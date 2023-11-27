Fall weather calls for leather boots, trendy loafers and classic pumps. Whether you have a wedding on the horizon or simply want to level up your footwear game for fall, Stuart Weitzman is here with rare deals on the brand's iconic shoes for Cyber Monday.

Today only, the Stuart Weitzman Outlet is holding its Cyber Monday sale and offering over 70% off on must-have heels, sandals, sneakers, boots and more. Just use the code ENJOY25 to get an extra 25% off plus free shipping.

Shop Stuart Weitzman's Sale

The Stuart Weitzman sale is brimming with coveted designer shoes in a variety of styles. Whether you're looking for the perfect pump to polish up your work outfits or a statement-making pair of boots to wear for date night, the SW Outlet has a ton of designs you'll want to add to your fall wardrobe — sans the high price point that typically comes with the luxury line.

Take advantage of all the deals on Stuart Weitzman shoes this weekend and check out our favorite picks from the sale below.

5050 SoHo Bootie Stuart Weitzman 5050 SoHo Bootie This block-heeled bootie adds a bit of edge to any look. Its back is stretchy for a more comfortable fit. $595 $417 Shop Now

Avenue 85 Block Boot Stuart Weitzman Avenue 85 Block Boot Feel powerful in a pair of heeled, pointed toe booties that pair perfectly with everything from mini dresses to jeans. $850 $255 with code enjoy25 Shop Now

Owen Buckle Loafer Stuart Weitzman Owen Buckle Loafer Take a walk on the wild side this season in a pair of leopard-printed loafers. $550 $82 with code enjoy25 Shop Now

Dancer 75 Slingback Pump Stuart Weitzman Dancer 75 Slingback Pump A sexy (yet still walkable) pair of slingbacks take any look to the next level, and this pair comes in glitzy rose gold as well as black and white. $495 $140 with code enjoy25 Shop Now

Blaire City Boot Stuart Weitzman Blaire City Boot Add an iconic Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boot to your fall wardrobe at an unbeatable discount. $895 $269 with code enjoy25 Shop Now

Equestrian Zip Boot Stuart Weitzman Equestrian Zip Boot Available in brown or black leather, these riding boots feature a flat block heel for all-day comfort. $850 $255 with code enjoy25 Shop Now

Dylan Chelsea Bootie Stuart Weitzman Dylan Chelsea Bootie "Everything time I've put these on, I have received unsolicited compliments," one happy reviewer praised these Chelsea boots. "They are comfortable, stylish, and fit perfectly." $650 $149 with code enjoy25 Shop Now

Gabby Ballet Flat Stuart Weitzman Gabby Ballet Flat Tap into the ballet flat trend with this leather-capped pair that molds to your foot for a perfect fit. $395 $139 with code enjoy25 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Cyber Monday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

