has a ton of designs you'll want to add to your fall wardrobe — sans the high price point that typically comes with the luxury line.

Take advantage of all the deals on Stuart Weitzman shoes this weekend and check out our favorite picks from the sale below. 

City Block Boot

City Block Boot
Stuart Weitzman

City Block Boot

This over-the-knee leather boot has the perfectly sized heel. Find it in two colors. 

$305 $229

with code enjoy25

Shop Now

5050 SoHo Bootie

5050 SoHo Bootie
Stuart Weitzman

5050 SoHo Bootie

This block-heeled bootie adds a bit of edge to any look. Its back is stretchy for a more comfortable fit.

$595 $417

Shop Now

Avenue 85 Block Boot

Avenue 85 Block Boot
Stuart Weitzman

Avenue 85 Block Boot

Feel powerful in a pair of heeled, pointed toe booties that pair perfectly with everything from mini dresses to jeans.

$850 $255

with code enjoy25

Shop Now

Owen Buckle Loafer

Owen Buckle Loafer
Stuart Weitzman

Owen Buckle Loafer

Take a walk on the wild side this season in a pair of leopard-printed loafers.

$550 $82

with code enjoy25

Shop Now

Dancer 75 Slingback Pump

Dancer 75 Slingback Pump
Stuart Weitzman

Dancer 75 Slingback Pump

A sexy (yet still walkable) pair of slingbacks take any look to the next level, and this pair comes in glitzy rose gold as well as black and white.

$495 $140

with code enjoy25

Shop Now

Avenue 75 Block Bootie

Avenue 75 Block Bootie
Stuart Weitzman

Avenue 75 Block Bootie

These sleek pointed-toe booties will go with everything in your fall and winter wardrobe.

$650 $199

with code enjoy25

Shop Now

Blaire City Boot

Blaire City Boot
Stuart Weitzman

Blaire City Boot

Add an iconic Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boot to your fall wardrobe at an unbeatable discount.

$895 $269

with code enjoy25

Shop Now

Dancer 95 Pump

Dancer 95 Pump
Stuart Weitzman

Dancer 95 Pump

These classic black pointed-toe pumps will add polish to any outfit. 

$475 $179

with code enjoy25

Shop Now

Equestrian Zip Boot

Equestrian Zip Boot
Stuart Weitzman

Equestrian Zip Boot

Available in brown or black leather, these riding boots feature a flat block heel for all-day comfort.

$850 $255

with code enjoy25

Shop Now

Dancer 75 Block Sandal

Dancer 75 Block Sandal
Stuart Weitzman

Dancer 75 Block Sandal

We love the Dancer 75 Block Sandal for its not-too-high heel and supportive straps. 

$475 $179

with code enjoy25

Shop Now

Avenue 85 Block Boot

Avenue 85 Block Boot
Stuart Weitzman

Avenue 85 Block Boot

Treat yourself to some sumptuous suede boots while they're on sale for under $200.

$850 $255

with code enjoy25

Shop Now

Owen Buckle Ultra Lug Loafer

Owen Buckle Ultra Lug Loafer
Stuart Weitzman

Owen Buckle Ultra Lug Loafer

These chunky lug-sole loafers are right on trend for fall.

$525 $179

with code enjoy25

Shop Now

Dylan Chelsea Bootie

Dylan Chelsea Bootie
Stuart Weitzman

Dylan Chelsea Bootie

"Everything time I've put these on, I have received unsolicited compliments," one happy reviewer praised these Chelsea boots. "They are comfortable, stylish, and fit perfectly."

$650 $149

with code enjoy25

Shop Now

Gabby Ballet Flat

Gabby Ballet Flat
Stuart Weitzman

Gabby Ballet Flat

Tap into the ballet flat trend with this leather-capped pair that molds to your foot for a perfect fit.

$395 $139

with code enjoy25

Shop Now

Dancer 75 Block Pump

Dancer 75 Block Pump
Stuart Weitzman

Dancer 75 Block Pump

A sensible block heel makes these pumps comfortable to walk in without sacrificing style.

$475 $178

with code enjoy25

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Cyber Monday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more. 

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Cyber Monday Beauty Deals You Need on Your Radar

Sales & Deals

The Best Cyber Monday Beauty Deals You Need on Your Radar

The Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals on Top-Rated Women's Winter Boots

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals on Top-Rated Women's Winter Boots

The Viral Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Is 25% Off for Cyber Monday

Sales & Deals

The Viral Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Is 25% Off for Cyber Monday

Save 30% on Best-Selling Shoes During the Allbirds Cyber Monday Sale

Sales & Deals

Save 30% on Best-Selling Shoes During the Allbirds Cyber Monday Sale

lululemon's Cyber Week Event Is Here and Packed With Great Finds

lululemon's Cyber Week Event Is Here and Packed With Great Finds

The Viral Revlon One-Step Volumizer Is on Sale Now for Cyber Monday

Sales & Deals

The Viral Revlon One-Step Volumizer Is on Sale Now for Cyber Monday

 

Tags: