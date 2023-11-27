Sales & Deals

Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale Is Here: Shop the 50 Best Deals From Apple to Peloton, Meta Quest 2 and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Black Friday Deals 2023
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 10:43 AM PST, November 27, 2023

ET Shop editors found the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon right now, including massive savings across every category.

 

Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale is officially here with tons of deals across every category for your holiday shopping. There's no need to wait in lines to score the items from your wishlist this year. Whether it's a rare discount on a TikTok-viral product or an all-time low price on the TV you've been eyeing all year, Amazon is one of our favorite places to find Cyber Monday deals on practically everything we could need.

Shop Amazon Cyber Monday Deals

Amazon rolled out limited-time sales on some of the e-tailer's most popular items to help shoppers save big on their go-to brands. If you're looking to save on kitchen gadgets, Christmas trees and decorations, or fitness equipment, Amazon's Cyber Monday deals should definitely be on your radar.

With the holiday shopping season officially here, the Amazon Cyber Monday Sale is discounting this year's best gifts for everyone on your list. That's why the shopping experts here at ET Shop went ahead and did the legwork, scouring the mega-retailer's site for the absolute best Amazon Black Friday deals worth shopping today.

From AirPods to air fryers and even Advent calendars, you'll find top brands like Samsung, TinecoAdidas, UGG, KitchenAid and more — all on sale for a fraction of their original cost. We recommend not waiting too long to shop, as Amazon's price drops are often gone in the blink of an eye. Consider this guide as your one-stop shop for finding Amazon's best Cyber Monday 2023 deals available right now.

10 Best Cyber Monday Amazon Deals to Shop Today

Meta Quest 2

Meta Quest 2
Amazon

Meta Quest 2

Looking for the perfect gift for the gamer in your life? The Meta Quest 2 is on sale, and there's even a holiday bundle that comes with a $50 Amazon Gift Card.

$300 $249

Shop Now

Kindle Scribe

Kindle Scribe
Amazon

Kindle Scribe

Read and write as naturally as you do on paper. The latest Kindle Scribe was featured on Oprah's 2023 Favorite Things List. This Kindle Scribe is the world’s first 10.2” glare-free Paperwhite display and included Premium Pen.

$340 $240

Shop Now

Tineco Floor ONE S5 PRO 2 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum

Tineco Floor ONE S5 PRO 2 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum
Amazon

Tineco Floor ONE S5 PRO 2 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum

Equipped with Tineco's iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, the Floor One S5 Pro 2 automatically adjusts suction power, brush roller speed, and water flow — making it the ultimate solution for hardwood floors.

$600 $400

Shop Now

Peloton Bike+

Peloton Bike+
Amazon

Peloton Bike+

Peloton Bike+ features a larger, brighter, anti-reflective display for sharper, more immersive viewing from any angle. The rear and front-facing speakers create studio-quality sound. Additionally, this bike features an Auto Resistance knob that can automatically adjust your resistance to follow the instructors’ cues.

$2,495 $1,995

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple's earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge, and are the perfect companion to your iPhone. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price. 

$129 $90

Shop Now

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets
Amazon

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets

Perfect for anyone on the go, these best-selling leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items.

$30 $18

Shop Now

50" Samsung The Frame TV

50" Samsung The Frame TV
Amazon

50" Samsung The Frame TV

By switching to Art Mode, the Frame TV allows you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography. Whenever you want to watch TV, it delivers stunning 4K picture quality and 100% color volume for a top-notch viewing experience.

$1,298 $898

Shop Now

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Amazon

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-used lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.

$25 $14

Shop Now

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Amazon

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. 

$99 $80

Shop Now

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree
Amazon

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree

Save yourself time and the hassle of decorating the tree with this pre-tit tree already dressed with white lights.

$400 $190

Shop Now

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Home Deals

Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and outdoor furniture, save on home upgrades below.

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Mix up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch and easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design that allows for better access to the bowl.

$330 $240

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt

This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light-colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor the cooking progress while busy in the kitchen. 

$360 $230

Shop Now

Afloia Air Purifier

Afloia Air Purifier
Amazon

Afloia Air Purifier

Completely refresh your air with this Afloia air purifier that filters air 4x per hour within 220 sq feet. Plus, it features three different speed options and three timer settings so you can adjust it as you prefer.

$115 $54

With Coupon

Shop Now

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy-to-use K-Mini single-serve coffee machine makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.

$100 $60

Shop Now

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat

This small, quiet space heater is perfect for a desk at work or a smaller room in the home.

$60 $33

Shop Now

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
Amazon

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

Whether you need containers for meal prep or to store your leftovers, this glass set is a fabulous deal for any home. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty. 

$70 $40

Shop Now

Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting and Cookbook

Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting and Cookbook
Amazon

Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting and Cookbook

One-pot cooking means there are fewer dishes to clean, plus the lid and removable stoneware are dishwasher safe. Throw in your leftover produce and favorite seasonings for a quick and easy meal.

$100 $63

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

This Wi-Fi connected and self-charging Roomba vacuum can tackle your dirty carpet and floors, so you have one less thing to worry about in your busy schedule.

$269 $155

Shop Now

KitchenAid Gingham Mini Oven Mitt (2-Pack Set)

KitchenAid Gingham Mini Oven Mitt (2-Pack Set)
Amazon

KitchenAid Gingham Mini Oven Mitt (2-Pack Set)

Less bulky than your traditional oven mitts, these mini oven mitts from KitchenAid make pulling hot pans out of the oven a breeze.

$21 $15

Shop Now

Ninja Air Fryer XL, 5.5 Qt.

Ninja Air Fryer XL, 5.5 Qt.
Amazon

Ninja Air Fryer XL, 5.5 Qt.

If you're in the market for an air fryer, this Ninja Air Fryer is the perfect addition to your kitchen. Designed with 5 versatile cooking programs, you can choose from air fry, air roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. 

$160 $90

Shop Now

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Tech Deals

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to this year's newest TVs. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale for 43% off right now. With a slim design that slips right into your bag, you can take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere. 

$350 $199

Shop Now

JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones

JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Amazon

JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The Ambient Aware technology allows you to safely walk busy streets by increasing ambient sounds, while with TalkThru music is lowered and speech is amplified so you can easily chat while keeping your headphones on.

$200 $100

Shop Now

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series

Get 45% off Amazon Fire TV 2-Series. Watch all your streaming, including Prime Video, in one place, and sync with Alexa to make your smart home even smarter.

$200 $110

Shop Now

50" LG Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV

50" LG Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV
Amazon

50" LG Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV

This LG TV is the ultimate streaming device, featuring 4K TV image quality.

$460 $297

Shop Now

Apple iPad (10th Generation WiFi + Cellular)

Apple iPad (10th Generation WiFi + Cellular)
Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation WiFi + Cellular)

This is one fun iPad, and it comes in pink, blue, yellow and silver. It makes multitasking with various apps, note-taking, gaming and getting work done on the go a breeze with its compact size and powerful processor. 

$599 $499

Shop Now

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
Amazon

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls.

$379 $259

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and booming bass with high treble. 

$549 $450

Shop Now

Samsung 65" Q80C QLED TV

Samsung 65" Q80C QLED TV
Amazon

Samsung 65" Q80C QLED TV

This model's Direct Full Array uses precise LEDs to deliver sharp contrast with deep blacks and bright whites. Its AI-powered Quantum HDR+ hues enrich each scene with immersive colors.

$1,398 $998

Shop Now

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.

$130 $70

Shop Now

13" 2020 Apple MacBook Air

13" 2020 Apple MacBook Air
Amazon

13" 2020 Apple MacBook Air

This lightweight MacBook boasts 18 hours of battery life and can handle multitasking with ease thanks to its Apple M1 chip and 8-core CPU. It's the perfect MacBook for work or catching up with your favorite TV shows and movies on the go. 

$999 $750

Shop Now

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

Peter Thomas Roth Gold Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Peter Thomas Roth Gold Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Amazon

Peter Thomas Roth Gold Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

These 'Real Housewives'-approved, 24K Gold under eye patches help to "lift and firm" the appearance of the eyes through ingredients like caffeine, hyaluronic acid and Hydrolyzed Collagen.

$75 $56

Shop Now

Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette Spray

Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette Spray
Amazon

Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette Spray

Donatella Versace's favorite floral scents inspired this perfume. It has notes of yuzu, pomegranate, peony, magnolia, lotus flower and more.

$105 $39

Shop Now

PMD Clean Mini

PMD Clean Mini
Amazon

PMD Clean Mini

Get a deeper clean with PMD's facial cleansing device that uses gently vibrating rubber bristles to exfoliate and tone skin.

$69 $41

Shop Now

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream
Amazon

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream

Keep your skin looking supple and hydrated every day. This unique water gel-cream formula absorbs quickly, like a gel, but has the long-lasting moisturizing power of a cream to quench your extra-dry skin’s thirst.

$27 $14

Shop Now

Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream

Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
Amazon

Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream

This high-tech moisturizer, infused with hyaluronic acid, works to support smoother and more supple-feeling skin.

$22 $13

Shop Now

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer
Amazon

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer

Achieve perfect at-home blowouts with this TikTok-approved hot air brush featuring an ergonomic handle, oval-shaped head and three heat settings.

$40 $28

Shop Now

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.

$33 $21

Shop Now

Crest 3D Whitestrips

Crest 3D Whitestrips
Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips

Crest's 3D Whitestrips are the leading teeth whitening products. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 levels whiter in just 10 days of use.

$55 $31

Shop Now

TULA Skin Care Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser

TULA Skin Care Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser
Amazon

TULA Skin Care Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser

Stock up on the TULA cleanser that has a 4.7-star rating and over 5,000 reviews. 

$34 $24

Shop Now

L'Oreal Paris Skincare 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid

L'Oreal Paris Skincare 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid
Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Skincare 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid

Infuse your skin with this 10% pure Vitamin C concentrate, recommended by dermatologists to keep your sensitive face vibrant and glowing.

$33 $18

Shop Now

Mario Badescu Facial Spray Collection

Mario Badescu Facial Spray Collection
Amazon

Mario Badescu Facial Spray Collection

This set includes Mario Badescu's three facial sprays that can easily be incorporated into your day-to-night regimen.

$21 $15

Shop Now

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Fashion Deals

Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets

Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets
Amazon

Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets

Perfect for cold weather, these fleece-lined leggings are comfortable for any activities outdoors during the winter season.

$46 $22

Shop Now

Steve Madden Lawrence Loafer

Steve Madden Lawrence Loafer
Amazon

Steve Madden Lawrence Loafer

Kick the Y2K trend up a notch with these patent leather-wrapped, chunky lugged loafers from Steve Madden.

$100 $70

Shop Now

adidas Men's Runfalcon 3.0 Running Shoe

adidas Men's Runfalcon 3.0 Running Shoe
Amazon

adidas Men's Runfalcon 3.0 Running Shoe

Find your running stride in style with the classically cool Adidas Runfalcon 3.0 Running Shoes.

$65 $42

Shop Now

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans

A good pair of straight-leg jeans will never go out of style, especially in a classic medium wash.

$80 $42

Shop Now

Marc Jacobs The Medium Tote Bag

Marc Jacobs The Medium Tote Bag
Amazon

Marc Jacobs The Medium Tote Bag

Crafted from sturdy canvas and styled with bold block lettering, this classic Marc Jacobs tote is a simple and spacious utilitarian design finished with a contrast black strap and the label's signature patch.

$195 $160

Shop Now

Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover

Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover
Amazon

Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover

You can never have too many hoodies. 

$65 $33

Shop Now

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses
Amazon

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses

If you're going for retro vibes, the round Ray-Ban sunglasses will give you the style you're searching for. 

$171 $120

Shop Now

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot
Amazon

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot

Prepare for the cold weather with these classic sheep fur boots from the popular UGG brand.

$90 $65

Shop Now

Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon

Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours. 

$25 $11

Shop Now

Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month.

Try Prime for Free

Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price for $69 per year.

Try Prime Student

For more savings, check out our 2023 Cyber Monday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 15 Best Activewear Deals to Shop from Alo Yoga's Cyber Monday Sale

Sales & Deals

The 15 Best Activewear Deals to Shop from Alo Yoga's Cyber Monday Sale

Best KitchenAid Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon: Shop Stand Mixers & More

Sales & Deals

Best KitchenAid Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon: Shop Stand Mixers & More

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is 40% Off for Cyber Monday

Sales & Deals

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is 40% Off for Cyber Monday

The Dyson Airwrap Is Down to Its Lowest Price Ever Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Dyson Airwrap Is Down to Its Lowest Price Ever Right Now

Instant Pot Kitchen Appliances Are Up to 50% Off for Cyber Monday

Sales & Deals

Instant Pot Kitchen Appliances Are Up to 50% Off for Cyber Monday

Cozy Earth's Cyber Monday Sale: Save Up to 40% on Bedding and More

Sales & Deals

Cozy Earth's Cyber Monday Sale: Save Up to 40% on Bedding and More

The Best Cyber Monday Samsung Appliance Deals to Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Cyber Monday Samsung Appliance Deals to Shop Right Now

Crest 3D Whitestrips Are 45% Off at Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale

Sales & Deals

Crest 3D Whitestrips Are 45% Off at Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale

The North Face Jackets Are Up to 40% Off at This Cyber Monday Sale

Sales & Deals

The North Face Jackets Are Up to 40% Off at This Cyber Monday Sale

Get the 55" Samsung Frame TV at Its Lowest Price Ever for Cyber Monday

Sales & Deals

Get the 55" Samsung Frame TV at Its Lowest Price Ever for Cyber Monday

Tags: