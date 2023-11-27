The Cyber Monday sale at Stuart Weitzman Outlet is full of unbeatable deals on designer fall footwear.
Fall weather calls for leather boots, trendy loafers and classic pumps. Whether you have a wedding on the horizon or simply want to level up your footwear game for fall, Stuart Weitzman is here with rare deals on the brand's iconic shoes for Cyber Monday.
Today only, the Stuart Weitzman Outlet is holding its Cyber Monday sale and offering over 70% off on must-have heels, sandals, sneakers, boots and more. Just use the code ENJOY25 to get an extra 25% off plus free shipping.
The Stuart Weitzman sale is brimming with coveted designer shoes in a variety of styles. Whether you're looking for the perfect pump to polish up your work outfits or a statement-making pair of boots to wear for date night, the SW Outlet has a ton of designs you'll want to add to your fall wardrobe — sans the high price point that typically comes with the luxury line.
Take advantage of all the deals on Stuart Weitzman shoes this weekend and check out our favorite picks from the sale below.
City Block Boot
This over-the-knee leather boot has the perfectly sized heel. Find it in two colors.
5050 SoHo Bootie
This block-heeled bootie adds a bit of edge to any look. Its back is stretchy for a more comfortable fit.
Avenue 85 Block Boot
Feel powerful in a pair of heeled, pointed toe booties that pair perfectly with everything from mini dresses to jeans.
Owen Buckle Loafer
Take a walk on the wild side this season in a pair of leopard-printed loafers.
Dancer 75 Slingback Pump
A sexy (yet still walkable) pair of slingbacks take any look to the next level, and this pair comes in glitzy rose gold as well as black and white.
Avenue 75 Block Bootie
These sleek pointed-toe booties will go with everything in your fall and winter wardrobe.
Blaire City Boot
Add an iconic Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boot to your fall wardrobe at an unbeatable discount.
Dancer 95 Pump
These classic black pointed-toe pumps will add polish to any outfit.
Equestrian Zip Boot
Available in brown or black leather, these riding boots feature a flat block heel for all-day comfort.
Dancer 75 Block Sandal
We love the Dancer 75 Block Sandal for its not-too-high heel and supportive straps.
Avenue 85 Block Boot
Treat yourself to some sumptuous suede boots while they're on sale for under $200.
Owen Buckle Ultra Lug Loafer
These chunky lug-sole loafers are right on trend for fall.
Dylan Chelsea Bootie
"Everything time I've put these on, I have received unsolicited compliments," one happy reviewer praised these Chelsea boots. "They are comfortable, stylish, and fit perfectly."
Gabby Ballet Flat
Tap into the ballet flat trend with this leather-capped pair that molds to your foot for a perfect fit.
Dancer 75 Block Pump
A sensible block heel makes these pumps comfortable to walk in without sacrificing style.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Cyber Monday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
