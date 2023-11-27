ET Shop editors found the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon right now, including massive savings across every category.
Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale is officially here with tons of deals across every category for your holiday shopping. There's no need to wait in lines to score the items from your wishlist this year. Whether it's a rare discount on a TikTok-viral product or an all-time low price on the TV you've been eyeing all year, Amazon is one of our favorite places to find Cyber Monday deals on practically everything we could need.
Shop Amazon Cyber Monday Deals
Amazon rolled out limited-time sales on some of the e-tailer's most popular items to help shoppers save big on their go-to brands. If you're looking to save on kitchen gadgets, Christmas trees and decorations, or fitness equipment, Amazon's Cyber Monday deals should definitely be on your radar.
With the holiday shopping season officially here, the Amazon Cyber Monday Sale is discounting this year's best gifts for everyone on your list. That's why the shopping experts here at ET Shop went ahead and did the legwork, scouring the mega-retailer's site for the absolute best Amazon Black Friday deals worth shopping today.
From AirPods to air fryers and even Advent calendars, you'll find top brands like Samsung, Tineco, Adidas, UGG, KitchenAid and more — all on sale for a fraction of their original cost. We recommend not waiting too long to shop, as Amazon's price drops are often gone in the blink of an eye. Consider this guide as your one-stop shop for finding Amazon's best Cyber Monday 2023 deals available right now.
10 Best Cyber Monday Amazon Deals to Shop Today
Meta Quest 2
Looking for the perfect gift for the gamer in your life? The Meta Quest 2 is on sale, and there's even a holiday bundle that comes with a $50 Amazon Gift Card.
Kindle Scribe
Read and write as naturally as you do on paper. The latest Kindle Scribe was featured on Oprah's 2023 Favorite Things List. This Kindle Scribe is the world’s first 10.2” glare-free Paperwhite display and included Premium Pen.
Tineco Floor ONE S5 PRO 2 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum
Equipped with Tineco's iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, the Floor One S5 Pro 2 automatically adjusts suction power, brush roller speed, and water flow — making it the ultimate solution for hardwood floors.
Peloton Bike+
Peloton Bike+ features a larger, brighter, anti-reflective display for sharper, more immersive viewing from any angle. The rear and front-facing speakers create studio-quality sound. Additionally, this bike features an Auto Resistance knob that can automatically adjust your resistance to follow the instructors’ cues.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Apple's earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge, and are the perfect companion to your iPhone. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price.
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets
Perfect for anyone on the go, these best-selling leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items.
50" Samsung The Frame TV
By switching to Art Mode, the Frame TV allows you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography. Whenever you want to watch TV, it delivers stunning 4K picture quality and 100% color volume for a top-notch viewing experience.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-used lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker.
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree
Save yourself time and the hassle of decorating the tree with this pre-tit tree already dressed with white lights.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday Home Deals
Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and outdoor furniture, save on home upgrades below.
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Mix up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch and easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design that allows for better access to the bowl.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt
This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light-colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor the cooking progress while busy in the kitchen.
Afloia Air Purifier
Completely refresh your air with this Afloia air purifier that filters air 4x per hour within 220 sq feet. Plus, it features three different speed options and three timer settings so you can adjust it as you prefer.
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy-to-use K-Mini single-serve coffee machine makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
This small, quiet space heater is perfect for a desk at work or a smaller room in the home.
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
Whether you need containers for meal prep or to store your leftovers, this glass set is a fabulous deal for any home. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty.
Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting and Cookbook
One-pot cooking means there are fewer dishes to clean, plus the lid and removable stoneware are dishwasher safe. Throw in your leftover produce and favorite seasonings for a quick and easy meal.
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
This Wi-Fi connected and self-charging Roomba vacuum can tackle your dirty carpet and floors, so you have one less thing to worry about in your busy schedule.
KitchenAid Gingham Mini Oven Mitt (2-Pack Set)
Less bulky than your traditional oven mitts, these mini oven mitts from KitchenAid make pulling hot pans out of the oven a breeze.
Ninja Air Fryer XL, 5.5 Qt.
If you're in the market for an air fryer, this Ninja Air Fryer is the perfect addition to your kitchen. Designed with 5 versatile cooking programs, you can choose from air fry, air roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday Tech Deals
Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to this year's newest TVs. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale for 43% off right now. With a slim design that slips right into your bag, you can take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere.
JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones
The Ambient Aware technology allows you to safely walk busy streets by increasing ambient sounds, while with TalkThru music is lowered and speech is amplified so you can easily chat while keeping your headphones on.
Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series
Get 45% off Amazon Fire TV 2-Series. Watch all your streaming, including Prime Video, in one place, and sync with Alexa to make your smart home even smarter.
50" LG Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV
This LG TV is the ultimate streaming device, featuring 4K TV image quality.
Apple iPad (10th Generation WiFi + Cellular)
This is one fun iPad, and it comes in pink, blue, yellow and silver. It makes multitasking with various apps, note-taking, gaming and getting work done on the go a breeze with its compact size and powerful processor.
Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls.
Apple AirPods Max
Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and booming bass with high treble.
Samsung 65" Q80C QLED TV
This model's Direct Full Array uses precise LEDs to deliver sharp contrast with deep blacks and bright whites. Its AI-powered Quantum HDR+ hues enrich each scene with immersive colors.
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.
13" 2020 Apple MacBook Air
This lightweight MacBook boasts 18 hours of battery life and can handle multitasking with ease thanks to its Apple M1 chip and 8-core CPU. It's the perfect MacBook for work or catching up with your favorite TV shows and movies on the go.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday Beauty Deals
Peter Thomas Roth Gold Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
These 'Real Housewives'-approved, 24K Gold under eye patches help to "lift and firm" the appearance of the eyes through ingredients like caffeine, hyaluronic acid and Hydrolyzed Collagen.
Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette Spray
Donatella Versace's favorite floral scents inspired this perfume. It has notes of yuzu, pomegranate, peony, magnolia, lotus flower and more.
PMD Clean Mini
Get a deeper clean with PMD's facial cleansing device that uses gently vibrating rubber bristles to exfoliate and tone skin.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream
Keep your skin looking supple and hydrated every day. This unique water gel-cream formula absorbs quickly, like a gel, but has the long-lasting moisturizing power of a cream to quench your extra-dry skin’s thirst.
Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
This high-tech moisturizer, infused with hyaluronic acid, works to support smoother and more supple-feeling skin.
REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer
Achieve perfect at-home blowouts with this TikTok-approved hot air brush featuring an ergonomic handle, oval-shaped head and three heat settings.
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.
Crest 3D Whitestrips
Crest's 3D Whitestrips are the leading teeth whitening products. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 levels whiter in just 10 days of use.
TULA Skin Care Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser
Stock up on the TULA cleanser that has a 4.7-star rating and over 5,000 reviews.
L'Oreal Paris Skincare 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid
Infuse your skin with this 10% pure Vitamin C concentrate, recommended by dermatologists to keep your sensitive face vibrant and glowing.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray Collection
This set includes Mario Badescu's three facial sprays that can easily be incorporated into your day-to-night regimen.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday Fashion Deals
Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets
Perfect for cold weather, these fleece-lined leggings are comfortable for any activities outdoors during the winter season.
Steve Madden Lawrence Loafer
Kick the Y2K trend up a notch with these patent leather-wrapped, chunky lugged loafers from Steve Madden.
adidas Men's Runfalcon 3.0 Running Shoe
Find your running stride in style with the classically cool Adidas Runfalcon 3.0 Running Shoes.
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
A good pair of straight-leg jeans will never go out of style, especially in a classic medium wash.
Marc Jacobs The Medium Tote Bag
Crafted from sturdy canvas and styled with bold block lettering, this classic Marc Jacobs tote is a simple and spacious utilitarian design finished with a contrast black strap and the label's signature patch.
Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover
You can never have too many hoodies.
Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses
If you're going for retro vibes, the round Ray-Ban sunglasses will give you the style you're searching for.
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot
Prepare for the cold weather with these classic sheep fur boots from the popular UGG brand.
Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours.
Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month.
Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price for $69 per year.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Cyber Monday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
RELATED CONTENT: